BOYS HOOPS: Everything runs smoothly in Hustisford's dismantling of CWC

Seniors Riley Westra and Benn McKean both got buckets to start the second half for the Crusaders to cut the deficit to 29-18 with 16:10 remaining. However, Kuehl’s layup 11 seconds later sparked a 19-0 run to put Husty up 48-18 with 9:30 remaining.

The run was highlighted by Eggleston’s play as he scored six straight points and recorded a block which turned into a layup the other way by Thimm’s older brother, senior Brody Thimm.

Kuehl led all scorers with 18 points to go along with six rebounds.

“Dylan is a great player,” Gibbons said. “He’s one of the best around. He’s best in the state. We tried to do the best we can. We’ve got to try to defend with all five because we don’t have one guy that can shut him down. It’s hard enough for five of us to try to shut him down.”

Gavin Thimm finished with 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds, while junior Blake Peplinksi finished with seven points to go along with six assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Falcons, who had 10 steals as a team.

CWC did go on an 8-4 run, with half of them coming from Vander Werff, after Husty’s big run to cut the deficit to 52-26 with 5:42 left, but it was too little too late.