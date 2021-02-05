BOYS HOOPS: Everything runs smoothly in Hustisford's dismantling of CWC

HUSTISFORD ― There’s a reason why Hustisford is the No. 1 ranked prep boys basketball team in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches and Associated Press polls.
The Falcons can do so many things on both sides of the ball and put a hurting on opposing teams. Their skills showed how tough they could be in Friday’s 59-30 Trailways East Conference victory over Central Wisconsin Christian.
“Some of it is what they do,” CWC coach Josh Gibbons said. “Hustisford is good. They were up pressuring us and we didn’t take advantage of that. They have (6-foot-6 senior Dylan) Kuehl and he had some big dunks for them tonight. He gives them some energy and it deflated us a little bit.
“The guys hung their heads a little bit and we’ve got to get beyond that.”
Both teams got acquainted with one another in the first 3 minutes of the game, as the Falcons (11-1, 5-1 Trailways East) held a 5-4 lead over the Crusaders (10-8, 4-2).
Then 6-foot-9 senior Alex Eggleston’s bucket inside the post and Kuehl’s back-to-back dunks started a 14-0 run that ended with a 3-pointer and a layup by junior Gavin Thimm that stretched the Falcons’ grasp to 19-4 with 7:08 left in the first half.
“His points were very noticeable, let’s put it that way” Husty coach Otto Hopfinger said of Kuehl’s dunks — he finished with four. “He really made a splash again. You could tell right from the beginning of the game that he wasn’t going to be shooting from the outside. He took it inside and we fed him the ball.”
Eggleston’s height disrupted the Crusaders offensively. He made his presence down low with 10 rebounds and five blocks. Then on the offensive side he finished with 13 points.
“That size, you can’t coach size,” Gibbons said. “He has quite the reach there. We tried some pull-up jumpers and he was sending them back. It did takeaway some things. Their size is a match-up problems for a lot of teams.”
Hopfinger echoed the high praise for Eggleston.
“He’s quite a force inside,” Hopfinger said. “He anticipates and gets to where he needs to be. It’s hard to get shots over him. That’s for sure.”
The Crusaders had a hard time getting anything going as senior Maxwell Vander Werff scored the team’s first six points in the opening 12 minutes of the game and led CWC with 10. His bucket with 6 minutes left ended Husty’s thundering stretch run.
“Max is very key,” Gibbons said. “He’s a captain. He’s a senior for us now. When he plays like that – sometimes he does get a little bit excited, but when he levelheaded, he keeps the guys under control. That’s big for us. He’s our leader. We feed off of how he’s playing.”
Still Hustisford went into halftime with a 29-14 lead after CWC sophomore Will Syens received a technical foul as time expired and Thimm made both foul shots.
Seniors Riley Westra and Benn McKean both got buckets to start the second half for the Crusaders to cut the deficit to 29-18 with 16:10 remaining. However, Kuehl’s layup 11 seconds later sparked a 19-0 run to put Husty up 48-18 with 9:30 remaining.
The run was highlighted by Eggleston’s play as he scored six straight points and recorded a block which turned into a layup the other way by Thimm’s older brother, senior Brody Thimm.
Kuehl led all scorers with 18 points to go along with six rebounds.
“Dylan is a great player,” Gibbons said. “He’s one of the best around. He’s best in the state. We tried to do the best we can. We’ve got to try to defend with all five because we don’t have one guy that can shut him down. It’s hard enough for five of us to try to shut him down.”
Gavin Thimm finished with 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds, while junior Blake Peplinksi finished with seven points to go along with six assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Falcons, who had 10 steals as a team.
CWC did go on an 8-4 run, with half of them coming from Vander Werff, after Husty’s big run to cut the deficit to 52-26 with 5:42 left, but it was too little too late.
“We wanted to try to play great defense and that usually creates offense for us,” Hopfinger said. “That’s our game plan and tonight we played really good defense. They made a couple of shots, but overall, once our defense starts getting turnovers and putting pressure on, we really start flowing.”
HUSTISFORD 59, CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 30
CWC 14 16 - 30
Hustisford 29 30 - 59
CWC (fgm ftm-fta pts) ― Riley Westra 1 1-2 3, Will Syens 2 0-1 4, Maxwell Vander Werff 4 2-2 10, Baylee Schaalma 2 0-0 5, Cade Vlietstra 1 2-2 4, Benn McKean 1 0-0 2, Brady Buteyn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-7 30.
HUSTISFORD (fgm ftm-fta pts) ― Dylan Kaemerer 1 0-0 3, Brady Thimm 2 0-0 5, Gavin Thimm 5 2-2 13, Dylan Kuehl 9 0-1 18, Alex Eggleston 6 1-1 13, Blake Peplinski 3 1-2 7. Totals: 26 4-6 59.
3-pointers: CWC 1 (Baylee Schaalma), H 3 (Dylan Kaemerer 1, Brady Thimm 1, Gavin Thimm 1). Total fouls: CWC 8, H 9. Fouled out: none.
Alex Eggleston 2.jpg
Alex Eggleston 3.jpg
Alex Eggleston.jpg
Baylee Schaalma 2.jpg
Baylee Schaalma
Benn McKean 2.jpg
Benn McKean.jpg
Blake Peplinski 2.jpg
Blake Peplinski 3.jpg
Blake Peplinski.jpg
Caleb Slings.jpg
CWC rebound.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 2.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 3.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 4.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 5.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 6.jpg
Dylan Kuehl
Eggleston block.jpg
Gavin Thimm 2.jpg
Gavin Thimm.jpg
Husty defense.jpg
Husty fans.jpg
Maxwell Vander Werff 2.jpg
Maxwell Vander Werff 3.jpg
Maxwell Vander Werff.jpg
Will Syens 2.jpg
Will Syens.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.