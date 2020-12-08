BOYS HOOPS: Free throw shooting, strong finish fuel Beaver Dam in 80-64 win over Janesville Craig

All-told, Beaver Dam was 29-of-35 at the charity stripe while Craig was only 6-of-9.

“We knew with their pressure, we thought we could maybe get by a little bit off the dribble and cause some of that stuff. And then of course at the end, (Craig was) trying to foul to stay in the game, so that’s part of it,” Ladron said. “But I thought our guys did a good job of attacking their pressure and trying to get to the middle of the floor, and we either had a chance to finish inside or got a kick-out or got a foul.

“This is by far our best offensive night of the year. We didn’t shoot it great, but I just thought our motion was a lot better than it was in the first two games.”

A key reason the Golden Beavers were able to win so handily was because with 4:50 to go, Abel drew an offensive foul against Rizzo, sending the Cougars’ star, who finished with 16 points, to the bench for the night having fouled out.

“Nate said, ‘Hey, 22’s got four, right?’ the possession right before he took the charge. That’s just who Nate is — he’s super smart, he’s willing to put his body on the line, and that really was the turning point,” Ladron said. “Rizzo picked up his fifth and we were able to stretch (the lead) out.”