BOYS HOOPS: Markesan holds off Randolph's furious comeback bid to stay alive in conference title race

“They play it very well, absolutely,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “We did not execute what we were trying to do on the offensive end. We did in the first half — we had some nice ball movement late in that first half and made a nice little run there. That’s what we were looking to do, and we didn’t do that in the second half.”

Added Koopman, “Our offense is dictated by our defense. We’ve got to get touches and we’ve got to get deflections to get in their head, so to speak — to get them thinking about every pass, whether it’s going to get tipped or not. And it led to some fastbreak points, which were huge for us.”

Markesan milked that nine-point lead for a while — even going in front by 10 on a couple of ocassions, the last of them when it was 54-44 with 1:17 left — before Randolph started to heat up. A 3-pointer by Sam Grieger with 41 seconds left trimmed the Rockets’ deficit to 55-51, then after getting fouled coming down on a 3-point attempt, Grieger made all three free throws to trim the lead to 57-54.

A foul was called on Markesan away from the ball on the inbound attempt after that, and then it was Peyton Moldenhauer’s turn as he drained a triple of his own with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game at 57.