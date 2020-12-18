BOYS HOOPS: Excitement helps Husty cruise past Rio, 60-36

“That’s the word right there, contain,” Rio coach Tim Struck said. “You’re not going to stop him. You can hope to contain him and keep him slow. It’s not stop and not even contain – you hope to slow him a little and make the other pieces around him beat you. When the other pieces around him are pretty good, it makes for a tough game.”

The Falcons used a combination of length and athleticism, but in the early going, the Vikings (3-2) were right there with them, tied at 7 with 11 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half.

“I think in the beginning of the game, their length and athleticism scared us a bit and for good reason,” Struck said. “They’re long and athletic. They play hard and they play fast. They’re disciplined and well coached. They do all the things I think a ranked team should do.

“They’ve got all the makings for a ranked team in the state, and they showed that tonight.”

Blake Peplinski got a floater to drop about a minute and a half later that started a 19-7 run for the Falcons to close out the half, giving them a 26-14 lead.

Husty then started the second half on a 19-5 run to go up 45-19 with 8:58 left.