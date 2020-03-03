BOYS HOOPS: Harwood's big second half helps Heritage Christian beat Horicon 75-64

HORICON ― The Horicon prep boys basketball team led Tuesday’s Division 4 regional quarterfinal with New Berlin Heritage Christian for the entire first half, including a pair of double-digit leads.

But in the second half, Horicon let the lead slip away and the Patriots took advantage, fighting and clawing their way back to an eventual 75-64 victory.

“We’d get up by 10 and then we relax a little bit,” Horicon coach Darrel Schliewe said. “With a team like this, I had heard through the scouting that they don’t give up. They just keep working hard. They kept with their game plan the whole game. They didn’t veer from it. They just kept trying to trap, putting as much pressure on us and I think it showed in the turnovers. We had a lot of turnovers, which we’ve been struggling with all year.”

The Marshmen had double-digit leads at 27-17 with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half, and again when it was 33-23 with 4:10 remaining in the first half.

Horicon senior Darius Minnema scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the first half. His teammate, junior Carter Boehmer, scored eight of his 12 points in the first half to help the Marshmen go into halftime leading 33-29.