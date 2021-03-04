BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford gearing up to play Wauzeka-Steuben in Div. 5 state semifinal

“My main role was to get in No. 4’s face as much as I could, be as annoying as I could and try to shut him down,” Peplinski said. “He had a really great jumper, which was really hard to stop.”

Now, the Falcons will have to defend against 6-foot-4 senior Gavin Ralph, who averages a double-double with 18.8 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. He also averages 5.1 assists a game, in addition to 20 total blocks and 36 total steals.

“This guy may not be quite as good of a shooter (as Gustafson), but he’s very good at distributing the ball and taking the ball to the hole,” Hopfinger said. “He’s one of the best players in the state. Last week we had to stop one of the best players in the state and now we’ve got to stop another one.”

Hopfinger said the Hornets (16-2), who won the Ridge & Valley Conference with an unbeaten 10-0 record, have a plethora of talent behind Ralph as well. Both Caydon Lomas (11.8 points) and Garett Kapinus (11.1) average in double figures.

“He has a good group around Ralph,” Hopfinger said. “They do a good job of cutting to the basket for him. He gets a lot of assists and they’re very good at shooting the 3. We’re going to have to pick up our defense to really shut them down.”