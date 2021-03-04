BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford's big second half beats Wauzeka Steuben, advances to tonight's state title game

LA CROSSE — They were 105 seconds that made all the difference in the world, in the biggest game in the history of the Hustisford boys basketball program.
And they went so well for the Falcons that the game was quickly relegated to the second most important game in program history because a WIAA Division 5 championship game was suddenly on the horizon.
Hustisford faced an eight-point deficit late in the first half of a state semifinal against Wauzeka-Steuben at the La Crosse Center on Thursday morning, and star senior Dylan Kuehl was going to the bench after picking up his third foul with 1 minute, 45 seconds on the clock.
Instead of folding, the Falcons recharged and hit the Hornets with a seven-point run that paved the way for a big second half and eventual 65-53 victory. The win gave Hustisford a chance to win a championship at its first state tournament.
Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-4) played Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (16-10) in the second semifinal Thursday afternoon, and the championship game was scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
“When he got in foul trouble and had to go out of the game, I was a little concerned,” Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said. “But we have such good players on our team, and Gavin Thimm took the bull by the horns, and the other guys just followed suit.”
Thimm started the run with a jump shot, and Dylan Kaemmerer followed it up with a 3-pointer. A foul led to two Alex Eggleston free throws, and the eight-point deficit was suddenly 31-30 by halftime.
The Hornets (16-3) had missed out on a chance to extend their lead with Kuehl out of the picture, and that wasn’t going to bode well for the second half.
“Momentum, they got a little back their way,” Wauzeka-Steuben coach Isaiah Okey said. “It was definitely on our side at that point.
“When (Kuehl) went out, some other guys stepped up for them and looked to hit those shots. They knocked them down, and we didn’t expect them to, and that’s huge for them.”
Kuehl and Eggleston each scored 19 points, and both had nine points in the first half and 10 in the second. Kuehl, who is committed to Northern Michigan, added 10 rebounds as the Falcons won their state debut.
Gavin Thimm added 11 points and Blake Peplinski 10 for the Falcons, who shot 60.9% (28-for-46) from the field and hit 17 of 27 shots (63%) in the second half.
Hustisford was able to take advantage of its height in the first half but not like it was able to in the second. The Falcons, who have just two players on the roster who are less than 6 feet tall, got to the rim at will as Wauzeka-Steuben’s perimeter shooting started to fall off.
After making 5 of 11 attempts from the 3-point line in the first half, the Hornets made 2 of 12 in the second. That shooting made a big difference in the first half with four of those 3s answering Hustisford hoops and giving Wauzeka-Steuben a lead.
Kuehl had a steal and dunk in the first half, but Zach Martin responded with a 3 at the other end to give Wauzeka-Steuben an 18-17 lead. Eggleston scored off a nice pass from Peplinski, but Jonah Reichmann hit a 3 at the other end for a 21-19 Hornets advantage.
That didn’t happen in the second half.
The Falcons used two quick scoring bursts to seize control for good and dominated the middle of the second half.
Wauzeka-Steuben made a 3 — Reichmann hit one from the left corner — on its first second-half possession, and Garett Kapinus hit a jumper from the free-throw line to snap a 34-34 tie, but that’s when Hustisford took over.
The Kapinus shot was followed by an 8-0 run. The Hornets then put together four straight points, but that was countered by a 9-0 run that gave Hustisford a 51-40 lead with 8:07 left.
The first run was capped by an alley-oop from Kaemmerer to Kuehl that was tough for Wauzeka-Steuben to overcome.
“I heard (Hopfinger) call Beaver Dam, and that’s when I knew that momentum was coming our way,” Kuehl said of the alley-oop. “As soon as that lob left Dylan Kaemmerer’s hands, I knew I had to go get it and throw it down. It was all momentum from there.”
Wauzeka-Steuben, which was making its second state appearance, kept battling but couldn’t cut significantly into the deficit after the 9-0 Hustisford run.
Senior Gavin Ralph, easily the team’s tallest player at 6-4, scored 17 points to lead the Hornets. He also had six rebounds but had a tough time trying to keep the Falcons from getting good looks in the lane.
“They are so big and athletic, and we obviously aren’t the tallest team,” said Ralph, who will play at Division II Upper Iowa University. “I know we did the best we could, and I’m happy with our team.”