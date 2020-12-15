BOYS HOOPS: Helbing, Beaver Dam pull away over final 12 minutes for blowout win over Waterloo

“Alex Soto was really good tonight. His energy really carried us for a while there, especially late in the first half,” Ladron said of the junior guard, who had a dozen points.

Part of the Golden Beavers’ inconsistency on offense on the night was the result of an uneven start, where even though they built the nine-point cushion out of the gate they watched as several good looks rolled in an out over the first 12 or so minutes of the game.

“I think that was part of it — just a little bit of frustration over not finishing. And a lot of them were (hardly) contested, lay-ups and little bunnies,” Ladron said of 14 missed field goals in the paint in the first half. “That part was a little frustrating. I think we could have got out to a pretty good lead early.”

Regardless, the Golden Beavers still managed to win without any drama — thanks in part to owning the turnover column 34-8. And in so doing, they were able to spread minutes out pretty evenly among the starters and the bench.