BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford holds off CF, 59-53, for Div. 5 regional title

Hustisford finished the first half with a 30-23 lead, but coming out of halftime, the Hilltoppers chipped away, and eventually cut it to one points when Griffin Hart got a bucket inside the post to make it 38-37 with 10 minutes, 50 seconds left.

Hart, who needed 16 points to reach 1,000 career points, was held to just four in the first half. He got his 16th point with 7:19 remaining when he hit a bunny to cut the deficit to 42-41.

“Those are always special moments because it’s for a career,” Smit said. “It sums up a great career and he’s been just as steady as can before the last three or four years. I’m really happy and proud of the way he did things.

“In the second half there, they stayed in the zone and they were obviously really coming out hard on Kobe (Smit). That opened up the middle and I thought Griffin just did a great job, physically, matching their size and strength.”

Hart led the Hilltoppers with 22 points while Kobe Smit scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half. The only other Hilltopper to score any points was Cade Burmania, who added 10 points.