BOYS HOOPS: Emler steps up in second half to help Columbus beat Mayville 57-47

Emler said he felt it was time his team stepped up at that moment.

“I think all of us were feeling like this was the time to put our foot down and run away with the game,” Emler said.

Emler scored most of his points off of putbacks in the second half. He had two put backs with 2:56 and 2:30 left in the second half to put Columbus up 52-45.

However, with how well Columbus was playing in the second half, Mayville played just as well, if not better in the first half. Mayville shot 55% to Columbus’ 29% in the first half.

“In the first half we had a lot of open shots that just weren’t dropping for us,” Schambow said. “They were playing good defense, but we were missing a lot of open shots that we normally would make. They put the pressure on us. For them, offensively, they were making a lot of shots too. They were controlling the paint. They were getting easy buckets.”

Mayville’s leading scorer was Emmit Hurtienne, who had 15 points, while teammates Isaac Wolf and Joseph Adamson finished with 11 apiece. They were a big reason why Mayville went into halftime with a 25-23 lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“What we did well in the first half was we executed our offensive with patience,” Matt Hurtienne said. “We got really good looks out of it.”