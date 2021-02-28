BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford thumps Monticello, advances to state tourney for first time in program history

MONTICELLO ― Take a second to close your eyes and picture members of the Hustisford prep boys basketball team outside on a summer’s day, playing hoops.
Notice how much fun the Falcons are having? The smiles from the “oohs” and “ahhs” after a dunk, a block or a move to break an ankle or two.
Now open your eyes and the excitement during the second half of Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 sectional final against Monticello looks the same, where the second-seeded Falcons cruised to a 70-43 shellacking of the top-seeded Ponies, 70-43.
“It felt like we were playing around with our friends at the park,” Hustisford senior Alex Eggleston said with a smile, as the realization that Hustisford will now head to the state tournament for the first time in program history next Thursday at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.
The Falcons were given the top seed and will be playing fourth-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben at 9:05 a.m. and it will be followed by second-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic playing third-seeded Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran at 12:35 p.m.
“I imagined it, but I didn’t know what the odds or chances were,” Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said. “I just knew if we continued to work hard that this team had enough talent, and if things went well, we would get there.”
The second half had a plethora of dunks by Eggleston and his teammate, senior Dylan Kuehl, that got the Hustisford (16-3) crowd really going. Kuehl had five dunks and Eggleston had a couple as they both helped build a sizeable lead that the Ponies (17-4) couldn’t come close to erasing.
Kuehl, who led the Falcons with 22 points, had his second dunk of the second half with 11:41 left to raise the lead to 46-26, and 1:09 later Eggleston had his second of the night to put the Falcons up 50-28.
“We were wanting to come out and prove to this team that we wanted the No. 1 seed,” said junior Gavin Thimm, who was referring to Husisford, the the top-ranked team in Div. 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll for half the season, drawing the second seed for sectionals while the second-ranked Ponies got the top spot. “We should’ve been the No. 1 seed. That fueled us the whole game.
“In the second half, we had a lead into halftime, but we weren’t comfortable with it. We wanted to keep building. We just kept on the gas and didn’t let up.”
Added Eggleson, "Once we found out we were the No. 2 seed, as the No. 1 team in D5, it just fueled us. We couldn’t let (anyone beat us)."
The chip on the Falcons’ shoulders grew gigantic as last week progressed and only got bigger Thursday night in the sectional semifinals when they manhandled third-seeded Stockbridge, 82-28.
When the Falcons saw Monticello beat fourth-seeded Shullsburg 59-54 in overtime, they knew they would have to prevent senior Peter Gustafson from going off Saturday night.
Stopping Gustafson, who finished with a game-high 24 points, looked like a tall order in the first couple of minutes when he got a bunny and then an and-one to put the Ponies up 5-0.
"We knew that No. 4 is a great player," Eggleston said. "You saw those shots that he was making. We needed to shut him down and let the rest (of his team) do the scoring."
The shots weren’t falling for Hustisford other than senior Dylan Kaemmerer making one of two foul shots with 2:58 gone by to make it 5-1.
About a minute later Hopfinger called a timeout and told them to “relax and play our game.”
The Falcons heard him loud and clear as Eggleston’s bucket in the post jumpstarted an 11-4 run to put the Falcons up 11-9 with 10:50 left.
“As soon as we started making some baskets, we started feeling comfortable,” Hopfinger said. “Then all of a sudden, you could sense that once we started feeling comfortable, things were just going to go from there. We had the better team and that’s why we were able to do what we did.”
“We knew they were eventually going to fall,” Thimm added. “We knew as soon as we got out of that slump in the beginning, we knew that it was all gas and no breaks from there. Our defense fueled everything. Alex and Dylan with those huge blocked shots during the game.”
Eggleston and Kuehl combined to have seven blocked shots in the first six minutes of the game, which is why the Ponies never made their lead any bigger than five points. The Falcons finished with 14 blocked shots, with Eggleston (nine) and Kuehl (five) accounting for all of them.
“That’s amazing,” Thimm said. “They held us down inside tonight and fueled us on offense. That’s what got us out of that little slump in the beginning.”
