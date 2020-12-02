BOYS HOOPS: Experience, added boost of size has Beaver Dam feeling bullish entering 2020-21 season

If Keith Olbermann was still an anchor on SportsCenter and highlights from the 2019-20 Beaver Dam prep boys basketball season were playing, the catchphrase, “From way downtown … Bang!” would be being uttered a lot.
The Golden Beavers made 242 baskets from 3-point range for an average of 10.1 per game, accounting for 46.3% (726) of the team’s 1,567 points on the year.
It was, for the most part, a necessary way of doing business because the team lacked size. And it’s likely going to be a lot of the same this winter as well.
With one key difference: They’re hoping it will be a little bit more by choice in 2020-21 than it was in 2019-20. In other words, they think they have options.
“We’re still going to push the tempo; we’re still going to shoot the three — we’re not going to stray from what we do really well,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “But we’re hoping to add some dimensions to it on both ends of the floor.”
The Golden Beavers will get their first chance to diversify their portfolio, so to speak, Thursday night when Baraboo comes to town for a season-opening game that ordinarily would be a Badger North Conference contest. However, this year's tilt is a non-conference affair due to the league not sponsoring a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a decision made as a result of the fact some teams aren’t playing right now because of local health guidelines and won’t play until January at the earliest.
A big reason the Golden Beavers will be looking to be more diverse on offense this year is because they have a little more size in the fold in the form of 6-foot-4 senior Braxton Davis, 6-3 junior Colton Fakes — they were both on varsity last season but had bit roles — and 6-4 junior Simon Loomans, a newcomer.
“Those guys bring a little bit different dimension than what we had last year,” Ladron said. “And we’re going to need that. Rebounding is one of my big concerns, and those guys can help with that.”
But another factor in the Golden Beavers hoping to be a little less perimeter oriented is that the players who make up their returning core — four of the five starters are back, including 6-2 senior combo guard Nate Abel, an honorable mention all-state selection in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association last season — are older, stronger and more experienced.
Abel, who has committed to NCAA Division II Michigan Tech, averaged 21.0 points — en route to upping his career total to 808 on his quest to becoming the seventh player in the program's 100-year history to reach 1,000 — to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 2019-20. He’s ranked as the 29th best senior in the state according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, a preseason publication compiled by state hoops pundit Mark Miller, meaning on most nights Beaver Dam will have the best player on the floor.
Complementing him will be returnees Brady Helbing (7.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game), Ty Bunkoske (10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds), Alex Soto (5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds) and Evan Sharkey (2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds) — all juniors who have been on varsity since they were freshmen.
“So while we are really junior heavy, it doesn’t necessarily feel like a typical junior heavy type of team,” Ladron said of so much experience on the roster.
Those players, coupled with Davis, Fakes, Loomans, and junior returning guards Marshall Kuhl and Ben Scharfenberg give Beaver Dam an array of options around Abel.
“He’s going to be a marked man,” Ladron said of Abel, who can weave his way to the basket with the best of ’em but also has range well beyond the 3-point line. “That will open things up for our shooters, and as we saw last year, we have quite a bit of them.
“A key for Nate is going to be to let the game come to him a little bit and not force too much because he’s being hassled so much. The other piece of that, too, is the other guys need to be confident enough to step up and knock down shots like they did last year.”
After Thursday’s contest against Baraboo, Beaver Dam will hit the road to play rival Watertown. And as the season unfolds, there are a number of tough tests on the docket, including Madison Edgewood (preseason honorable mention in Div. 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook) on Dec. 18 and then again Feb. 13, La Crosse Central (honorable mention in Div. 2) on Jan. 22 and Monroe (No. 5 in Div. 2) on Feb. 5.
Without the carrot of a conference title dangling in front of them throughout the year, the Golden Beavers are going to have a little different approach to this season.
“We’re going to go after everybody like it’s a tournament game,” Ladron said. “The key for us is to just keep it simple. Our goal is just to get better every day, whether it’s in practice or in games. We’re just going to treat every game like it’s our last one, and hopefully we’ll be able to get through this year and play 24 games.
“Obviously with the times we’re in right now, every game has to be played like it’s your last because you never know. We’re really lucky to be able to play and give our kids an opportunity to compete.”
