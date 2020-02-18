BOYS HOOPS: Markesan holds off Randolph's furious comeback bid to stay alive in conference title race

RANDOLPH — John Koopman got career win No. 300 on Monday night in rather unspectacular fashion.
Win No. 301 for the coach of Markesan’s prep boys basketball team was the total opposite — and perhaps even a little more special, given the stakes.
The Hornets led Randolph by as many as 10 points in the final minute and a half and by six with 35 seconds remaining, but a furious rally by the Rockets tied the game, meaning the Hornets needed to deliver in the clutch in order to preserve their Trailways West Conference championship hopes.
They did just that. Senior Christian Schwandt, who was fouled on the perimeter with 4.5 seconds to go, made both free throws of a one-and-one opportunity and the Rockets’ Peyton Moldenhauer was off the mark on a game-winning half-court heave attempt, sending Markesan to a thrilling 59-57 victory.
“I told my wife and I told some of the people I work with that when I got 200, the next win was the biggest upset I’ve ever had — so it would be nice to do the same thing again,” Koopman said, referencing a 50-48 victory over conference rival Bangor in the 2014 WIAA Division 5 regional finals when he was the coach at Hillsboro.
Bangor had beaten Hillsboro twice that year and neither game was close, but the Tigers, as the No. 2 seed, were able to atone for those defeats by knocking off the top seed in the playoffs.
This time, Koopman’s Hornets were able to atone for an earlier 47-41 home loss to the Rockets. And in so doing, Markesan kept alive its league title hopes.
Markesan plays host to Rio on Friday night while Randolph, needing one more win to clinch the outright conference championship, is at home against Cambria-Friesland.
“We need help,” Koopman said. “I’m a huge, huge Cambria fan right now. But Rio took us to double overtime last time. So we just have to worry about what we do, and whatever happens (with Randolph), that is what it is.”
Markesan (16-5, 11-2 Trailways West) first needed to stave off Randolph (18-2, 12-1), the fifth-ranked team in Division 5 according to both the Associated Press poll and the WisSports.net coaches poll.
The Hornets trailed 31-24 in the early going of the second half but answered the Rockets’ half-opening 8-4 run with a big run of their own.
And Markesan capped off the 20-4 burst in empathic fashion, with 6-foot-3 senior guard Bryson Zuhlke’s breakaway one-handed slam making it 44-35 with 4:18 remaining.
A big key to the run was the Hornets’ 1-3-1 zone, which frustrated Randolph into several turnovers as it struggled to navigate Markesan’s length and couldn’t get into any kind of offensive rhythm.
“They play it very well, absolutely,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “We did not execute what we were trying to do on the offensive end. We did in the first half — we had some nice ball movement late in that first half and made a nice little run there. That’s what we were looking to do, and we didn’t do that in the second half.”
Added Koopman, “Our offense is dictated by our defense. We’ve got to get touches and we’ve got to get deflections to get in their head, so to speak — to get them thinking about every pass, whether it’s going to get tipped or not. And it led to some fastbreak points, which were huge for us.”
Markesan milked that nine-point lead for a while — even going in front by 10 on a couple of ocassions, the last of them when it was 54-44 with 1:17 left — before Randolph started to heat up. A 3-pointer by Sam Grieger with 41 seconds left trimmed the Rockets’ deficit to 55-51, then after getting fouled coming down on a 3-point attempt, Grieger made all three free throws to trim the lead to 57-54.
A foul was called on Markesan away from the ball on the inbound attempt after that, and then it was Peyton Moldenhauer’s turn as he drained a triple of his own with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game at 57.
But Schwandt’s free throws and Moldenhauer’s ensuing missed half-court heave sealed the deal for the Hornets.
“We had some balls bounce our way, so you get a few breaks — we had a couple quick steals and quick buckets — and that can turn things around pretty quickly,” Fischer said. “But overall, as a coach you don’t want to be in that position.”
Koopman didn’t want to be in that position either, not after holding what seemed like a comfortable lead just moments earlier.
But his Hornets had just enough to survive, thus giving him one more memorable victory in a 20-year career filled with more than just a few others.
“I mean, 300, that was great — it’s a nice accomplishment,” he said of the 70-51 win over Waterloo a night earlier. “But anytime you can beat a quality team like Randolph, you just feel fortunate and you want to get on the bus as fast as you can.
“This is definitely one to remember — all the close ones, you always remember. And it gives us a chance (at the conference championship). That’s all you can ask for.”
MARKESAN 59, RANDOLPH 57
Markesan 20 39 — 59
Randolph 23 34 — 57
MARKESAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Christian Schwandt 1 5-9 8, Josh Boening 2 2-2 7, Max Stellmacher 7 1-4 15, Ethan Augustynowicz 4 2-2 11, Bryson Zuhlke 4 2-2 12, Max Richter 2 0-0 4, Bryce Leedle 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-19 59.
RANDOLPH — Parker Kohn 4 2-2 10, Caden Spors 1 0-0 3, Sam Grieger 7 5-6 22. Brayden Haffele 2 2-2 6, Travis Alvin 3 3-6 9, Peyton Moldenhauer 2 1-2 7. Totals 17 13-18 57.
3-point goals: Mar 5 (Schwandt 1, Boening 1, Augustynowicz 1, Zuhlke 2), Ran 6 (Spors 1, Grieger 3, Moldenhauer 2). Total fouls: Mar 18, Ran 18. Fouled out: Ran (Haffele).
