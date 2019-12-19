BOYS HOOPS: Emler steps up in second half to help Columbus beat Mayville 57-47

COLUMBUS — Mayville prep boys basketball coach Matt Hurtienne had the perfect game plan heading into Thursday’s non-conference game against Columbus.
He wanted the Mayville guards to attack the rim as well as post up in the paint. Then on the other end, he didn’t want his defense to allow Columbus senior Ben Emler to score at will.
For the most part Hurtienne’s team did just that in the first half, but Emler powered through and scored 16 of a game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Columbus to a 57-47 victory.
“Our game plan was to bump him every time he came by,” Hurtienne said. “We stopped bumping him. We stopped running our defensive principles. That allowed him to get open. We had a mismatch with him — one of our guards had to guard him. It was a 4-inch mismatch because the guy we had one him initially got in foul trouble.”
It’s no secret that with Emler averaging 25.5 points a game, he’s Columbus’ go-to scoring threat. But when he scored six-straight points that kick-started a 14-5 run to put Columbus (2-3) up 46-40 with 5:39 left, Mayville (1-5) couldn’t answer it.
“Benny sees a lot of attention whether he’s double teamed or triple teamed,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said. “Everybody knows what he averages in terms of points, but he does whatever it takes to win. If he’s not going to get open Js, then he’s going to crash the boards, and scratch and claw his way to do whatever he can to win.”
Emler said he felt it was time his team stepped up at that moment.
“I think all of us were feeling like this was the time to put our foot down and run away with the game,” Emler said.
Emler scored most of his points off of putbacks in the second half. He had two put backs with 2:56 and 2:30 left in the second half to put Columbus up 52-45.
However, with how well Columbus was playing in the second half, Mayville played just as well, if not better in the first half. Mayville shot 55% to Columbus’ 29% in the first half.
“In the first half we had a lot of open shots that just weren’t dropping for us,” Schambow said. “They were playing good defense, but we were missing a lot of open shots that we normally would make. They put the pressure on us. For them, offensively, they were making a lot of shots too. They were controlling the paint. They were getting easy buckets.”
Mayville’s leading scorer was Emmit Hurtienne, who had 15 points, while teammates Isaac Wolf and Joseph Adamson finished with 11 apiece. They were a big reason why Mayville went into halftime with a 25-23 lead.
“What we did well in the first half was we executed our offensive with patience,” Matt Hurtienne said. “We got really good looks out of it.”
Columbus’ Caden Brunell tied the game at 30 with a 3 at 13:25 and 24 seconds later teammate Alex Campbell scored on a layup to tie it at 32.
Campbell finished with 15 points while Brunell had seven points. Columbus’ Will Cotter finished with 10 points.
“We’ve been looking for that second scorer and third scorer this season to take some pressure off of Ben,” Schambow said. “Those (three) stepped up.”
Both Mayville and Columbus have a little bit of break for the holidays. Mayville’s next game is Dec. 27 when it plays Kewaskum as part of the Oostburg tournament. Columbus won’t play until Dec. 30 when it plays at Big Foot.
Matt Hurtienne said his team needs the time off to recoup, as he’s got some injured and sick players on the team right now.
“I’m hoping that with Christmas here, we get a break and get people healthy now that they’ve had a chance to play a couple games to come out and hit it hard,” he said.
COLUMBUS 57, MAYVILLE 47</&hspag3>
Mayville 25 22 - 47
Columbus 23 32 - 57
MAYVILLE (47) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Connor Travis 1 0-0 2, Hunter Traver 1 0-0 2, Emmit Hurtienne 3 5-7 15, Isaac Wolf 5 0-0 11, Adison Mittelstadt 1 0-1 2, Aaron Anderson 2 0-0 4, Joseph Adamson 5 0-0 11. Totals 19 5-10 47.
COLUMBUS (57) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Evan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ryan Schulte 1 0-1 3, Alex Campbell 5 4-9 15, Willer Cotter 3 4-4 10, Caden Brunell 2 2-5 7, Ben Emler 7 5-6 20. Totals 19 15-25 57.
3-pointers: M 4 (Emmit Hurtienne 2, Isaac Wolf 1, Joseph Adamson 1), C 4 (Ryan Schulte 1, Alex Campbell 1, Caden Brunell 1, Ben Emler 1). Total fouls: M 19, C 9. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.