BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford's big second half beats Wauzeka Steuben, advances to tonight's state title game

Thimm started the run with a jump shot, and Dylan Kaemmerer followed it up with a 3-pointer. A foul led to two Alex Eggleston free throws, and the eight-point deficit was suddenly 31-30 by halftime.

The Hornets (16-3) had missed out on a chance to extend their lead with Kuehl out of the picture, and that wasn’t going to bode well for the second half.

“Momentum, they got a little back their way,” Wauzeka-Steuben coach Isaiah Okey said. “It was definitely on our side at that point.

“When (Kuehl) went out, some other guys stepped up for them and looked to hit those shots. They knocked them down, and we didn’t expect them to, and that’s huge for them.”

Kuehl and Eggleston each scored 19 points, and both had nine points in the first half and 10 in the second. Kuehl, who is committed to Northern Michigan, added 10 rebounds as the Falcons won their state debut.

Gavin Thimm added 11 points and Blake Peplinski 10 for the Falcons, who shot 60.9% (28-for-46) from the field and hit 17 of 27 shots (63%) in the second half.