BOYS HOOPS: Kuehl racks up 30 points, helps Hustisford thump Dodgeland 73-24

JUNEAU ― Dodgeland prep boys basketball coach Bill Otte wasn’t happy after Thursday’s Trailways East Conference game against Hustisford.
The Falcons entered the game with a high-scoring offense, averaging 72.5 points a game, and Otte’s Trojans found out how much of a threat they were scoring in a 73-24 thumping.
“That would actually mean that we guarded somebody tonight,” he said. “We didn’t guard anybody. It was very evident with the amount of boxing out that we did not do. With the amount of rebounds they had, Dylan (Kuehl) had a free pass pretty much the entire game.
“We talked about it in practice what we needed to do to get in front of him. We just didn’t do it. We have to be better and we’ll get them again in a week. We’ll have to see if we’ve improved in that week or where we’re at.”
Due to COVID-19, the Falcons have already had to reschedule or cancel several of their games and this was just the third game for them.
“We haven’t got a lot of games in, so we’re really starting to get into a rhythm,” Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said. “We don’t have a lot of time to fool around because we’ve got (Oshkosh) Lourdes on Tuesday. We’ve got to pick things up.”
The lack of games didn’t stop the Falcons (3-0, 2-0 Trailways East), who are ranked fifth in Division 5 by the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, from going on a 21-4 run over the Trojans (3-4, 1-4) in the first 6 minutes, 36 seconds. Kuehl scored 13 of his game-high 30 points during that big run.
Otte said Hustisford’s offense came out and set the tone.
“My boys didn’t answer it tonight,” Otte said. “That’s disheartening in itself, but it’s only one game. We’ve got to put it behind us. We’ve got Williams Bay on Saturday and that’s what we’re going to be looking at coming up here.
“It was a game that you really want to forget.”
Kuehl scored five points more than his season average of 25 points. The senior, who has officially committed to NCAA Division II Northern Michigan and will join his older brother Justin Kuehl as a member of the Wildcats, scored 26 points in a 85-54 victory over Horicon Monday night. Dylan joined his older brother as a member of the 1,000-point club when he reached the mark against the Marshmen, and entered Thursday’s game with 1,010 points.
“It feels great, it really does, but now that the weight is kind of off the shoulders, I can just keep cruising and keep playing,” Kuehl said.
Kuehl said his older brother was happy for him in a phone call after Monday’s victory. Both of them knew they would be point getters for the Falcons when they were children.
“Ever since we were kids, we both gave each other crap for it,” he said. “It was back and forth.”
Dylan's 30 points against the Trojans brings his career total to 1,040 points.
“He’s something special,” Hopfinger said. “His teammates are the ones that have to guard him in practice. They know how good he is.”
Hopfinger said it was special to see the younger Kuehl score his 1,000th career point against the Marshmen earlier this week.
“He’s such a deserving kid,” Hopfinger said, adding that what makes him a great team player is that he isn’t afraid to dish the ball out if he needs to. “That’s what makes him not only a great scorer, he’s just a great team player. He’s a great person. When you have that combination like that, it’s unstoppable. His teammates believe in him and he believes in them.”
Kuehl led the Falcons to a 44-19 halftime lead with 22 points. His teammate, Alex Eggleston, scored eight of his 12 points in the first half as well.
“All week in practice we knew they were going to play that zone,” Kuehl said. “We know we were going to need to connect at the high-low post. Going into the game, I was looking for (Eggleston) the whole time. I knew he was going to be down there.”
Hustisford’s defense held the Trojans to just five points in the second half.
“We were stressing all week we needed to play strong, aggressive defense,” Hopfinger said. “Defense was going to lead to offense. We knew we needed to not take a play off. Everybody needed to be focused.”
Bill Otte’s son Sy led the Trojans with eight points. Dodgeland’s Dilan Fenner and John Appenfeldt both finished with five points.
The Falcons started the second half with a 23-2 run to go up 67-21 and the Trojans never could gain any traction after that.
“It happened,” Bill Otte said. “We’ve got to learn from it. We have to be ready to play at the opening tip and we’ve got to give it everything we’ve got.”
The performance by the Falcons made Hopfinger happy as far as how his team played all around.
“I was happy with the way we were playing offense in the first two games,” he said. “We're scoring points, but we needed to shore up our defense. We were worrying too much about scoring and not enough about stopping the other team. My goal this week was to really work hard at making them believe they really need to play defense.
“They did believe it.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.