BOYS HOOPS: Lake Mills stiff-arms Columbus in defensive slugfest

COLUMBUS — For those who like man-to-man defense, Friday night's Capitol North prep boys basketball game between Columbus and Lake Mills was a thing of beauty.
And no one can blame Columbus coach Ben Schambow for taking the description one step further: “It was a meat grinder," he said.
By the time everything was chewed up and spit out Lake Mills had clawed its way to a 39-29 victory over the Cardinals as both teams struggled to solve their opponent’s defense.
The game featured a combined 22 field goals (Lake Mills 12 and Columbus 10) and the winning L-Cats had only four players in the scoring column, led by senior Charlie Bender’s 14 points. The Cardinals had four players score field goals, six altogether who scratched in the scorebook, with sophomore guard Aaron Uttech finishing with a team-high eight points.
“They took us away almost completely and we took them mostly away,” said Schambow. “Defensively I think both sides made it so difficult to put the ball in the basket or even to get good look at the hoop and the final score is indicative of that,” he said.
Things started out on a bright note for the Cardinals (4-7 overall, 0-3 Capitol) when junior Mason Carthew opened the game draining a 3-pointer. Things quickly went south for Columbus as the L-Cats smothering defense held the Cardinals scoreless for the next 10 minutes, 10 seconds while scoring 11 unanswered points.
Columbus finished the first half tallying only three field goals while the L-Cats (12-4, 4-1) made the most of their five successful shots from the field to take a 16-11 lead at the half.
Bender tallied 11 of his total in the second half as the L-Cats slowly pulled away, including going up by 11, 32-21, on a layin by Bender with 3:56 remaining in the game.
Columbus cut the lead to seven, 34-27, with 2:31 to play on a free throw from Caden Brunell but the L-Cats iced things from there, going 5-for-8 from the foul line to go up 39-27 with 33 seconds to play and hold off the Cardinals.
Columbus finished the night shooting 20% from the field (10 of 50).
“We’re in a funk a little bit offensively,” said Schambow. “We haven’t shot particularly well anywhere on the floor whether its two feet or 20 feet away. If we make six more shots tonight, we win.
“It’s hard to fault the game plan, the players, the coaches when the shots just aren’t going in,” Schambow added.
Caden Brunell finished with six points for Columbus while the L-Cat’s Drew Stoddard was the only other player on the floor to reach double figures with 10.