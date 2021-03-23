BOYS HOOPS: Husty's Kuehl, Thimm; Dodgeland's Otte top long list of area honorees on Trailways East awards list

Oshkosh Lourdes Academy’s prep boys basketball team was bestowed the top postseason honor in the Trailways East Conference this season, with senior guard Preston Ruedinger named as the Player of the Year.
But Hustisford matched the Red Knights in terms of first team selections — both garnering two — and the Beaver Dam area as a whole was very well represented on the awards list, claiming 13 of the overall 21 spots.
In fact, it was a banner year — indisputably the best year ever — for the league, as Lourdes captured the WIAA Division 4 state title and Husty the Division 5 state crown to cap off a season that will go down in history as one of the most talked-about ever having been played amid the many potholes created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading the list of area honorees were Hustisford’s Dylan Kuehl and Gavin Thimm and Dodgeland’s Sy Otte, who all were chosen to the first team.
And among the second-team honorees was Central Wisconsin Christian senior guard Max Vander Werff, who was second in the conference in assists (5.1 per game) on his way to becoming the Crusaders’ all-time career leader in that stat department with 387. He entered the season with 280 and got the requisite number this year to surpass the old mark of 345 set by 2020 graduate Zach Vander Werff.
Kuehl, a slam dunk machine, was second in the league in scoring (22.8 points per game) and sixth in rebounding (8.1). The 6-foot-6 senior, who is headed to NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University to continue his basketball career, was also fifth in assists (4.2) and averaged 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Meanwhile, Thimm, a 6-2 junior guard, was fifth in the league in scoring (14.2) and third in assists (5.0).
Also recognized for Husty, which trampled Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central Catholic, 69-35, in the title game, were second-team senior Alex Eggleston, as well as honorable mention picks, senior Brody Thimm and junior Blake Peplinski.
Eggleston, a 6-9 forward, averaged 11.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game — the latter good for fifth in the league — while Peplinski averaged 6.5 points and 6.7 rebounds a night and Thimm put up 6.6 points a contest.
Husty got a late start to the year due to some COVID-19 cancelations but wound up taking second in league play (5-1) to Lourdes (6-0) en route to an 18-3 overall record.
Of the three losses, two were to the Knights — although only one counted in the league standings because the league chose to only count one game against each opponent to make for some scheduling flexibility in the event of pandemic-related issues — and the other was to Marshall, a school twice the size of Husty.
That loss to the Cardinals was by just one point, 53-52, and it was the Falcons’ last setback of the year as they won their final seven contests en route to the trophy celebration.
Otte’s Trojans didn’t enjoy the same amount of success, finishing fifth in the league (2-4) and 8-14 overall, but the 6-4 senior was a force to be reckoned with nonetheless.
He put up a double-double per game (18.5 points and 11.0 rebounds) to go along with 2.8 assists, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 steals a night.
Also recognized for Dodgeland was junior Carl Brugger, an honorable mention pick who averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
Joining Vander Werff — in addition to his assist proficiency he also put up 11.1 points and 9.1 rebounds a night — from the Crusaders was fellow second-teamer Will Syens, a sophomore who averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
CWC seniors Riley Westra (8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game) and Benn McKean (9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds) both received honorable mention honors.
Rounding out the list of Trailways East awards recipients from the area are Horicon seniors Carter Boehmer and Daniel Janiszewski, who made the second team and honorable mention, respectively.
Boehmer averaged 8.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while Janiszewski put up 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals a night.
Joining Ruedinger on the first team for the Red Knights was senior Josh Bauer, who averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
The Red Knights got their Division 4 state title in the most unlikely way imaginable, as they trailed 15-0 to start the game and, later, 27-7 before ultimately being behind 27-12 at halftime.
But they would go on a 28-1 run to go in front 35-33 and later won the game 43-41 over The Prairie School (Racine) thanks to Ruedinger’s bounce pass to Ben Slagter for a buzzer-beating baby hook. Adding to the drama of it all, Slagter had only recently returned from a torn ACL that kept him out just 7 months instead of the usual 9-12.