BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford thumps Monticello, advances to state tourney for first time in program history

When the Falcons saw Monticello beat fourth-seeded Shullsburg 59-54 in overtime, they knew they would have to prevent senior Peter Gustafson from going off Saturday night.

Stopping Gustafson, who finished with a game-high 24 points, looked like a tall order in the first couple of minutes when he got a bunny and then an and-one to put the Ponies up 5-0.

"We knew that No. 4 is a great player," Eggleston said. "You saw those shots that he was making. We needed to shut him down and let the rest (of his team) do the scoring."

The shots weren’t falling for Hustisford other than senior Dylan Kaemmerer making one of two foul shots with 2:58 gone by to make it 5-1.

About a minute later Hopfinger called a timeout and told them to “relax and play our game.”

The Falcons heard him loud and clear as Eggleston’s bucket in the post jumpstarted an 11-4 run to put the Falcons up 11-9 with 10:50 left.

“As soon as we started making some baskets, we started feeling comfortable,” Hopfinger said. “Then all of a sudden, you could sense that once we started feeling comfortable, things were just going to go from there. We had the better team and that’s why we were able to do what we did.”