BOYS HOOPS: Lake Mills stiff-arms Columbus in defensive slugfest

COLUMBUS — For those who like man-to-man defense, Friday night's Capitol North prep boys basketball game between Columbus and Lake Mills was a thing of beauty.

And no one can blame Columbus coach Ben Schambow for taking the description one step further: “It was a meat grinder," he said.

By the time everything was chewed up and spit out Lake Mills had clawed its way to a 39-29 victory over the Cardinals as both teams struggled to solve their opponent’s defense.

The game featured a combined 22 field goals (Lake Mills 12 and Columbus 10) and the winning L-Cats had only four players in the scoring column, led by senior Charlie Bender’s 14 points. The Cardinals had four players score field goals, six altogether who scratched in the scorebook, with sophomore guard Aaron Uttech finishing with a team-high eight points.

“They took us away almost completely and we took them mostly away,” said Schambow. “Defensively I think both sides made it so difficult to put the ball in the basket or even to get good look at the hoop and the final score is indicative of that,” he said.