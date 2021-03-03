BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford assistant coaches happy to help Falcons reach program's first state berth

The Falcons had a ton of success during the sectional final runs. They went 22-5 overall, including 16-2 in conference play to tie Horicon for the 2015 Trailways South title. The following year, they went 22-4 overall and 16-2 in the conference to finish as the runner-up to Deerfield (18-0).

The Falcons allowed opposing teams to score 47.1 points per game during the 2014-2015 season, a number that rose to 48.4 the following season. In comparison, this year’s Falcons are holding opponents to 42.2 points per game.

“I remember we had a very talented team. We just didn’t have the tenacity on defense that we do now,” Nass said, noting that the coaching staff has stressed defense all season. “It obviously shows in every game because not a lot of teams put up points against us.

“It’s the most important thing and that’s what was going to get us there, and here we are.”

All three of the assistant coaches with sectional experience said they spent last week giving advice to anyone who wanted it about being in this situation. For instance, Maas said he gave his two cents to players on staying focused for the big game.

“I was trying to make sure the headspace is right, and making sure we’re not looking forward to the opponent we’re going to play,” he said. “We have to respect everybody that’s right here in front of us because they’re going to try to stop us. We need to come out with the best mentality in every single game that we have.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

