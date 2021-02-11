BOYS HOOPS: Lakeside Lutheran's big run to start second half dooms Columbus, 76-62

AJ Uttech finished with 18 points for Columbus.

“AJ has gotten more confident the past couple of weeks,” Schambow said. “He’s got a pretty unique game and skillset. He’s only a sophomore. The more confidence he can build, the better he’s going to be in the future.”

Columbus (8-12, 0-8 Capitol North) couldn’t catch up from there as Lakeside Lutheran started to pick up steam.

Columbus’ Will Cotter got a bucket in the post with 7:01 left in the first half, sparking a 16-4 run which was ended with a three-point play on a two-handed dunk for a 32-24 with 1:50 left. The Cardinals went into halftime with a 35-30 lead.

Schambow said what helped Columbus the most was Levi Birkholz getting into foul trouble in the first half.

“Obviously they’re a very good team, he makes them an excellent team,” Schambow said of the sophomore with 14 points for the Warriors — the ninth ranked team in Division 3 according to the latest WisSports.net coach poll.

“He got in foul trouble and we were able to claw back in. Their offense stalled a little bit with him being on the bench.