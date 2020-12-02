BOYS HOOPS: Experience, added boost of size has Beaver Dam feeling bullish entering 2020-21 season

Complementing him will be returnees Brady Helbing (7.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game), Ty Bunkoske (10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds), Alex Soto (5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds) and Evan Sharkey (2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds) — all juniors who have been on varsity since they were freshmen.

“So while we are really junior heavy, it doesn’t necessarily feel like a typical junior heavy type of team,” Ladron said of so much experience on the roster.

Those players, coupled with Davis, Fakes, Loomans, and junior returning guards Marshall Kuhl and Ben Scharfenberg give Beaver Dam an array of options around Abel.

“He’s going to be a marked man,” Ladron said of Abel, who can weave his way to the basket with the best of ’em but also has range well beyond the 3-point line. “That will open things up for our shooters, and as we saw last year, we have quite a bit of them.

“A key for Nate is going to be to let the game come to him a little bit and not force too much because he’s being hassled so much. The other piece of that, too, is the other guys need to be confident enough to step up and knock down shots like they did last year.”