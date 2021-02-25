BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford hands it Stockbridge in sectional semifinals, advances with 82-28 victory

HUSTISFORD ― Coach Otto Hopfinger and his Hustisford prep boys basketball team had something to prove heading into Thursday night’s WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal game against Stockbridge.
Due to a coin flip last Sunday night, the Falcons drew the No. 2 seed and would host the third-seeded Indians, while the top seed went to Monticello, which would host fourth-seeded Shullsburg.
That seeding arrangement didn’t sit well with the Falcons, who were the top-ranked team in Div. 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll for half the season while the Ponies were ranked second.
It was all the motivation the Falcons needed as they thumped the Indians, 82-28, and will now travel to Monticello Saturday night for a showdown to prove who should truly have been the No. 1 seed.
“It was a statement game,” Hopfinger said. “I think it proves that we definitely should be the No. 1 seed. We’re going to go take care of business and prove we’re the No. 1 seed.”
It definitely lit a fire under Hustisford’s Dylan Keuhl because he balled out in the first half, scoring 25 of his team-high 33 points, and helped the Falcons head into halftime with a 52-18 lead.
“It was huge,” said Kuehl who also had 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals on the night. “It was just a sparkplug. That No. 2 seed just sparked us.”
The Indians made it close in the first 3 minutes when Gavin Cullen drained a 3 and a layup to get to within one, 8-7.
Cullen led the Indians with nine points while no one else scored more than four points.
“We definitely take pride in that,” Kuehl said. “Defense is our number one pride in the game.”
Hustisford’s Gavin Thimm knocked down a 3 just 15 seconds later to start a 25-5 run, which put the Falcons up 33-12 with 6:50 left before halftime.
Thimm finished with nine points while his brother, Brody Thimm, put up 14 points. Gavin also had seven assists and three rebounds while Brody finished with 5 rebounds and two steals.
Husty closed out the first half with a 19-6 run in the final 6:17.
The game plan the Falcons (15-3) built all week was not to give the Indians (21-4) any momentum, limit the turnovers and not allow many attempts from downtown.
The Indians averaged 15.8 steals a game heading into Thursday night, but only had five against Hustisford.
While Hustisford had 11 turnovers in the game, but just four in the second half, the Falcons did finish with 13 steals as a unit. Hustisford’s Dylan Kaemmerer led with five steals to go along with four points.
“In the beginning we had a couple (turnovers), but after we got going, it was pretty smooth,” Hopfinger said. “We took care of business.”
The Falcons did their jobs on both ends of the court. The Indians made 171 3-pointers in 24 games this season, but only had two against Hustisford.
“Part of that was because we were out in their face,” Hopfinger said. “I don’t think they were used to that, as much as they got today. It was really great to see.”
And the Indians definitely couldn’t get down low because then they would have to contend with 6-foot-9 Alex Eggleston. Eggleston led the Falcons with three blocked shots to go with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds – nine of which came on the defensive end.
The Falcons outrebounded the Indians 40-15 as the height differential stood out. The Indians only had four players over 6-feet and one of them, Jake Willett, didn’t play because of a broken arm.
“It was huge, just huge. We had to take advantage of that and we did,” Hopfinger said. “They’re a very scrappy team. We just didn’t let them get going and we didn’t let them get any momentum.”
Kuehl did praise the Indians for being tough on defense, though.
“We did have the height on them, but they played physical down low,” he said. “They knew whenever we were going to get the ball down low, or when we brought it down low, they were going to slap it, hack it to try to get it out. We knew to try to get it to our big guys and keep it high.
“We would be alright if we kept the ball high and strong.”
That’s exactly what they did and coming out of the break, the Falcons started the second half with a 13-0 run, which was highlighted by a couple of steals for ferocious dunks the other way by Kuehl.
“That’s what he’s been doing all year,” Hopfinger said. “You know no matter what he’s going to get his opportunities because he’s such an amazing player. He’s going to find opportunities to get those dunks. It’s a given. He’s going to take advantage of it. He’s so good.”
HUSTISFORD 82, STOCKBRIDGE 28</&hspag3>
Stockbridge 18 10 - 28
Hustisford 52 30 - 82
STOCKBRIDGE (fgm ftm-fta pts) ― Gavin Cullen 4 0-0 9, Mike Holzer 1 0-0 2, Levi Piper 1 2-3 4, Ian Smith 0 2-2 2, Samuel Gollnick 0 3-4 3, Aaron Bunnell 0 1-2 1, Conner Funk 2 0-2 4. Totals 9 8-12 28.
HUSTISFORD ― Dylan Kaemmerer 2 0-0 4, Brody Thimm 5 2-3 14, Gavin Thimm 4 0-0 9, Dylan Kuehl 15 0-0 33, Alex Eggleston 5 1-3 11, Garrett Brugger 0 1-2 1, Nathan Newville 1 0-0 2, Blake Peplinski 4 0-0 8. Totals 36 4-8 82.
3-pointers: S 2 (Funk 1, Cullen 1), H 6 (Kuehl 3, G. Thimm 1, B. Thimm 2). Total fouls: S 12, H 11. Fouled out: none.
