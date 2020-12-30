BOYS HOOPS: Jones' big defensive play gives Cambria-Friesland energy in OT to defeat Marshall, 47-43

CAMBRIA ― If you ask Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit who his best defender is on the Hilltoppers prep boys basketball team, he’ll tell you it’s Owen Jones.
The 6-foot-1 junior proved his coach right in overtime of Wednesday’s non-conference matchup against Marshall. Jones made a one-hand steal to take away possession from the Cardinals before finding sophomore Drake Burmania on the other end for an easy layup to give the Hilltoppers a four-point cushion with 24.5 seconds left
The snare proved pivotal as Cambria-Friesland proceeded to hang on to win 47-43 and keep its unbeaten start heading into the New year.
The bucket put Cambria-Friesland up 45-41 at that point, but it was the defensive play, which gave the Hilltoppers life. Even though they had a two-point lead, they still needed that added lift.
“I would agree with that 100%,” Smit said. “We felt like we were a little flat. O.J. is our best defender. He’s got quick hands and he was just able to knock that ball loose, and create the big play to make the pass to Drake, who was able to put it in. I agree, I thought it gave us energy and life. It gave us that four-point lead we were able to hang on to.”
Jones echoed his coaches kind words because he could tell the energy level in the huddle after the Cardinals called a timeout was running high.
“It fired us up completely,” Jones said. “In the huddle, we were just fired up. It changed the momentum completely. It was awesome.”
The Toppers (7-0), ranked ninth in Division 5 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, will travel to fourth-ranked Randolph for a crucial clash of Trailways West Conference title hopefuls.
“We feel like we can compete with anybody right now. We’re firing on all cylinders,” Jones said. “We’re excited.”
For Smit, the slim victory over the Cardinals was a great appetizer for the Rockets as the Hilltoppers faced some adversity after halftime.
The Hilltoppers came out of the intermission lackadaisical, and saw a 20-12 lead evaporate when the Cardinals went on an 8-0 run, including five points by junior Reid Truschinski, to knot the game up at 20 in the first 1:20 of the second half.
“I thought they came out with more energy than we did after the half,” Smit said. “They came out and got a couple buckets on us. I thought they did a great job with bringing that energy and we didn’t out of the half. I was proud of the way we handled adversity. We got down and we were able to find the lead or get even.
“That’s a good basketball game for us. Win or lose, it was a great basketball game. I was really proud of the way our kids handled themselves through adversity. We made a few big shots when we needed to.”
Despite their advantage getting immediately erased, the Hilltoppers never lost the lead through the opening stages of the second half. The pesky Cardinals never went away though, tying the game at 25 and 31 before a 3-pointer by junior Cole Denniston deadlocked things at 35 with 7:27 left in regulation.
Marshall (5-4) did ultimately take the lead when junior Michael Lutz got a layup to fall at 6:30 to put the Cardinals up for the first time all game at 37-35.
While Denniston and Lutz had crucial buckets, it was Truschinski who gave the Hilltoppers fits all game long, finishing with a game-high 24 points.
“He’s a little thicker as we’re a little thin across the board,” Smit said of Truschinski. “He’s a very nice player. He made a couple 3s, so we had to come out on him. He has a quicker first step than it looks because he was able to get by us. Inside, he gave us problems.”
After trailing for the first time, the Hilltoppers and Cardinals traded buckets before a Craig Ward layup put the Cardinals in front 41-39 with 5:29 left.
Senior Kobe Smit, Derrick's son, responded with two free throws with 2:53 to tie the game up, but Cambria-Friesland couldn't end things in regulation. The Hilltoppers had a few chances in the final minutes of regulation to take the lead, but couldn’t get it to drop. In fact, they held onto the ball for the first couple of minutes of overtime.
Kobe Smit, who finished with a team-high 17 points, finally got a contested layup to fall to give the Hilltoppers the 43-41 lead with 43 seconds left.
“It was just all part of the offense. We weren’t holding on purpose,” Derrick Smit said. “We were trying to break them down and get a great shot. A lot of time the first team to score in overtime, the percentage of winning is better. We were just trying to really get a great shot. We took a couple minutes off the clock, trying to look for the great shot. Thankfully Kobe was able to beat the defender and get himself a good look.”
After Burmania’s layup to put CF up by four, the Cardinals did cut the deficit in half when Ward dropped in a layup with 12.9 seconds left. CF senior Griffin Hart, who finished with 14 points, coolly buried two shots from the charity stripe to re-established the four-point lead and the Toppers kept momentum on their side from there.
“A win’s a win, not matter how you find a way to do it,” Derrick Smit said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.