If Eggleston had one more blocked shot, he would’ve finished the night with a triple-double, but 20 points and 10 rebounds was still a historic night for the 6-foot-9 senior.
“In the beginning, with those seven blocks, defense got him going,” Kuehl said of Eggleston. “Defense gets all of us going and when he feels good, he’s going to be unstoppable.”
After Gustafson tied the game at 11 with 10:37 left before halftime, Eggleston’s and-one started an 18-6 run. He scored 11 of those 18 points, helping put the Falcons up 29-17 with 3:40 left.
Gustafson’s bucket with 3:20 to go until halftime cut it to 29-19, but two minutes later junior Blake Peplinksi started a 6-0 run for the Falcons with a bucket in the post. Eggleston’s first dunk of the game punctuated the first half as it raised the lead to 35-21 at halftime.
“As soon as we came out and started playing good,” Eggleston said, "we just started treating it like a normal game. We couldn’t get ahead of ourselves. We couldn’t start thinking about next week. We just had to treat it like a normal game.”
Gustafson put up 17 points in the first half, but his next seven points, all in the second half, came from the charity stripe.
“Our defense was amazing tonight,” Thimm said. “Our game plan was to contain No. 4. We weren’t going to stop him and we knew that. He’s a great player. He’s got a pure jump shot, but whenever he swarmed the lane, Dylan and Alex were right there to swarm him and stop him.”
Gustafston was the only Pony to score more than six points.
“The kid that we played against today was supposed to be one of the best players in the state,” Hopfinger said. “He is one of the best players in the state. Our game plan was to shut him down. Dylan Kuehl, Blake Peplinksi and Dylan Kammerer came in and shut him down. All those guys were just as critical. Every single one of our players played an important part.
“It wasn’t a one-man band. We wouldn’t be here if we were a one-man band like some teams do. We have a complete team. Everybody has a role and they all played at their highest level.”
Hustisford celebration 3.jpg
Alex Eggleston 2.jpg
Alex Eggleston 3.jpg
Alex Eggleston 4.jpg
Alex Eggleston 5.jpg
Alex Eggleston 6.jpg
Alex Eggleston 7.jpg
Alex Eggleston 8.jpg
Alex Eggleston 9.jpg
Alex Eggleston 10.jpg
Alex Eggleston.jpg
Blake Peplinski 2.jpg
Blake Peplinski.jpg
Braden Peplinski.jpg
Dylan Kaemmerer 2.jpg
Dylan Kaemmerer 3.jpg
Dylan Kaemmerer 4.jpg
Dylan Kaemmerer 5.jpg
Dylan Kaemmerer 6.jpg
Dylan Kaemmerer 7.jpg
Dylan Kaemmerer.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 2.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 3.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 4.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 5.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 6.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 7.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 8.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 9.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 10.jpg
Dylan Kuehl 11.jpg
Dylan Kuehl.jpg
Gavin Thimm 2.jpg
Gavin Thimm 3.jpg
Gavin Thimm 4.jpg
Gavin Thimm 5.jpg
Gavin Thimm 6.jpg
Gavin Thimm.jpg
Hustisford celebration 2.jpg
Hustisford celebration 4.jpg
Hustisford celebration 5.jpg
Hustisford celebration 6.jpg
Hustisford celebration 7.jpg
Hustisford celebration 8.jpg
Hustisford celebration 9.jpg
Hustisford celebration 10.jpg
Hustisford celebration 11.jpg
Hustisford celebration 12.jpg
Hustisford celebration 13.jpg
Hustisford celebration.jpg
Hustisford crowd.jpg
Hustisford student section.jpg
Husty seniors.jpg
Josh Peplinski.jpg
Nathan Newville.jpg
Otto Hopfinger 2.jpg
Otto Hopfinger.jpg
Peter Gustafson 2.jpg
Peter Gustafson 3.jpg
Peter Gustafson.jpg
Rudy Wicker.jpg
Thimm hug.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.