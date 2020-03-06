BOYS HOOPS: Foul shooting, big dunk helps Waupun edge past Mayville 69-60

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Coach Collins suggested it that we should front him with someone and go straight man,” Pickarts said. “That was the focal point and the reason why we won in the second half besides our players playing excellently. He was able to suggest something, our players adjusted and we got the job done. It made the difference.”

The defensive adjustment allowed the Warriors to build a 60-52 lead when Cole Hicken got a layup with 2:23 left.

However, even up to that point there was a sense that Mayville could fight its way back, like it did in the first half.

“We put pressure on them and they were turning the ball over,” Hurtienne said. “Waupun is not a team that usually turns the ball over. We caused them to have 11 turnovers tonight. ... I’m proud of the guys for that.”

It wasn’t until Hartgerink’s dunk with 1:26 left gave Waupun a 62-52 lead and got Waupun High School rocking that the momentum finally shifted in the Warriors’ favor. Hartgerink finished with a game-high 26 points.