BOYS HOOPS: Helbing, Beaver Dam pull away over final 12 minutes for blowout win over Waterloo

Start. Stop. Start. Stop.
Rhythm on offense — and significant progress on the scoreboard — came and went in waves for Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team Tuesday night against Waterloo.
Brady Helbing made sure it never went away for good.
With his team mired in scoreless drought creeping up on 2 minutes long — a little after a 2½-minute drought that preceded it — the junior guard canned a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Then he swished one from the top of the key. Then he sank a floater in the lane. Then he got a difficult step-back baby hook to fall.
It was a 10-0 personal scoring run for Helbing that turned a 12-point Beaver dam lead into a 22-point advantage in the span of just 1 minute, 53 seconds. And he would end up with 19 points in the half, leading the Golden Beavers to a 78-54 victory over the Pirates.
“He doesn’t come out of his shell at times,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of the coaching staff’s persistent urging of Helbing to look to score more, “but when he comes out, he comes out like that.
“(Waterloo) killed us on the offensive boards in the second half. That was an issue. But then Brady hitting the first 3 kind of got us loosened up. He started getting in a nice rhythm and he kind of unlocked the door.”
Helbing, who led all scorers with 24 points, got that first 3 of the second half to fall with 11 minutes, 56 seconds remaining, giving the Golden Beavers a 46-31 lead after they led 38-23 at halftime.
Prior to his revving Beaver Dam’s (5-0) engine, Braxton Davis had made a 3 from the left wing with 13:41 to go in the game to make it 43-27. Beaver Dam’s only other basket of the half to that point was a lay-up in the paint by Nate Abel with 16:07 left.
But once the Golden Beavers finally got in gear, they never looked back. A breakaway lay-up by Davis followed by another 3 from Helbing, this one from left of the circle, capped off a 15-0 run to make it 58-31.
And then after Waterloo (1-3) finally got on the board again, Marshall Kuhl made a tough basket inside before two more 3s by Helbing, giving Beaver Dam a 66-33 advantage with 7:25 left.
Beaver Dam also had a couple big bursts in the first half sandwiched around a stretch where it was stuck in the mud a little bit — first racing out to a 9-0 lead thanks to Helbing’s other five points in the game, a basket inside by Alex Soto and a reverse lay-up by Abel, who had 15 points and five rebounds.
Waterloo then was able to gain some traction and got within 17-16 with 5:58 to go before Soto scored five straight points — on a drive to the basket and a 3 from the left wing — to spark 21-7 run for Beaver Dam to close out the half.
“Alex Soto was really good tonight. His energy really carried us for a while there, especially late in the first half,” Ladron said of the junior guard, who had a dozen points.
Part of the Golden Beavers’ inconsistency on offense on the night was the result of an uneven start, where even though they built the nine-point cushion out of the gate they watched as several good looks rolled in an out over the first 12 or so minutes of the game.
“I think that was part of it — just a little bit of frustration over not finishing. And a lot of them were (hardly) contested, lay-ups and little bunnies,” Ladron said of 14 missed field goals in the paint in the first half. “That part was a little frustrating. I think we could have got out to a pretty good lead early.”
Regardless, the Golden Beavers still managed to win without any drama — thanks in part to owning the turnover column 34-8. And in so doing, they were able to spread minutes out pretty evenly among the starters and the bench.
“We got to see some guys for a few extra minutes than they’ve been seeing, and so that was good experience for those guys,” Ladron said, adding that he was particularly pleased with how much time Simon Loomans (who led in rebounding with nine) Ben Scharfenberg and Colton Fakes saw. “That’s going to be important for us down the road because we’re only carrying 10 guys, and we’re going to have multiple stretches here where we’re going to have back-to-backs, including Friday-Saturday. So those guys getting minutes is important for them going into the future.”
The Golden Beavers will play host to a talented Madison Edgewood team (2-1) on Friday night before hitting the road for Mosinee (3-2) on Saturday afternoon.
And when they do take the court for those two contests, they’ll be trying to put together a little more complete effort from start to finish than they had on Tuesday.
“We weren’t overly sharp tonight,” Ladron said. “Some of it comes down to just finishing in the lane, but I thought Waterloo played really hard.
“We did enough to win, obviously.”
Dan Larson
