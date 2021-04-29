BOYS HOOPS: Hustisford's Otto Hopfinger named High School Boys Coach of Year by coaches association

When the 2020-21 prep boys basketball season began back in November and Hustisford coach Jake Falkenthal chose to take the year off for precautionary reasons in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, assistant coach Otto Hopfinger was tasked with taking the reins.
All he did was steer the Falcons to the WIAA Division 5 state championship.
And if bringing home the gold ball wasn’t enough, Hopfinger on Monday was named as the high school co-coach of the year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. He shares the award with Racine St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett, who led the Angels to the D3 state title.
"I am very honored to receive this award,” Hopfinger said. “There are so many people who I share this honor with. First , my amazing players who put in all the work; my assistant coaches Nate, Pete, Rylee and Mike who helped me tremendously in many ways to prepare the team to reach the highest level; and of course our wonderful families, including my wife Kim, who should get an award herself. They all share this award with me because without any of them I would not be receiving this great honor. Lastly I thank my outstanding AD Glen Falkenthal, our great community and all the Husty alumni and past coaches who began the tradition of winning over the years. It was a true team effort!
“I am just so thankful that everyone bought into my dream and vision this season of becoming a state champion. And the dream continues to get sweeter!"
Hustisford was hampered a bit by COVID in the early going of the season and didn’t play its first game until Dec. 18, a 60-36 win over Rio. The next game wasn’t until Jan. 4, an 85-55 win over Horicon.
But from there, the Falcons cruised, suffering only a pair of losses to Trailways East Conference rival Oshkosh Lourdes — the eventual D4 state champion — and a non-conference loss to Marshall, a D3 team.
The Falcons blew out Monticello, 70-43, in the sectional finals to punch the program’s first-ever state berth, and then they eked by Wauzeka-Steuben, 63-53, in the state semifinals on the morning of March 4 after trailing in the first half.
The state championship game the evening of March 4 was nothing short of an exclamation mark on the season, as Alex Eggleston tied a D5 state title game record with seven blocked shots and he and Dylan Kuehl put on a dunk show during a 69-35 win over Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central Catholic.
They both had double-doubles in the game, as Kuehl had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Eggleston had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Other WBCA award recipients include:
High school girls coach of the year: Brandon Siska of D3 state champion Lake Mills
College Division I men’s coach of the year: Greg Gard, UW-Madison
College Division I women’s coach of the year: Kyle Rechlicz, UW-Milwaukee
College DII-DIII men’s coach of the year: Jeff Gard, UW-Platteville
College DII-DIII women’s coach of the year: Brad Fischer, UW-Oshkosh.
College DI men’s staff of the year: University of Wisconsin.
College DI women’s staff of the year: UW-Milwaukee.
College DII-DIII men’s staff of the year: UW-Platteville.
College DII-DIII women’s staff of the year: UW-Oshkosh.
College DI men’s player of the year: D’Mitrick Trice, Wisconsin.
College DI women’s player of the year: Selena Lott, Marquette.
College DII men’s player of the year: Patrick Cartier, Hillsdale College (Brookfield East).
College DII women’s player of the year: Brooke Olson, Minnesota-Duluth (Rice Lake).
College DIII men’s player of the year — public: Wyatt Cook, UW-La Crosse (Pewaukee).
College DIII men’s player of the year — private: Jake Negus, Madison Edgewood College (Janesville Craig).
College DIII women’s player of the year — public: Leah Porath, UW-Oshkosh (New London).
College DIII women’s player of the year — private: Alyssa Lemirande, Madison Edgewood College (Middleton).
