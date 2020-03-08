BOYS HOOPS: Hicken to Hartgerink at the buzzer sends Waupun to thrilling regional championship

WAUPUN — Every coach and every player dreams of the moment when imagination and reality meet. When the countless hours in the driveway or at the park or in the office at the drawing board turn into one, singular snapshot in time that will live on forever.
Cole Hicken, Keegan Hartgerink and Brett Pickarts — the entire Waupun prep boys basketball team, really — got theirs on Saturday night in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals.
Ripon’s Max Beuthin had just gone 2-of-3 at the free throw line with 1.3 seconds remaining to tie the game, erasing the seven-point deficit the Tigers were facing just a few minutes earlier and simultaneously washing a feeling of déjà vu over the Warriors as they had twice during the regular season blown big leads against their conference rivals en route to losing both contests.
Not this time. Not with Hicken and Hartgerink and Pickarts pulling the trigger.
Once Beuthin made the third free throw attempt to knot things up, Hicken collected the ball after it fell through the net, toed the baseline for the inbounds pass and heaved a perfect strike to Hartgerink, who after racing from the right block up along the sideline in front of both benches caught the pass on the opposite block, turned and exploded to the basket for a buzzer-beating lay-up that gave the defending state runners-up a thrilling 44-42 victory — a sequence that set off a wild celebration and punched the Warriors’ ticket to sectionals.
Waupun (16-8) called timeout following Beuthin’s missed free throw, which was on his second attempt and assured that — barring an offensive rebound and putback for the Tigers (12-13) — the Warriors would either be victorious or headed to overtime.
It was during that timeout that Pickarts drew up the game-winner.
“In the huddle I was like, ‘Coach, if he makes it, why don’t we call a timeout?’ And he told me, ‘No, no, no — they’re going to be expecting that. Just get back there, throw it deep and Keegan will get it,’” Hicken said. “And that’s exactly what happened.
“I saw him; he gave me a little nod and I just chucked it deep. He said he’d go and get it and that’s exactly what he did.”
That is indeed how the conversation went.
“I looked at Cole (in the huddle) and I told him, just throw it as deep as you can and I’ll go get it man, I promise,” Hartgerink said. “And he threw a perfect pass. I was watching it the whole way and it went right over (the Tigers’ Max Huseboe’s) fingertips and it dropped right into my hands. I wanted to dunk it but I didn’t know if I was going to have enough time or not. I had to make sure I put it in.”
Pickarts was thinking the same thing.
“I was just praying it was going in,” he said. “As soon as the ball was in the air I knew Keegan was going to catch it, it was just a matter of finishing it. And give him credit — that’s a tough shot to make when the game’s on the line. I know he’s going to remember that for the rest of his life, that was pretty special.”
The play was executed to perfection.
“The other guys were kind of decoys on the other side — we drew up a cross screen for them,” Pickarts said. “I don’t know if we would run that 50 times if it would go right one more time, but all we needed was that one time tonight, and it was amazing.”
Waupun did all this without the help of leading scorer Gabe Keach (18.2 points per game), who suffered an injury midway through the first half and wasn’t able to return.
Keach’s night ended without him scratching in the scoring column, but his teammates picked up the slack.
Hicken finished with a dozen points — a season-high for him and well over his average of 4.3 points per game — to go along with five rebounds and three assists, none bigger than the very last one.
Meantime, Hartgerink, who averages 16.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, had another double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three assists and two blocks.
And Jaden White chipped in with five rebounds, three assists and two points while Brady Navis had seven points and Carson Bresser had three.
Rhyer Smit was held scoreless, but he had eight offensive rebounds and three assists — and overall was the Energizer Bunny that kept the whole machine running, ultimately allowing for the game-winning shot.
“He shut down Max Beuthin tonight (holding him to) 11 points, which is insane because he had 31 the last time he played us and was just raining threes,” Pickarts said of Smit’s job on Beuthin, who was averaging 19.2 points per game. “Rhyer Smit is the unsung hero. He didn’t score but he just played lockdown defense. He’s our best defender—and probably one of the better defenders left in the playoffs.”
There were four ties and six lead changes in the first half, with Ripon holding a 24-22 lead at the break. Then there was another lead change — Waupun never trailed after Navis’ jumper 1:45 after halftime made it 26-24 — and five more ties in the second half.
The second-to-last tie was when it was 31-31 on a 3-pointer by Ripon’s Riley Brooks from the top of the key with 10:28. But Hicken scored on backdoor cut to the basket on the ensuing possession and the Warriors would eventually lead 42-35 on Navis’ 3 from the right wing with 5:36 remaining.
The scoring well for the Warriors dried up after that, in part because they attempted to run some clock and in part because they just couldn’t get anything to fall. And that allowed the Tigers to claw their way back, very nearly going in front when Beuthin was fouled attempting a 3 on the right wing in those final seconds.
But one missed free throw by Beuthin and one perfectly executed desperation play to win it later and it’s the Warriors who are moving on, having avenged a 93-85 loss to Ripon Jan. 23 after blowing a 10-point lead and a 79-77 loss on Feb. 27 after blowing an eight-point lead.
“That was an unbelievable finish,” Pickarts said. “We’ve had some things go wrong against them and we kind of did again on that foul on the three. But we stayed composed — we didn’t let that bother us at the end of the game and we drew up a really nice play.”
They did it without Keach, too. But that’s kind of how the season has gone. His was only the latest injury in a year where White is playing with a broken finger and Navis with a bad back.
“We haven’t folded,” Pickarts said. “Our guys are a resilient bunch. Guys have just done the ‘next man up’ and that’s what we did tonight.”
Added Hartgerink of doing it the way they did Saturday, with the highlight-reel ending, “It’s something you just dream of. It’s not a state championship, but this means so much to me.
“Our coach asked us what our goals were for this year and every single one of us said a regional championship. And to beat these guys after they beat us twice and we really thought we should have had them both times, it was awesome.”
WAUPUN 44, RIPON 42</&hspag3>
Ripon 24 18 — 42
Waupun 22 22 — 44
RIPON — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Jose Munoz-Dominguez 1 0-0 2, Max Huseboe 2 0-0 4, Riley Brooks 5 0-0 12, Grant Schneider 5 3-3 13, Max Beuthin 3 4-5 11. Totals: 16 7-8 42.
WAUPUN — Keegan Hartgerink 8 3-5 20, Jaden White 1 0-1 2, Cole Hicken 5 0-0 12, Carsen Bresser 1 0-0 3, Brady Navis 3 0-1 7. Totals: 18 3-7 44.
3-pointers: Ripon 3 (Brooks 2, Beuthin 1), Waupun 5 (Hartgerink 1, Hicken 2, Bresser 1, Navis 1). Total fouls: Ripon 14, Waupun 12. Fouled out: None
