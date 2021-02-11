BOYS HOOPS: Lakeside Lutheran's big run to start second half dooms Columbus, 76-62

COLUMBUS ― No lead is safe in basketball, no matter how big or how small.
Gabe Uttech made sure that was true Thursday night, much to the chagrin of the Columbus boys basketball team.
The Lakeside Lutheran senior's 3-pointer just 30 seconds into the second half kick started a 24-5 run that helped the Warriors erase a five-point deficit en route to a 76-62 lead over the Cardinals in a Capitol North Conference tilt.
Uttech notched all but two of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Warriors (17-4) as they finished the year a perfect 8-0 in league play. His triple originally started an initial 13-0 spell that gave the Warriors a 43-35 over the Cardinals with 15 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game.
“We got into foul trouble and they started to pick up the pressure,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said. “This has been an Achilles heel for us this year. We get pressured too much and we start making mental errors and we start making physical errors.
“We have a hard time stopping the snowball. It just got away from us.”
The run ended when Uttech’s younger brother, Columbus' AJ Uttech drained a triple of his own over his elder brother to end the run just 36 seconds later. It didn’t matter as Gabe responded with a bucket bucket of his own at 14:15 that started a 11-2 run to go up 54-40 with 12:57 left in the game.
AJ Uttech finished with 18 points for Columbus.
“AJ has gotten more confident the past couple of weeks,” Schambow said. “He’s got a pretty unique game and skillset. He’s only a sophomore. The more confidence he can build, the better he’s going to be in the future.”
Columbus (8-12, 0-8 Capitol North) couldn’t catch up from there as Lakeside Lutheran started to pick up steam.
Columbus’ Will Cotter got a bucket in the post with 7:01 left in the first half, sparking a 16-4 run which was ended with a three-point play on a two-handed dunk for a 32-24 with 1:50 left. The Cardinals went into halftime with a 35-30 lead.
Schambow said what helped Columbus the most was Levi Birkholz getting into foul trouble in the first half.
“Obviously they’re a very good team, he makes them an excellent team,” Schambow said of the sophomore with 14 points for the Warriors — the ninth ranked team in Division 3 according to the latest WisSports.net coach poll.
“He got in foul trouble and we were able to claw back in. Their offense stalled a little bit with him being on the bench.
“Offensively, we were able to get inside more and we were running our tempo in the first half. Obviously in the second half, they turned the tempo on their side. That’s why they’re one of the better teams in Division 3.”
Cotter finished with a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals.
“Will’s an absolute beast,” Schambow said. “He’s a big, strong, physical kid. Tonight, he was confident. He was knocking down outside shots, which really isn’t his strength. He was getting to the foul line a lot. The and-one dunk really fired him up.
“He was our offensive threat we tried to get going as much as possible.”
John O’Donnell kept Lakeside Lutheran within reach during the first half as he scored 13 of his final 17 points during the first half. That included a bucket and back-to-back triples to put the Warriors up 11-6 with 13:53 left in the first half.
The second-seeded Cardinals return to action against No. 3 Watertown Luther Prep next Friday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game.
This story will be updated online.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.