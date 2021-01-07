BOYS HOOPS: Kuehl racks up 30 points, helps Hustisford thump Dodgeland 73-24

JUNEAU ― Dodgeland prep boys basketball coach Bill Otte wasn’t happy after Thursday’s Trailways East Conference game against Hustisford.

The Falcons entered the game with a high-scoring offense, averaging 72.5 points a game, and Otte’s Trojans found out how much of a threat they were scoring in a 73-24 thumping.

“That would actually mean that we guarded somebody tonight,” he said. “We didn’t guard anybody. It was very evident with the amount of boxing out that we did not do. With the amount of rebounds they had, Dylan (Kuehl) had a free pass pretty much the entire game.

“We talked about it in practice what we needed to do to get in front of him. We just didn’t do it. We have to be better and we’ll get them again in a week. We’ll have to see if we’ve improved in that week or where we’re at.”

Due to COVID-19, the Falcons have already had to reschedule or cancel several of their games and this was just the third game for them.

“We haven’t got a lot of games in, so we’re really starting to get into a rhythm,” Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said. “We don’t have a lot of time to fool around because we’ve got (Oshkosh) Lourdes on Tuesday. We’ve got to pick things up.”