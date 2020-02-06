BOYS HOOPS: Hot start gives way to cold finish as Beaver Dam gets blown out by Waunakee

“They were sending 12 guys in waves at us, and I think that became a factor, too — close-outs were a little bit higher than we normally see and their speed coming toward us is a little bit more than we normally see. And it was a little bit more physical than we normally see,” Ladron said. “The game was left to be played that way, and we have to adjust to that.”

Beaver Dam was also outrebounded 47-22, although Ladron chalked that up in large part to the fact the Golden Beavers’ cold shooting created more defensive rebounding opportunities for Waunakee than the Warriors’ hot-shooting night did for the Golden Beavers.

All in all, Ladron felt that Thursday’s blowout loss had as much to do with the ball simply not going in the hoop than anything else.

And he’s not panicking on what’s shaping up to be a strong finish to the year.

“It is what it is,” he said of the cold-shooting night. “We’re still going to load up and hit those most of the time. The biggest thing I don’t want our guys to do is feel like if they’ve missed a couple, now they’ve got to not shoot it. I want us to feel comfortable and let it rip, because we’ve got good shooters here.”

Because of that, there won’t be much time spent breaking down film from this contest, Ladron said.