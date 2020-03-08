BOYS HOOPS: Hicken to Hartgerink at the buzzer sends Waupun to thrilling regional championship

Waupun (16-8) called timeout following Beuthin’s missed free throw, which was on his second attempt and assured that — barring an offensive rebound and putback for the Tigers (12-13) — the Warriors would either be victorious or headed to overtime.

It was during that timeout that Pickarts drew up the game-winner.

“In the huddle I was like, ‘Coach, if he makes it, why don’t we call a timeout?’ And he told me, ‘No, no, no — they’re going to be expecting that. Just get back there, throw it deep and Keegan will get it,’” Hicken said. “And that’s exactly what happened.

“I saw him; he gave me a little nod and I just chucked it deep. He said he’d go and get it and that’s exactly what he did.”

That is indeed how the conversation went.

“I looked at Cole (in the huddle) and I told him, just throw it as deep as you can and I’ll go get it man, I promise,” Hartgerink said. “And he threw a perfect pass. I was watching it the whole way and it went right over (the Tigers’ Max Huseboe’s) fingertips and it dropped right into my hands. I wanted to dunk it but I didn’t know if I was going to have enough time or not. I had to make sure I put it in.”

Pickarts was thinking the same thing.