BOYS HOOPS: Late sequence lifts Princeton/Green Lake over Fall River in game with big momentum swings

Momentum didn’t stay with the Pirates, however, as the Tigersharks punched right back with a 15-2 run to go in front 47-41 with 7:07 remaining.

“Once we got the lead again we had a few turnovers that we pressured ourselves a little bit into, not valuing the basketball enough,” Oelke said. “And that’s been the case this year — if we do have a lead, we play at the same pace. We have to understand that if you have a lead, you have to be in control and make better decisions.”

The Pirates would once again rally, with scoring come from multiple players — Zack Marquardt was fouled attempting a 3 and made all three free throws and Payton Neuman’s 3 from the left wing were the big blows — during an 11-4 run that gave them a 52-51 lead with 1:56 remaining.

But the offense stalled out after that and after BJ Konkel went one-of-two at the line to tie the game with 22:6 seconds left, the Tigersharks got a steal near midcourt and Juneau Toutant’s 3 from the left wing with 6.5 seconds to go made it 55-52.

Fall River’s set play out of a timeout cleared the way for Matthew Morton to get a clean look at a game-tying 3 attempt from the right wing, but it clanked off the front of the rim and the Pirates were handed their seventh straight loss.