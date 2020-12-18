BOYS HOOPS: Excitement helps Husty cruise past Rio, 60-36

HUSTISFORD ― For the first couple weeks of the season the Hustisford prep boys basketball team was champing at the bit to get on the court. But, like it has for many teams, the pandemic caused a stir.
The Falcons were forced to miss their first two games due to COVID-19 and only had seven players available between both the varsity and JV squads.
But they finally got on the court Friday night and the excitement showed as the Falcons cruised to a 60-36 non-conference victory over Rio.
“We’ve only had four practices as a unit right now with all players there,” said Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger, who is filling in for Jake Falkenthal because Falkenthal has taken a leave due to the pandemic. “We’re working hard and some things you could sense today. I thought we worked really hard and that was the main thing. That was the theme we wanted to go with this year: No matter what, we’re always going to give 100 percent effort.
“I saw that tonight. Everybody was buying in on the game plan. We really worked hard at it.”
Senior Dylan Kuehl scored a game-high 24 points for the Falcons, who are ranked fifth in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
The Vikings did their best to contain Kuehl but to little avail.
“That’s the word right there, contain,” Rio coach Tim Struck said. “You’re not going to stop him. You can hope to contain him and keep him slow. It’s not stop and not even contain – you hope to slow him a little and make the other pieces around him beat you. When the other pieces around him are pretty good, it makes for a tough game.”
The Falcons used a combination of length and athleticism, but in the early going, the Vikings (3-2) were right there with them, tied at 7 with 11 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half.
“I think in the beginning of the game, their length and athleticism scared us a bit and for good reason,” Struck said. “They’re long and athletic. They play hard and they play fast. They’re disciplined and well coached. They do all the things I think a ranked team should do.
“They’ve got all the makings for a ranked team in the state, and they showed that tonight.”
Blake Peplinski got a floater to drop about a minute and a half later that started a 19-7 run for the Falcons to close out the half, giving them a 26-14 lead.
Husty then started the second half on a 19-5 run to go up 45-19 with 8:58 left.
Hopfinger was pleased with how Peplinski played defense, as he only scored four points on offense.
“Blake Peplinski played some really strong defense on (Jacob) Rowe,” Hopfinger said. “That really set the tone. Our defense caused some turnovers (in the second half) and we built on that.”
Kuehl scored 16 points in the second half, including a pair of triples. Meantime, Gavin Thimm made three of his four 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 12 points for Husty.
“He finally got in rhythm,” Hopfinger said of Kuehl. “Once you could tell he was feeling it, he was dominant.
“Gavin got hot in the second half also and it took us a while to get hot from the outside, but we did just enough.”
Rio was shorthanded, missing one of their top players in Pierson Schneider as he was in quarantine according to Struck.
“We didn’t have him tonight, but that stuff is going to happen to everybody in the conference and everybody in the state this year,” Struck said. “You show up with the team you’ve got in jerseys, and play hard.
“When you lose anybody on your team, it sucks. Whether it’s your bench, mob squad, cheerleader, sixth man or your leading scorer, it sucks. Missing a piece hurts, but missing a starter who handles the ball a lot makes people fill in for spots where they haven’t been, which is one small positive to take out of it.”
As a result, Rowe had to shoulder the load. He ended up with 16 points, nine of them coming after halftime.
“That kid brought it tonight,” Struck said. “I think he felt a little extra on his shoulders tonight and that’s okay. He tried taking the bull by the horns tonight. I was proud of the way he fought. He definitely wanted to win as badly as anybody on the court. He plays tough and tonight he showed it.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
