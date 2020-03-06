BOYS HOOPS: Foul shooting, big dunk helps Waupun edge past Mayville 69-60

WAUPUN ― Getting an opposing team in foul trouble is fine and dandy, but it doesn’t mean anything if your team can’t capitalize on it.
In Friday’s Division 3 regional semifinal game between the top-seeded Waupun prep boys basketball team and No. 8 Mayville, the Warriors did capitalize when they got the Cardinals in foul trouble through much of the second half, scoring 26 points from the foul line on their way to a 69-60 victory.
“We’ve been preaching to these guys just to finish games,” Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said. “I thought we did an excellent job in prep. We had an excellent week of practice. We took care of business, we executed and knocked down our free throws. That’s good to see. It’s a positive. Anytime you get that many free throws from the line, you’re not going to lose many games.”
The Warriors will move on to play East Central Conference rival and fifth-seeded Ripon, who throttled fourth-seeded Lomira 74-45 on Friday night, in the regional championship game tonight at 7 p.m. It will be the third time Waupun and Ripon have played one another this season, as the Tigers swept the regular-season series 2-0.
“We’re excited to play them again,” Pickarts said. “I think it’s going to be a really fun playoff atmosphere. It’s a rivalry game. It was really fun last time. They had a nice win tonight and they’re a really good basketball team. We’re going to do a lot of prep tonight.”
Waupun (15-8) got the Cardinals (10-14) in foul trouble with about 10 minutes to go. The Warriors closed out the game going 20-for-23 from the free-throw line.
“We kept them to only eight (field goals) in the second half, which I’m proud of as a coach,” Mayville coach Matt Hurtienne said. “However, they got 26 points off of free throws. We were fouling too much. We just had to change our game to the way the refs were calling it. That’s a difference between a program that’s on the rise and a program that’s went strong and deep into the playoffs before. I’m proud of our guys.”
The Cardinals had the momentum heading into the second half, as they erased an eight-point Waupun lead to tie the game at 27 at the break. The rally was in large part due to Mayville senior Joseph Adamson scoring six of his first-half 13 points in the final 2:44 of the half.
“He’s just a big guy in the paint,” Waupun senior Keegan Hartgerink said of Adamson. “He makes everything harder than it has to be.”
Hartgerink guarded Adamson for the first half, but at halftime, Pickarts said assistant coach Shane Collins made the call to switch Hartgerink off of Adamson and use junior Rhyer Smit instead. Pickarts said Waupun moved from a 2-3 zone defense to a man-to-man defense to hold Adamson to just two points in the second half.
“Coach Collins suggested it that we should front him with someone and go straight man,” Pickarts said. “That was the focal point and the reason why we won in the second half besides our players playing excellently. He was able to suggest something, our players adjusted and we got the job done. It made the difference.”
The defensive adjustment allowed the Warriors to build a 60-52 lead when Cole Hicken got a layup with 2:23 left.
However, even up to that point there was a sense that Mayville could fight its way back, like it did in the first half.
“We put pressure on them and they were turning the ball over,” Hurtienne said. “Waupun is not a team that usually turns the ball over. We caused them to have 11 turnovers tonight. ... I’m proud of the guys for that.”
It wasn’t until Hartgerink’s dunk with 1:26 left gave Waupun a 62-52 lead and got Waupun High School rocking that the momentum finally shifted in the Warriors’ favor. Hartgerink finished with a game-high 26 points.
“That dunk was huge,” Pickarts said. “Gabe (Keach’s) pass to him was even cooler. I think that sealed the deal and made our guys believe we were going to win that game. It was tight there for a while. Our guys just never folded and packed up their tents tonight. We just did what we were supposed to do tonight.”
WAUPUN 69, MAYVILLE 60</&hspag3>
Mayville 27 33 -; 60
Waupun 27 42 - 69
MAYVILLE (60) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Emitt Hurtienne 4 1-1 12, Isaac Wolf 4 0-0 8, Jimmy Held 1 4-5 6, Adison Mittelstadt 5 1-2 11, Zach Weiss 4 0-0 8, Joseph Adamson 7 1-3 15. Totals 25 7-11 60.
WAUPUN (69) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Keegan Hartgerink 8 10-14 26, Jaden White 2 1-2 6, Cole Hicken 3 0-0 7, Austin Wiese 0 3-4 3, Carson Bresser 1 0-1 2, Brady Navis 0 2-2 2, Gabe Keach 5 11-11 21, Rhyer Smit 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 29-36 69.
3-pointers: M 3 (Emmit Hurtienne 3), W 2 (Jaden White 1, Cole Hicken 1). Total fouls: M 24, W 14. Fouled out: M – Emmit Hurtienne, Adison Mittelstadt.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.