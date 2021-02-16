BOYS HOOPS: Horicon's 2nd-half comeback comes up a hair short in 52-47 regional quarterfinal loss to Waterloo

HORICON — Things could have gone from bad to worse in a hurry for Horicon’s prep boys basketball team in Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Waterloo.
They didn’t.
Instead, the fourth-seeded Marshmen very nearly completed a memorable comeback. But the ball didn’t bounce their way in crunch time and the fifth-seeded Pirates were able to win despite blowing a 15-point lead, advancing to Friday’s semifinals with a 52-47 victory.
“It’s kind of a moral victory,” Marshmen coach Darrel Schliewe said. “I’m just proud of the way we didn’t lay down. I said, ‘You can either lay down or you can fight.’ And we fought.
“One stop at a time, one score at a time — that’s what it’s about. As a coach, I’m disappointed that we lost. But I’m proud as hell the way we fought.”
The Marshmen (4-13) had to claw their way back thanks to a 28-13 deficit late in the first half. They were able to cut the Pirates’ (4-19) lead down to 12 by halftime, trailing 30-18 at the break, but it wasn’t until after the intermission that they really got to work on the comeback.
Junior guard Anthony Oechsner, who had a pair of 3-pointers and eight points in the first half, canned back-to-back triples in the opening minutes to make it 30-24.
Then after Waterloo punched back and went back up double-digits at 36-26 on a jumper by Eugene Wolff, who led the Pirates with 13 points, Oechnser struck again, canning another 3 to make it 36-31 with 11 minutes, 3 seconds to play.
That triple sparked a 9-2 run for Horicon, one which was capped off with two straight baskets in the paint by 6-foot-6 senior Carter Boehmer, to get within 38-35 with 7:38 left.
Waterloo answered with a 6-2 run to stretch its lead back out to seven at 44-37 with 5:28 to go, but a short jumper by senior Daniel Janiszewski, another 3 by Oechsner — he had seven of them in the contest — and a putback by Boehmer tied the score at 44 with 3:08 remaining.
“He’s so streaky and when he gets hot, he gets hot,” Schliewe said of Oechsner, who led all scorers with 25 points and canned his final triple of the night with 14.6 seconds remaining to get the Marshmen within 49-47.
Horicon never led in the second half but after Brody Tschanz went 1-of-2 at the free throw line with 13.1 seconds left, the Marshmen did have a chance to tie it one last time and hopefully force overtime.
The set play for Oechsner, whose 25 points easily exceeded his scoring average of 7.6 per game, was well-defended, though, and junior guard Aiden Westimayer’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds left clanked off the iron and out.
“Aiden just couldn’t get the shot to fall today, but he’s one of our shooters and I’d go to him again,” Schliewe said of the Marshmen’s second-leading scorer, who entered the contest at 7.6 points per game but was held scoreless in this one.
Following that miss, Blake Huebner went 2-of-2 at the line with 2.6 seconds left to salt the game away.
And in so doing, the careers for Boehmer (10 points), Janiszewski (eight), Gavin Hensley and Logan Powers came to an end.
“We’ve got four seniors and two of them didn’t play tonight. The two that didn’t play have never complained; always asked me what they need to do to get better,” Schliewe said. “They are just class acts.
“Out of all four seniors, I can’t be more proud.”
Which was the same way Schliewe felt about his team overall on this night after the big first-half deficit made a blowout loss to end the year a possibility.
“In the first half, we just got pushed around, beat to the ball — all 50-50 balls, they got — and we just got out-hustled,” he said. “I told them at halftime, ‘We just cannot get out-hustled and we’ve got to get the 50-50 balls and rebound better. I told them, ‘You never catch up all at one time; it’s one stop, one score at a time.’