BOYS HOOPS: Harwood's big second half helps Heritage Christian beat Horicon 75-64

HORICON ― The Horicon prep boys basketball team led Tuesday’s Division 4 regional quarterfinal with New Berlin Heritage Christian for the entire first half, including a pair of double-digit leads.
But in the second half, Horicon let the lead slip away and the Patriots took advantage, fighting and clawing their way back to an eventual 75-64 victory.
“We’d get up by 10 and then we relax a little bit,” Horicon coach Darrel Schliewe said. “With a team like this, I had heard through the scouting that they don’t give up. They just keep working hard. They kept with their game plan the whole game. They didn’t veer from it. They just kept trying to trap, putting as much pressure on us and I think it showed in the turnovers. We had a lot of turnovers, which we’ve been struggling with all year.”
The Marshmen had double-digit leads at 27-17 with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half, and again when it was 33-23 with 4:10 remaining in the first half.
Horicon senior Darius Minnema scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the first half. His teammate, junior Carter Boehmer, scored eight of his 12 points in the first half to help the Marshmen go into halftime leading 33-29.
“Carter got a little hyper today. You could tell he let this game get to him a little bit. He was just playing too fast at times,” Schliewe said. “Darius stayed with it himself, I thought. We talked about it in the game, the worst thing we could do is get in foul trouble with our bigs and have turnovers. We did too much of that. They got in foul trouble and we needed both of those guys to play the first half with one foul and that didn’t happen.”
Horicon (7-16) quickly lost its lead with 15:26 remaining in the game when Heritage Christian senior Luke Hardwood drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 36-36. But Boehmer’s layup 12 seconds later started a 7-0 run to put the Marshmen back on top 43-36 with 14:21 left.
Almost a minute later, Harwood swished a 3 at the top of the key and finished a four-point play to cut it to 43-40 with 13:29 left. It switched momentum back to the Patriots (5-18) because it started a 15-6 run to put them up 55-49 with 7:34 left.
“We talk about just challenging shots and don’t try to block them,” Schliewe said. “Our player went a little too hard in there. He was doing a flyby and we don’t want that. We want to go up and challenge the shot and if they make it, then they make it. The last thing we want to do is foul the shooter.”
You have free articles remaining.
Harwood had a game-high 30 points and six 3-pointers that were all made in the second half.
“Actually, he’s one of their bigger guys,” Schliewe said. “I don’t think typically he shoots a lot of 3s, or makes a lot, but as you can see, he’s not afraid to shoot the 3. He got hot in the second half. We had a big guy on him, so we kind of gambled on who to guard. We tried to take their guards away from 3 as best we could, and he happened to get hot and killed us.”
Horicon senior Caleb LeBlanc’s foul shot cut it to 55-50 with 7:24 remaining. But that’s as close as the Marshmen would get as Harwood hit back-to-back triples soon after to make it 61-50 with 6:02 remaining.
LaBlanc scored eight of his 13 points in the second half.
“He knows he’s become a slasher,” Schliewe said. “He’s our best defensive player. He’s a slasher where he can get his few points inside. He made a couple 3s today. He’s a decent all-around player, but defense is what we use him for the most.”
NEW BERLIN HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 75, HORICON 64</&hspag3>
New Berlin Heritage Christian 29 46 - 75
Horicon 33 31 - 64
NEW BERLIN HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (75) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Isaac Kallas 4 4-6 13, Ryan Ganiere 4 0-0 11, Daniel Haarmann 1 0-0 2, Caleb Taylor 4 5-10 14, Jaylen Johnson 1 0-2 3, Luke Harwood 10 4-5 30, Luke Grade 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 13-23 75.
HORICON (64) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Caleb LeBlanc 4 3-4 13, Mitch Neitzel 3 1-4 8, Hunter Westimayer 1 0-0 2, Matt Hazelberg 1 0-3 3, Darius Minnema 7 3-4 18, Dan Janiszewski 2 4-6 8, Carter Boehmer 5 2-5 12. Totals 23 13-26 64.
3-pointers: HC 12 (Isaac Kallas 1, Ryan Ganiere 3, Caleb Taylor 1, Jaylen Johnson 1, Luke Harwood 6), H 5 (Caleb LaBlanc 2, Mitch Neitzel 1, Matt Hazelberg 1, Darius Minnema 1). Total fouls: HC 19, H 22. Fouled out: HC ― Ryan Ganiere. H ― Darius Minnema, Matt Hazelberg.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.