BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford holds off CF, 59-53, for Div. 5 regional title

HUSTISFORD ― Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit was disheartened of the outcome.
He wanted his second-seeded Hilltoppers to continue their season with a big win over top-seeded Hustisford in Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 regional championship. And they came close, cutting a couple large deficits to one point twice in the second half, but the Falcons weathered the storm and held on to win 59-53.
“It shows there’s no quit and there’s continuous fight in these guys,” Smit said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our seniors in the way they led all year, and the way they battled through. What a great basketball game this was to watch. This was about as good of high school basketball game as you’re going to see.
“You can see why these are two of the top teams in Division 5. It certainly was tonight. We knew the winner of this has got a pretty good chance to move forward if they can play well.”
Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger agreed it was one tough battle the Falcons – the top-ranked team in Div. 5 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll – got from the fourth-ranked Hilltoppers.
“They came to play,” Hopfinger said. “They were scrappy. They were slapping at everything. They were going at every loose ball. They were going at every ball in our hands. They were very aggressive. Every time we would gain momentum, they would fight back. They could’ve easily chipped away, but we were resilient.”
Hustisford finished the first half with a 30-23 lead, but coming out of halftime, the Hilltoppers chipped away, and eventually cut it to one points when Griffin Hart got a bucket inside the post to make it 38-37 with 10 minutes, 50 seconds left.
Hart, who needed 16 points to reach 1,000 career points, was held to just four in the first half. He got his 16th point with 7:19 remaining when he hit a bunny to cut the deficit to 42-41.
“Those are always special moments because it’s for a career,” Smit said. “It sums up a great career and he’s been just as steady as can before the last three or four years. I’m really happy and proud of the way he did things.
“In the second half there, they stayed in the zone and they were obviously really coming out hard on Kobe (Smit). That opened up the middle and I thought Griffin just did a great job, physically, matching their size and strength.”
Hart led the Hilltoppers with 22 points while Kobe Smit scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half. The only other Hilltopper to score any points was Cade Burmania, who added 10 points.
Hopfinger said the reason why it was so close was because of how fast the Hilltoppers were in real life compared to how they look on film. The Hilltoppers stole the ball nine times and blocked four shots – both Hart and Parker Quade had two apiece – by the Falcons as well.
“They were swiping at everything,” Hopfinger said. “We preached that we had to secure the ball, secure the ball, secure the ball, but they’re quick and they slapped it out many times that they shouldn’t have.”
When CF made it 42-41, Hustisford’s Dylan Kuehl got a layup to fall 12 seconds later, which started an 8-2 run to put the Falcons up 50-43 with 4:05 left.
“We were (nervous) a little bit, but we had to try our best to relax to stay calm and control the ball,” Kuehl said. “We knew they were going to make good plays.”
However, almost 3 minutes later, the Hilltoppers responded with a 7-3 run of their own, which was ended with Hart’s bucket down low to cut it to 53-50 with 1:15 left.
“They’re one hell of a team,” Hustisford’s Gavin Thimm said. “Props to them, they came to play. … They’re so talented. (Hart) crashes the boards all the time. He’s a good jumper.”
Hart added eight rebounds and two steals to his historic night. Meanwhile, Kobe Smit had nine rebounds as well.
“We knew they were their two main dogs and they played a great game,” Kuehl said of Kobe Smit and Hart. “We knew Smit was going to shoot the ball, so we tried to stay in his pocket the whole game. We knew (Hart) was going to be really aggressive. We had Alex (Eggleston) to bang around with him down low.
“We just did the best we could to contain them both.”
Kuehl’s two foul shots with 55 seconds later started a 6-3 run to close out the game. Kuehl finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Kuehl wasn’t the only one who had a solid night for the Falcons. Thimm finished with 16 points and four assists. Thimm began the night scoring seven of the Falcons’ first nine points of the night. He finished with 11 points in the first half.
Kobe Smit’s 3-pointer with 9:15 remaining in the first half put the Hilltoppers up 13-11.
“He’s a hell of a shooter,” Thimm said. “He can shoot lights out if he wanted to. We really tried to compensate on that in the second half. We really wanted to shut him down in the second half. It looks like we did. He only got a few 3s off in the second half.”
That lead wouldn’t last long as 35 seconds later Kuehl hit a jump to start a 14-3 run, which ended when Kuehl blocked a shot, raced down the full length of the court for a layup to go up 25-16 with 2:57 remaining.
Derrick Smit said one matchup that Hustisford has his the overall size the Falcons have against most teams. Kuehl is an athletic 6-foot-6 forward while teammate Alex Eggleston is the tallest at 6-9. Eggleston finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Blake Peplinski is 6-2 and his had 10 points and seven rebounds.
“Basketball is a size game. They’re big and Kuehl is obviously athletic as anyone we’re going to play. I thought Griffin and Drake Burmania, those guys really battled. They battled hard on the inside. We neutralized it as much as we could. What a great basketball game.”
But it wasn’t meant to be as Hustisford came out on top. Now, Hopfinger has to get the Falcons ready for a sectional semifinal game against either Shullsburg, Monticello, or Stockbridge. Hopfinger said the coaches seeding meeting will take place at 1 p.m.
“We’re just going to focus on one game at a time,” he said. “We’re going to focus on our next opponent, once we realize who it is. That’s all we’re going to think about – one game at a time. All we want is to get to the sectional final right now.”
