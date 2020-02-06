BOYS HOOPS: Hot start gives way to cold finish as Beaver Dam gets blown out by Waunakee

Some nights you’re the windshield, some nights you’re the bug.
Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team was the latter Thursday vs. Waunakee, starting hot but eventually cooling off to the tune of 26.9% shooting overall (14-of-52) and an even worse 21.2% on 3-pointers (7-of-33).
The result: A lopsided 75-42, Badger North Conference loss to the league-leading Warriors, ending the Golden Beavers’ five-game winning streak.
Live by the 3, die by the 3 … kind of.
“Yeah, a little bit,” Golden Beavers’ coach Tim Ladron said of well over half of his team’s field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. “But we struggled with their physical size and their strength — and their ability to use that size as well as they do.”
Beaver Dam (7-9, 3-6 Badger North) did, however, deliver the first blow —an 8-0 burst to start the game paced by 3s from Nate Abel and Broden Boschert and basket in the paint high off the backboard by Boschert.
And after Waunakee (13-4, 8-1) punched back with an 8-0 run of its own to tie the game, the Golden Beavers again delivered a burst, this time outscoring the Warriors 11-2 over the course of 5 minutes, 25 seconds to go in front 19-10 with 9:05 left in the half.
Boschert’s 3 sparked the run before Abel scored five straight points for Beaver Dam — on a floater along the baseline, one-of-two free throws at the line and another floater in the lane — followed by a 3 from the right wing by Brady Helbing.
The tide turned dramatically a short time after that, however, as a 3 by Caden Hough made it 19-16 followed by back-to-back steals in the backcourt that led to layups by Jaxson Zibell and Caden Nelson. All that happened in the span of 23 seconds, and in the blink of an eye, the Warriors went from being down six to ahead 20-19.
They never looked back, ultimately going on a 25-0 run to take a commanding 35-19 lead with 1:58 remaining in the half.
Things started snowballing for Beaver Dam due to those two costly turnovers on consecutive inbound plays, but really it was cold shooting — wide open loooks rolling out instead of in — that allowed the deficit to balloon.
“I thought during that run (for Waunakee), when we were breaking the press and we were getting it up the floor, I thought we had great shots.” Ladron said. “Those are shots that we’ve shot all year. And we didn’t make any tonight.
“If we make a few of those it’s a different ball game.”
The Golden Beavers couldn’t get anything going after the break, either, as Jake May followed up a second half-opening floater by Helbing with back-to-back baskets that sparked an 11-0 run for the Warriors, making it 48-23.
Waunakee’s depth and good shooting — the Warriors shot 51.9% overall and 47.6% on 3s — were enough alone to keep Beaver Dam at bay. Mix in the fact the Warriors’ roster features more players listed 6-foot-3 or taller (eight) than players under that mark (seven) and it spelled doom for the Golden Beavers.
“They were sending 12 guys in waves at us, and I think that became a factor, too — close-outs were a little bit higher than we normally see and their speed coming toward us is a little bit more than we normally see. And it was a little bit more physical than we normally see,” Ladron said. “The game was left to be played that way, and we have to adjust to that.”
Beaver Dam was also outrebounded 47-22, although Ladron chalked that up in large part to the fact the Golden Beavers’ cold shooting created more defensive rebounding opportunities for Waunakee than the Warriors’ hot-shooting night did for the Golden Beavers.
All in all, Ladron felt that Thursday’s blowout loss had as much to do with the ball simply not going in the hoop than anything else.
And he’s not panicking on what’s shaping up to be a strong finish to the year.
“It is what it is,” he said of the cold-shooting night. “We’re still going to load up and hit those most of the time. The biggest thing I don’t want our guys to do is feel like if they’ve missed a couple, now they’ve got to not shoot it. I want us to feel comfortable and let it rip, because we’ve got good shooters here.”
Because of that, there won’t be much time spent breaking down film from this contest, Ladron said.
In fact, he might just throw out the tape and not look at it at all.
“Yep, I think so,” he said. “That’s one of the things I’m going to tell the guys in the locker room — it’s one loss, it’s not six losses. It feels like six losses but it’s one.
“In the last seven days we’re 2-1 against a state-ranked team in DeForest, a 10-4 team in Mosinee and (now) these guys. If you would have told me going into this week that we’d go 2-1, we’d take it, absolutely.
“We’ve got to get over it quickly and get ready for Reedsburg (on Tuesday). It stings a little bit right now but we’ve got to be able to bounce back quickly. And our guys are resilient. We’ll bounce back — we’ll be OK.”
WAUNAKEE 75, BEAVER DAM 42</&hspag3>
Waunakee 37 38 — 75
Beaver Dam 21 21 — 42
WAUNAKEE — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Caden Nelson 6 3-4 17, Aidan Driscoll 2 0-0 5, Jaxson Zibell 5 0-0 12, Caden Hough 5 0-0 13, Jake May 3 0-0 6, Jack Dotzler 1 0-1 2, Casey Fischer 1 0-0 3, Drew Regnier 0 2-2 2, Kaden Kruschek 1 0-0 2, Evan May 1 0-0 3, Randy Vojtisek 1 1-2 3, Andrew Keller 2 2-2 6, Connor Keenan 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 9-13 75.
BEAVER DAM — Broden Boschert 3 0-0 8, Brady Helbing 2 0-0 5, Marshall Kuhl 0 0-1 0, Alex Soto 2 0-0 6, Evan Sharkey 0 0-3 0, Nate Abel 6 5-6 18, Mason Ferron 0 1-2 1, Braxton Davis 1 1-2 4. Totals: 14 7-14 42.
3-pointers: Waun 10 (Nelson 2, Driscoll 1, Zibell 2, Hough 3, Fischer 1, E. May 1), BD 7 (Boschert 2, Helbing 1, Soto 2, Abel 1, Davis 1). Total fouls: Waun 19, BD 17. Fouled out: None.
