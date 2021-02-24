BOYS HOOPS: Intensity has Hustisford prepared for Stockbridge in D5 sectional semifinals

Coming into the 2020-2021 prep boys basketball season Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger stressed the importance of intensity in practice.
Hopfinger, who took over for Jake Falkenthal for the year because Falkenthal is taking a COVID-19 related leave of absence, knew the Falcons had a boatload of talent returning and if the intensity level was there in practice then he felt it would carry into games.
So far, Hopfinger’s theory has been right as the Falcons are the top-ranked team in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll with a 14-3 record and are entering their third-straight WIAA Div. 5 sectional tournament – losing in the semifinals to Sheboygan Lutheran in the previous two seasons.
This season is different compared to the previous two, when the Falcons had to travel for the semifinals. This year they got a No. 2 seed when the sectional tournament was seeded on Sunday and they'll play host to third-seeded Stockbrdge, ranked eighth in Div. 5 with a 21-3 record, Thursday night.
“They have a way of coming through and winning those games, and that’s one of the things we’re going to have to overcome because they don’t give up," Hopfinger said of the Indians. "They keep playing hard. We can’t take any plays off. We can’t take any possessions off.
“We have to bring it on Thursday night if we want to win the game.”
Hopfinger compared the Indians to Cambria-Friesland – the team the Falcons defeated on Saturday night in the regional title game – which was scrappy on defense, forcing multiple turnovers.
Hustisford will have to keep an eye on Mike Holzer (3.6 steals per game) and Levi Piper (3.2), who combine for 6.8 steals a night.
“They’re going to be going after the ball,” Hopfinger said of the Indians, who average 15.8 steals a game. “We need to cut down the turnovers. We can’t have too many unforced turnovers. We’ve got to really take care of the basketball.”
The Falcons are averaging 11.1 turnovers a game, a bit higher than Hopfinger would like but also not a grave concern because of how hard his team plays on the other end of the floor.
“The one thing you can always be in charge of is how well you play defense,” he said. “If you can’t hit a shot, you can always play great defense. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way, but you don’t have the ball, you can determine it be the size of your heart and how hard you want to play and well you want to work.”
The Falcons will have their hands full come Thursday as they will have to worry about the Indian’s two post players, Jake Willett and Zach Daun, and sharpshooter Aaron Bunnell.
Hopfinger said Willet is their “most athletic player” and is going to be “a load and hard to stop,” standing 6-foot-4, leading the Indians with 18.9 points and eight rebounds a game. Meantime, Daun is 6-3, and is third on the team with 11.8 points and second on the team with 7.2 rebounds a game.
Bunnell is a little different from Willett and Daun as he’s only 5-10, but what the Falcons will have to worry about with him is his shooting range. He’s second on the team with 14.3 points a game, shooting 42.5% from beyond that arc.
“He can shoot from anywhere at any time,” Hopfinger said. “When he gets hot, you can’t stop him. We’re going to have to make sure we get out on the 3s and play good posts defense.”
Hopfinger is also putting emphasis on Conner Funk, who is one of the first ones off the bench for Stockbridge. He’s shooting 40% beyond the arc, averaging six points a game.
“That’s going to be key – don’t give them any momentum by giving them open 3s and we can’t give them the ball back without getting a good shot,” Hopfinger said.
Hopfinger, who is a defensive-minded coach, said the way the Falcons stop the Indians on offense is simple: Keep communicating on defense like they have been all season long.
The “bread and butter" on defense, Hopfinger said, has been the team's man-to-man defense. But he added that the zone defense has worked well as a complement because “we get into the rhythm of communication on man to man and we use those same concepts in zone.”
“I just stress defenses a lot more than most coaches,” Hopfinger said. “It’s not that I hate scoring. I love scoring, but my philosophy is if you stop the other team, it’s going to create scoring opportunities for you. If you can stop them, it keeps the momentum on your side. Momentum is so important, especially in basketball. Stopping the other team from scoring is the best way to keep the momentum.”
On offense, the Falcons boast height and speed. Alex Eggleston (6-9) and Dylan Kuehl (6-6) are the tallest on the team and can jump out of the gym, while Blake Peplinski is 6-2 and can also jump with the best of them. Gavin Thimm is another 6-2 player adept at driving to the basket, posing match-up problems.
Kuehl leads the team with 22.6 points and 7.6 rebounds a game while Thimm is second with 14.9 points a game. Eggleston is third on the team with 10.3 points and leads with nine rebounds a game. Peplinski averaged 6.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.
Since the Falcons have the talent to drive to the rim, Hopfinger said they don’t rely on the 3 as much as some teams. They’re shooting 29.5% (81-275) from beyond the arc, but have an overall shooting percentage of 51.2% (477-931) thanks in large part to how many high-percentage looks they get close to the basket as a result of their size.
“I think our strengths will hopefully outweigh their strengths,” Hopfinger said. “Our size and speed will go against their strengths of outside shooting and the weight inside. Hopefully we’ll be able to withstand that.”
The Falcons have competed against some very talented teams, defeating Fall River 77-35 in the regional semifinals and edging the Hilltoppers 59-53 in the regional finals.
They're hoping to keep the memorable season alive and take it to Saturday, when a trip to state would be on the line against either top-seeded Monticello or fourth-seeded Shullsburg.
“If we come out to play the way we have been lately,” Hopfinger said, “I feel very confident.”
