BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford hands it Stockbridge in sectional semifinals, advances with 82-28 victory

“In the beginning we had a couple (turnovers), but after we got going, it was pretty smooth,” Hopfinger said. “We took care of business.”

The Falcons did their jobs on both ends of the court. The Indians made 171 3-pointers in 24 games this season, but only had two against Hustisford.

“Part of that was because we were out in their face,” Hopfinger said. “I don’t think they were used to that, as much as they got today. It was really great to see.”

And the Indians definitely couldn’t get down low because then they would have to contend with 6-foot-9 Alex Eggleston. Eggleston led the Falcons with three blocked shots to go with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds – nine of which came on the defensive end.

The Falcons outrebounded the Indians 40-15 as the height differential stood out. The Indians only had four players over 6-feet and one of them, Jake Willett, didn’t play because of a broken arm.

“It was huge, just huge. We had to take advantage of that and we did,” Hopfinger said. “They’re a very scrappy team. We just didn’t let them get going and we didn’t let them get any momentum.”

Kuehl did praise the Indians for being tough on defense, though.