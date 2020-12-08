BOYS HOOPS: Free throw shooting, strong finish fuel Beaver Dam in 80-64 win over Janesville Craig

There weren’t many moments Tuesday night where Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team was in a pickle, but midway through the second half was one of them.
The Golden Beavers didn’t flinch.
And as a result, their second deficit of the game was very short-lived as they finished in emphatic fashion to claim a convincing 80-64 non-conference victory over Janesville Craig.
“They’re talented. We know they can score. We were worried about trying to hold those guys down because they’ve got a whole bunch of athletes and they love to play wide open, like we do,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of the Cougars, who are now 0-3 on the season but with their two previous losses coming against two teams that garnered preseason attention from the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
“A good team like that is going to make a run or two,” Ladron added. “I’m proud of our guys for battling back.”
Beaver Dam (3-0) trailed early in the game when Craig was in front 9-7, but after that it was pretty much all Golden Beavers for the rest of the first half. The Cougars did rally from down 28-20 to tie the game at 31, but it was Beaver Dam in front 35-31 at the break.
And Beaver Dam, which was led in scoring over the first 18 minutes by Alex Soto’s 13 points, gained its first double-digit advantage of the night at 43-33 when Ty Bunkoske went 1-of-2 at the line with 2:45 gone by in the second half.
The Golden Beavers still led by double-digits when it was 48-37, but then Craig got going, using a 16-3 run to go in front 53-51 on a second-chance basket by Angelo Rizzo — rated in the preseason as the 50th-best senior in the state by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook — with 8:59 to play.
It was gut-check time for the Golden Beavers — and they were up for the challenge.
“Evan (Sharkey) is out there coming into the season with 26 varsity appearances, and that’s our least amount of our starters. That’s a nice thing to have when you’re at the end of a game and you have five guys out there with that kind of experience,” Ladron said. “They know to finish it.”
And that the Golden Beavers did.
Brady Helbing’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 8:18 left gave Beaver Dam the lead again, and Abel followed that up by hitting a pair of free throws before Helbing sank a difficult basket in transition and then converted the and-one to make it 59-53.
That same margin — six points — was as close as Craig would get the rest of the way — the last time when it was 64-58 with 3:35 left — as Beaver Dam iced things at the free throw line.
In fact, Abel — who also had a steal and breakaway lay-up down the homestretch — was 6-of-6 at the line in clutch time to finish the night a perfect 18-of-18, setting a new program record for most made free throws in a game without missing, with a minimum 10 attempts. The previous record was 11-of-11.
All-told, Beaver Dam was 29-of-35 at the charity stripe while Craig was only 6-of-9.
“We knew with their pressure, we thought we could maybe get by a little bit off the dribble and cause some of that stuff. And then of course at the end, (Craig was) trying to foul to stay in the game, so that’s part of it,” Ladron said. “But I thought our guys did a good job of attacking their pressure and trying to get to the middle of the floor, and we either had a chance to finish inside or got a kick-out or got a foul.
“This is by far our best offensive night of the year. We didn’t shoot it great, but I just thought our motion was a lot better than it was in the first two games.”
A key reason the Golden Beavers were able to win so handily was because with 4:50 to go, Abel drew an offensive foul against Rizzo, sending the Cougars’ star, who finished with 16 points, to the bench for the night having fouled out.
“Nate said, ‘Hey, 22’s got four, right?’ the possession right before he took the charge. That’s just who Nate is — he’s super smart, he’s willing to put his body on the line, and that really was the turning point,” Ladron said. “Rizzo picked up his fifth and we were able to stretch (the lead) out.”
Balance on offense was another reason the Golden Beavers were able to win, as their multitude of options kept them from going into any prolonged scoring droughts.
Abel finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to lead the way, but Soto and Bunkoske had 18 points apiece and Helbing added 14. Helbing also had six rebounds to help Beaver Dam win in the rebounding column, 34-30.
“We’ve been better this year at getting to the rim, and that’s a big credit to our guys and our strength and conditioning program,” Ladron said of not being so dependent on the 3-point shot. “Since June, they’ve been in there four mornings a week, together, pounding the weights and getting it done.
"And we are more athletic and we are much stronger than we were last year, and we’re able to get to the rim better because of that, and finish in the paint.”
Beaver Dam did shoot just 39.3% (22-of-56) from the floor and were worse from beyond the arc, shooting it 23.3% (7-of-30).
But good defense — Ladron was pleased with the way his squad limited Craig’s points per possession average despite giving up the 64 points in all — and the ability to manufacture points by getting to the line more than made up for the — by their standards — off shooting night.
“It’s a big compliment to our guys,” Ladron said of riding the strength of their strength and athleticism to victory on Tuesday night, “because that’s the offseason they put in.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!