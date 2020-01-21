BOYS HOOPS: Late sequence lifts Princeton/Green Lake over Fall River in game with big momentum swings

FALL RIVER — For stretches Tuesday night, Fall River’s prep boys basketball team was sharp as a tack. Unfortunately for the Pirates, though, those stretches didn’t last long enough.
And Princeton/Green Lake took advantage, landing the last punch in a game that saw several big runs by both sides to claim a 55-52 Trailways West Conference victory.
“I guess that’s the way we’ve been all year — we’ll play well in a 2-minute spurt and then in a 3-minute spurt we turn the ball over or we make bad decisions with the ball,” Pirates’ coach Arnie Oelke said. “That’s been our bugaboo this year.”
Fall River (2-12, 1-6 in conference) trailed 14-6 through the first 7 minutes, 30 seconds of the game before a 3-pointer by Adam Bristol sparked a 14-3 run that put the Pirates ahead 20-17 with 2:35 to go in the half.
Then after a basket by P/GL’s (2-10, 1-6) Billy Soda with 5 seconds to go knotted the score at 24 at the break, Fall River’s Clay Blevins — who had a dozen points, 10 of them after halftime — went end-to-end for a fastbreak lay-up that capped off a 15-8 run to give the Pirates a 39-32 lead with 4:23 gone by in the second half.
“We got some good touches. We obviously made some shots, which gets your juices flowing a little bit. And we started playing a little bit better defense — we were getting a few extra boards,” Oelke said of how it was that his team got going after the lackluster start.
Momentum didn’t stay with the Pirates, however, as the Tigersharks punched right back with a 15-2 run to go in front 47-41 with 7:07 remaining.
You have free articles remaining.
“Once we got the lead again we had a few turnovers that we pressured ourselves a little bit into, not valuing the basketball enough,” Oelke said. “And that’s been the case this year — if we do have a lead, we play at the same pace. We have to understand that if you have a lead, you have to be in control and make better decisions.”
The Pirates would once again rally, with scoring come from multiple players — Zack Marquardt was fouled attempting a 3 and made all three free throws and Payton Neuman’s 3 from the left wing were the big blows — during an 11-4 run that gave them a 52-51 lead with 1:56 remaining.
But the offense stalled out after that and after BJ Konkel went one-of-two at the line to tie the game with 22:6 seconds left, the Tigersharks got a steal near midcourt and Juneau Toutant’s 3 from the left wing with 6.5 seconds to go made it 55-52.
Fall River’s set play out of a timeout cleared the way for Matthew Morton to get a clean look at a game-tying 3 attempt from the right wing, but it clanked off the front of the rim and the Pirates were handed their seventh straight loss.
“The kids are trying hard; we just have to play smarter at certain times,” Oelke said. “It’s a learning experience — all of these kids except for one or two had no varsity experience coming in. I would have thought we would have got past this but we are still are struggling with the physicality and the speed of the game a little bit.”
Bristol finished with 21 points, split almost evenly down the middle with a dozen in the first half and nine in the second, to lead all scorers. But it wasn’t quite enough to get Fall River over the hump.
“Our kids played hard — all night long, they played hard,” Oelke said. “It came down to us having some mental breakdowns, and that’s something we have to try and work through as a team.
“That’s something that experience will get you, but one thing I’ll say about these guys is they’ll keep battling. Hopefully we can learn from this.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.