BOYS HOOPS: Intensity has Hustisford prepared for Stockbridge in D5 sectional semifinals

Bunnell is a little different from Willett and Daun as he’s only 5-10, but what the Falcons will have to worry about with him is his shooting range. He’s second on the team with 14.3 points a game, shooting 42.5% from beyond that arc.

“He can shoot from anywhere at any time,” Hopfinger said. “When he gets hot, you can’t stop him. We’re going to have to make sure we get out on the 3s and play good posts defense.”

Hopfinger is also putting emphasis on Conner Funk, who is one of the first ones off the bench for Stockbridge. He’s shooting 40% beyond the arc, averaging six points a game.

“That’s going to be key – don’t give them any momentum by giving them open 3s and we can’t give them the ball back without getting a good shot,” Hopfinger said.

Hopfinger, who is a defensive-minded coach, said the way the Falcons stop the Indians on offense is simple: Keep communicating on defense like they have been all season long.

The “bread and butter" on defense, Hopfinger said, has been the team's man-to-man defense. But he added that the zone defense has worked well as a complement because “we get into the rhythm of communication on man to man and we use those same concepts in zone.”