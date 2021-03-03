BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford assistant coaches happy to help Falcons reach program's first state berth

HUSTISFORD ― The Hustisford prep boys basketball team made it to back-to-back WIAA Division 5 sectional finals seven years ago.
Try as they might, those two talented Falcons teams just couldn’t find a way to get it done either time. Hustisford lost to Young Coggs Prep 75-63 in 2014-2015, then suffered a demoralizing 48-42 defeat against Catholic Central the following year.
Rylee Nass, Peter Maas and Nate LaBombard remember those losses all too vividly, as they bring back some painful memories. Both Nass and LaBombard were seniors in the loss to Young Coggs Prep, while Maas — a year their junior — was part of both teams that advanced to sectional finals.
All three came back this season to work as assistant coaches under current coach Otto Hopfinger, who took over for Jake Falkenthal due to COVID-19-related issues. The new staff saw the Falcons not only reach the sectional final, but claim a 70-43 win over Monticello to earn the program’s first Div. 5 state berth.
“They just talked about how much they wanted it and how they worked their butts off for it,” said senior Brody Thimm, who talked with all three coaches after the Falcons dismantled the Ponies on Saturday. “They just missed it and they said it stayed with them (over the years). That’s why they keep coming back here, because they wanted to see our program succeed. Even back then, they bring that feeling to now to try to make us successful. They have so much passion for the sport and for our community. They want to make sure this school has a legacy left behind.”
Nass added, “It’s nice to get over that hump that we personally haven’t been able to get over it. It’s so nice to finally be (going to state) and hopefully bring home that gold ball.”
Hopfinger said the reason he wanted to bring in this group of assistants, including his son and 2011 Husty alum Michael Hopfinger, was because he needed a coaching staff that had intelligence and passion for the game.
“You’re only has good as your assistant coaches,” Hopfinger said. “It’s just a good blend. … They realized how special it was and how important it was.”
Maas and Nass are both over 6-foot-5, so they work with guys like 6-foot-9 senior Alex Eggleston, 6-foot-6 senior Dylan Kuehl and 6-foot-2 junior Blake Peplinski that handle a lot down low. Meantime, LaBombard took on the role as the JV coach and also worked with guards like Dylan Kaemmerer and Gavin Thimm, Brody’s younger brother.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” LaBombard said. “I’m very thankful for the experience. It’s actually cool because after our last game (against Monticello), Gavin told us, ‘I remember being in the seventh grade and watching you guys in the sectional finals, I’ve wanted that ever since.’
“It’s just dawned on me these last couple of weeks, at one point, we were their role models. They wanted to be like us. They wanted to be in a sectional final. It’s cool for it to come full circle and for us to be around those guys.”
The one thing Maas, Nass and LaBombard agreed on was that while their teams were very talented, they weren’t as focused on defense as the current squad.
The Falcons had some very talented shooters during the 2014-2015 season, including 2016 graduates David Elliott and Ben Rode. Those two led the Falcons in scoring, averaging 16.4 and 15.6 points per game, respectively.
A lot of the Falcons’ damage that season came from beyond the arc. Rode made 71-of-184 3-point attempts while Elliott was 42-of-109 from beyond the arc. LaBombard, who was fourth on the team with 6.8 points a game, made 33-of-97 from downtown.
Nass did most of his damage in the post, averaging 11.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
The Falcons still had Rode and Elliott the following season to go along with Maas, who replaced Nass down low. The Falcons also gained a talented freshman in Justin Kuehl, who was second on the team with 15.4 points per game in 2015-16.
Rode (38.9%), Elliott (38.2%) and Kuehl (38.6%) all shot around 38% from beyond the arc to help the Falcons reach the 2016 sectional finals.
“Our defensive mentality probably wasn’t half of what it is now,” LaBombard said, comparing the two sectional teams to this year’s state qualifier. “The biggest leap from our team to this team was they all bought into defense, first and foremost. The offense came from there. In the past, it wasn’t like that.”
The Falcons had a ton of success during the sectional final runs. They went 22-5 overall, including 16-2 in conference play to tie Horicon for the 2015 Trailways South title. The following year, they went 22-4 overall and 16-2 in the conference to finish as the runner-up to Deerfield (18-0).
The Falcons allowed opposing teams to score 47.1 points per game during the 2014-2015 season, a number that rose to 48.4 the following season. In comparison, this year’s Falcons are holding opponents to 42.2 points per game.
“I remember we had a very talented team. We just didn’t have the tenacity on defense that we do now,” Nass said, noting that the coaching staff has stressed defense all season. “It obviously shows in every game because not a lot of teams put up points against us.
“It’s the most important thing and that’s what was going to get us there, and here we are.”
All three of the assistant coaches with sectional experience said they spent last week giving advice to anyone who wanted it about being in this situation. For instance, Maas said he gave his two cents to players on staying focused for the big game.
“I was trying to make sure the headspace is right, and making sure we’re not looking forward to the opponent we’re going to play,” he said. “We have to respect everybody that’s right here in front of us because they’re going to try to stop us. We need to come out with the best mentality in every single game that we have.”
