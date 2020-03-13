BOYS HOOPS: Markesan, Randolph and Waupun weigh in on seasons ending prematurely

A feeling of disappointment has pervaded the prep boys basketball landscape in the state, as players and coaches who were set to play for a berth in the state tournament on Saturday, at one of 20 different sectional championship games, learned late Thursday night that their seasons had come to a screeching halt.
The WIAA on Thursday evening announced that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Wisconsin was not allowing the state tournament to be played at the Kohl Center. The WIAA then went into a meeting to discuss its options, and by 11:10 p.m., following the conclusion of the sectional semifinals, it announced the cancellation of the rest of the season.
That meant Markesan, Randolph and Waupun — the three teams from the area who were still alive — were done for the year.
“Obviously our guys are disappointed, but we know there’s a great issue at hand,” said Waupun coach Brett Pickarts, whose team defeated Columbus 61-57 on Thursday. “We know we have to trust the experts and the people that make decisions in our communities. We have to trust them, because it may not affect our team, but people that may come to our game. This virus is very serious. We don’t want our loved ones being in jeopardy for watching our games. We respect what the WIAA is trying to do in keeping the players safe.
“Obviously, we want to play for an opportunity to go to state, but when we’re talking about people being safe and healthy, we want to make sure everyone is healthy. We just don’t know a whole lot about the virus. I think our guys understand we’re trusting the experts and the people that are entrusted to make these decisions in our communities. We have to let them make those decisions, even though we might be disappointed.”
The Warriors end the season with a 17-8 record, and they won't get to go up against Beloit Turner (21-4) in a sectional final game that was scheduled to be played on Saturday.
Pickarts said he already had a feeling something like this might happen following Thursday's win over Columbus, but instead of sweating it out, he went to bed. At 4:30 a.m. he woke up to a fury of text messages and phone calls from players and parents expressing their anger.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Pickarts said. “It’s disappointing, but our guys are really happy with the results of the season and our coaching staff was too. It’s just disappointing it has to end this way.”
Waupun, the defending state runner-up in Division 3, was coming off a spectacular season where not much was expected of the Warriors. They had a first-year head coach in Pickarts who inherited a roster littered with inexperience.
The Warriors were looking forward to proving the doubters wrong by having a chance at defeating the Trojans and heading back to the state tournament.
“You don’t think your season is going to end because of sickness,” Pickarts said. “You think it’s going to end because someone is better than you on the court. It’s not something that’s happening outside of the court. It’s unfortunate, but I think some of our guys are coming to terms with it. They’re happy and I think this year was unexpected for a lot of guys. They’re just happy that they can say they finished on a win.
“Not many teams get to say they finished on a win and we’re happy, even if it makes us co-(state) champions in quotes with eight other teams. I’m satisfied with how the season progressed."
Markesan coach John Koopman had a similar reaction when he first heard of the cancellation, and he immediately sent out an announcement to his players.
“My initial thought was just feeling horrible for the kids,” he said. “I’ve been coaching for a while, but when you have a year like this, you know you only have so many chances to do it. It’s for everybody, but especially the seniors that at least had the chance with the last game to make it (to the state tournament). To end the playoff run is unfortunate. I understand it, but it’s a kick in the gut though.”
The Hornets (20-5), who were the No. 2 seed in Thursday's D4 sectional semifinal, upset top-seeded Palmyra-Eagle 59-35 and had a date Saturday with Cuba City (25-0), the top-ranked team in D4 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll.
“The fact is when it comes down to it, sports is sports and life is life. I live for March. I love the month of March with the state tournament and the NCAA tournament,” Koopman said. “To have that thrown away, it upsets me too, but you’ve got to realize sports is sports. This is affecting real people. People are dying from it. It’s affecting people’s lives.
“We always say, ‘Play like it’s your last game because you never know.’ Usually people will associate that with injury, but with this, you never know if it’s your last game. We went into the game (Thursday) and I said with uncertainty that we would play Saturday; ‘You’re in the state tournament right now. There are four teams left, you have the (chance to play the) No. 1 team in the state. This is your state tournament right here. This is your state semifinal.’
"We were hoping we would get to the sectional final game because I knew there was a chance there wasn’t going to be anything happening after Saturday.”
Koopman didn't let the uncertainty cloud his team's focus Thursday, though.
“As a competitor and you get a chance to play the No. 1 team in the state, you want to play the No. 1 team in the state,” Koopman said. “There are no ifs, ands or buts, you want to play that game. If I put myself back in high school, if you give me a chance to play one more game -- yeah, I want to play one more game.”
Randolph (23-3) also notched an upset Thursday. The second-seeded Rockets blew out top-seeded Monticello (23-2) and claimed a 76-54 victory. They were set to play Saturday against top-ranked Sheboygan Lutheran (25-1).
“We’ve been playing some good basketball and Sheboygan Lutheran is a very, very, very good team,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “I think either way, we’ve just got to worry about ourselves and take it one game at a time. That’s all you can do. Like I said to the guys, our team has been pulling together over the last three weeks. We had a couple late-season losses and that’s really bonded us. Our team has not been stronger than what it is now. To see everything fizzle out without an ending is disappointing.”
Fischer said the Rockets felt like they had a shot to dethrone the top-ranked team in Division 5, but they will never know what could’ve been now that the game won’t happen.
“You don’t think of some type of catastrophe or some type of an event to stop something like this,” Fischer said. “You can talk about that not just in sports. Look at what’s going on in the nation now, to try and predict that and see it coming, you don’t see it coming.”
The entire tournament across each division didn’t know what was going to happen following the sectional semifinals. Fischer said all they could control was waking up excited for Thursday’s game and wait and see what would happen next.
“We talked to the guys straight away, ‘We’re finally here. We’re here, we’re in the gym, let’s just play. Focus on what we can control. All this other stuff we can’t control. It’s out of our control. We can’t worry about it, we can’t stress out about it,’” Fischer recalled telling the Rockets before Thursday's game. “What we can control is playing and that’s what the boys did last night.”
Fischer said he was proud of how they played, because of the team unity the Rockets had built during the season.
“It’s grown so much over the last two and half weeks,” he said. “It’s to the point where nothing was going to separate these guys. Three weeks ago this wasn’t the case, but they finally bought in and that’s what’s pulled them together the last couple of weeks.”
Fischer said what every player and coach, and adults outside the team, could learn from this situation is appreciate what you have before you lose it.
“You take a lot of stuff for granted until something’s taken away from you or you don’t have something anymore,” Fischer said. “Looking back, I feel awful for my senior. I’ve got one senior, Peyton Moldenhauer, and I feel awful him because that was his last shot. For him, it’s tough. How do you tell a kid that what he’s lived for, what he’s worked for, how do you tell him that there’s nothing you can do?
“In the end, the life lesson is appreciate what you’ve got. A lot of things are out of our control. God has a plan, what that might be, we don’t know. The best thing we can do is focus on what we can control and go from there.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.