BOYS HOOPS: Kuehl's dunk show, balanced offense lift Hustisford to blowout win over Horicon

“That’s what we wanted to do,” Falkenthal said. “We knew that they wanted to slow the tempo, kind of take the air out of the ball and be patient, so we needed to set the tone early — get off to a good start and get the tempo in our favor. And we were able to do that.”

No kidding. And try as he did to gameplan against Husty’s style and athleticism, Schliewe wasn’t surprised that things got a little out of hand.

“Against teams like this, you can’t run with them because you’re just going to get killed,” he said. “Dylan Kuehl had a highlight film tonight — I’m sure they’ll see Horicon on a lot of his highlight film when they show it.”

Kuehl, who had just two field goals that weren’t dunks and finished with a game-high 20 points, said Husty had a little extra motivation because the two schools co-op as one during the football season and many of the players who were opponents Friday were teammates just a few short months ago.

