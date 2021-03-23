BOYS HOOPS: Husty's Kuehl, Thimm; Dodgeland's Otte top long list of area honorees on Trailways East awards list

Oshkosh Lourdes Academy’s prep boys basketball team was bestowed the top postseason honor in the Trailways East Conference this season, with senior guard Preston Ruedinger named as the Player of the Year.

But Hustisford matched the Red Knights in terms of first team selections — both garnering two — and the Beaver Dam area as a whole was very well represented on the awards list, claiming 13 of the overall 21 spots.

In fact, it was a banner year — indisputably the best year ever — for the league, as Lourdes captured the WIAA Division 4 state title and Husty the Division 5 state crown to cap off a season that will go down in history as one of the most talked-about ever having been played amid the many potholes created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading the list of area honorees were Hustisford’s Dylan Kuehl and Gavin Thimm and Dodgeland’s Sy Otte, who all were chosen to the first team.

And among the second-team honorees was Central Wisconsin Christian senior guard Max Vander Werff, who was second in the conference in assists (5.1 per game) on his way to becoming the Crusaders’ all-time career leader in that stat department with 387. He entered the season with 280 and got the requisite number this year to surpass the old mark of 345 set by 2020 graduate Zach Vander Werff.