BOYS HOOPS: Markesan uses monster second half to roll to 59-35 victory over Palmyra-Eagle

OCONOMOWOC — In a span of about 12 hours, members of the Markesan boys basketball team went from not knowing if they would get play another game this season to being just one more win away from a trip to the state tournament.
The Hornets got a team-high 17 points from senior Max Stellmacher, had three others reach double digits in scoring, and used a huge second half to blow things wide open in a 59-35 victory over Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday night at Oconomowoc High School.
The day began with the threat of the boys sectional games being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the game went on as scheduled, though it happened in front of a small crowd of onlookers as each team was limited to 88 tickets to hand out to friends and family members. Those that were lucky enough to get in saw the Hornets put on a show in the second half.
After closing the first half on a 7-3 run to take a 21-18 lead at the break, Markesan (20-5) took control. The key stretch came after Palmyra-Eagle (21-4) took a brief 24-23 lead on a layup by senior Danny Hammond with just over 16 minutes left in the game. The Hornets regained the lead just 10 seconds later on a layup by Stellmacher, and would never look back, as the bucket was the start of a 12-0 run.
Stellmacher said his team was able to pull away in the second half by keeping its composure.
“Everyone just staying calm and staying under control (was key), because it’s easy for us to get emotional and out of control,” Stellmacher said. “When we stay calm we play better and we just got to focus on making our shots, slowing down the offense and taking good shots and playing as a team.”
The run was capped off with six straight points from senior Ethan Augustynowicz, who finished with 13 points, giving Markesan a 35-25 lead with 11:12 remaining. Augustynowicz’s personal spurt included four free throws sandwiched around a steal and a layup.
The Panthers finally stopped the run with a pair of free throws by junior Casey Webber, but Stellmacher then canned a 3-pointer and knocked down a jumper to give the Hornets a 40-26 lead with 9:55 left.
The Panthers tried to mount one last rally, cutting the lead down to 45-35 on a pair of free throws by junior Cameron Joyner with 3:49 left, but Markesan senior Josh Boening, who finished with 11 points, answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to make it 48-35.
You have free articles remaining.
Not long after Boening 3-pointer, the Panthers started to melt down. With 3:13 left, the Panthers were called for their second technical foul of the game, and then during the stoppage, they were called for two more technical fouls, which led to senior Brandon Wilde being ejected from the game.
The three technicals gave Markesan senior Christian Schwandt six free throws. Schwandt, who finished with 10 points, made all six free throws to make it 54-35. Markesan would make it an eight-point possession when Stellmacher scored on a layup 16 seconds later, making it a 21-point game and providing the final dagger with 2:57 remaining.
Palmyra-Eagle was able to keep things interesting early thanks to junior Aiden Calderon, who scored 16 of his team’s 18 points in the first half. Calderon scored just two points in the second half as the Hornets did a better job of limiting his looks inside.
Markesan also had a strong defensive effort against Hammond, who game in averaging 15.6 points per game, but was held to just four points on Thursday.
“The key was (Calderon) had 16 of their 18, so we made a conscience effort to take him out of the game, but I also knew they were going to try to get (Hammond) going,” Markesan coach John Koopman said. “Then the key was just to make them frustrated on offense. We knew that their strength was the middle of the floor, so we tried to really collapse in there, and make them hit shots from the outside. And when you’re throwing those long passes around the perimeter, we were able to get our hands on a number of them.”
With the win, Markesan advances to face Cuba City in the sectional final, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Baraboo. The Cubans advanced with a 59-52 win over Darlington on Thursday night.
Palmyra-Eagle 18 17 — 35
Markesan 21 38 — 59
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Wilde 1 0-0 3; Joyner 2 2-2 6; Hammond 2 0-0 4; Webber 0 2-2 2; Calderon 7 2-4 18; Carpenter 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-10 35.
MARKESAN — Schwandt 1 7-10 10; Boening 2 5-6 11; Triggs 0 1-2 1; Stellmacher 6 2-2 17; Augustynowicz 4 4-8 13; Zuhlke 3 0-0 7. Totals 16 19-28 59.
3-point goals: PE 3 (Calderon 2, Wilde 1), M 8 (Stellmacher 3, Boening 2, Schwandt 1, Augustynowicz 1, Zuhlke 1). Total fouls: PE 22,M 12. Fouled out: Hammond.