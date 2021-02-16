BOYS HOOPS: Horicon's 2nd-half comeback comes up a hair short in 52-47 regional quarterfinal loss to Waterloo

“Aiden just couldn’t get the shot to fall today, but he’s one of our shooters and I’d go to him again,” Schliewe said of the Marshmen’s second-leading scorer, who entered the contest at 7.6 points per game but was held scoreless in this one.

Following that miss, Blake Huebner went 2-of-2 at the line with 2.6 seconds left to salt the game away.

And in so doing, the careers for Boehmer (10 points), Janiszewski (eight), Gavin Hensley and Logan Powers came to an end.

“We’ve got four seniors and two of them didn’t play tonight. The two that didn’t play have never complained; always asked me what they need to do to get better,” Schliewe said. “They are just class acts.

“Out of all four seniors, I can’t be more proud.”

Which was the same way Schliewe felt about his team overall on this night after the big first-half deficit made a blowout loss to end the year a possibility.