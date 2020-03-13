BOYS HOOPS: Markesan, Randolph and Waupun weigh in on seasons ending prematurely

“We always say, ‘Play like it’s your last game because you never know.’ Usually people will associate that with injury, but with this, you never know if it’s your last game. We went into the game (Thursday) and I said with uncertainty that we would play Saturday; ‘You’re in the state tournament right now. There are four teams left, you have the (chance to play the) No. 1 team in the state. This is your state tournament right here. This is your state semifinal.’

"We were hoping we would get to the sectional final game because I knew there was a chance there wasn’t going to be anything happening after Saturday.”

Koopman didn't let the uncertainty cloud his team's focus Thursday, though.

“As a competitor and you get a chance to play the No. 1 team in the state, you want to play the No. 1 team in the state,” Koopman said. “There are no ifs, ands or buts, you want to play that game. If I put myself back in high school, if you give me a chance to play one more game -- yeah, I want to play one more game.”

Randolph (23-3) also notched an upset Thursday. The second-seeded Rockets blew out top-seeded Monticello (23-2) and claimed a 76-54 victory. They were set to play Saturday against top-ranked Sheboygan Lutheran (25-1).