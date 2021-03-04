BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford gearing up to play Wauzeka-Steuben in Div. 5 state semifinal

HUSTISFORD – Not very many prep boys basketball teams are left.
In Division 5, only four remain — and they’re heading to Thursday’s WIAA state tournament held at the La Crosse Center, in La Crosse.
Among those four teams will be top-seeded Hustisford and fourth-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben, which will kick off the day with a 9:05 tip in the first of two semifinals.
“They’re a very good team,” Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said. “They have a very good player. It’s just like the last team we played where they had a state caliber player.”
Last Saturday, the Falcons (16-3) defeated Monticello, 70-43, and did just enough to contain Peter Gustafson. The senior for the Ponies went off for 24 points against the Falcons, but all the points he scored after halftime were from the free-throw line.
Hustisford assistant coach Rylee Nass said senior Dylan Kaemmerer played very well against Gustafson.
“He was playing the best defense he’s ever played,” Nass said. “He’s great defending, but holy cow did that guy step up.”
Kaemmerer wasn’t the only one who had to defend Gustafson either. Senior Blake Peplinski, who came off the bench when starter Brody Thimm injured his leg, saw time against him as well.
“My main role was to get in No. 4’s face as much as I could, be as annoying as I could and try to shut him down,” Peplinski said. “He had a really great jumper, which was really hard to stop.”
Now, the Falcons will have to defend against 6-foot-4 senior Gavin Ralph, who averages a double-double with 18.8 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. He also averages 5.1 assists a game, in addition to 20 total blocks and 36 total steals.
“This guy may not be quite as good of a shooter (as Gustafson), but he’s very good at distributing the ball and taking the ball to the hole,” Hopfinger said. “He’s one of the best players in the state. Last week we had to stop one of the best players in the state and now we’ve got to stop another one.”
Hopfinger said the Hornets (16-2), who won the Ridge & Valley Conference with an unbeaten 10-0 record, have a plethora of talent behind Ralph as well. Both Caydon Lomas (11.8 points) and Garett Kapinus (11.1) average in double figures.
“He has a good group around Ralph,” Hopfinger said. “They do a good job of cutting to the basket for him. He gets a lot of assists and they’re very good at shooting the 3. We’re going to have to pick up our defense to really shut them down.”
The Hornets are shooting 31% from beyond the arc, with their main threat being Lomas (30-of-77), shooting 39%. Junior Jonah Reichmann (14-of-40) is shooting 35% from downtown and is averaging 6.9 points a game. Kapinus (12-of-40) also has the green light to take 3-pointers and is shooting 30%.
“We’re going to expect the shadow players to even step up,” Hustisford senior Dylan Kuehl said. “We don’t want to overlook any opponent, especially coming this far in a state game. We’re going to expect the best from everybody.”
They’ve shown they can stop teams from shooting from beyond the arc. The Falcons defeated Stockbridge, a heavy 3-point shooting team, 82-28, in the sectional semifinals by holding the Indians to just a couple 3s.
The good news for the Falcons is they may have Thimm back as he’s practiced this week and is planning on playing. He’s excited for it.
“We’re going to go into it and play our hearts out to try to bring home a gold ball for the town,” he said. “We’re not going to give up on anything. We’re going to play every possession out. We’re going to do everything we can to make everybody proud back here.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.