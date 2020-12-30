BOYS HOOPS: Jones' big defensive play gives Cambria-Friesland energy in OT to defeat Marshall, 47-43

“It fired us up completely,” Jones said. “In the huddle, we were just fired up. It changed the momentum completely. It was awesome.”

The Toppers (7-0), ranked ninth in Division 5 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, will travel to fourth-ranked Randolph for a crucial clash of Trailways West Conference title hopefuls.

“We feel like we can compete with anybody right now. We’re firing on all cylinders,” Jones said. “We’re excited.”

For Smit, the slim victory over the Cardinals was a great appetizer for the Rockets as the Hilltoppers faced some adversity after halftime.

The Hilltoppers came out of the intermission lackadaisical, and saw a 20-12 lead evaporate when the Cardinals went on an 8-0 run, including five points by junior Reid Truschinski, to knot the game up at 20 in the first 1:20 of the second half.

“I thought they came out with more energy than we did after the half,” Smit said. “They came out and got a couple buckets on us. I thought they did a great job with bringing that energy and we didn’t out of the half. I was proud of the way we handled adversity. We got down and we were able to find the lead or get even.