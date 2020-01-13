BOYS HOOPS: Marshall pulls away in 2nd half, ices game at free throw line to beat Columbus

COLUMBUS — The first half didn’t pose much of an issue for Columbus’ prep boys basketball team Monday night. The Cardinals led Marshall by three and were for the most part following the game plan to a T.
Not so after the break.
And Columbus was never able to regain the momentum following a Marshall surge over the first 9 minutes of the second half, resulting in a 65-58 non-conference loss.
“What changed?” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said, reiterating the question that was asked. “They put a little bit of pressure on us and we weren’t getting to the same spots in the second half as we did in the first. We neglected to run our offense as well as we did in the first and we took some really hurried shots instead of being patient — we tried to make up the deficit in one shot as opposed to grinding it out and getting to the free throw line.
“And defensively we got tired — we had a harder time staying in front of guys. I think mental lapses just got the ball rolling, and against a team like Marshall if you let them get the momentum you’re in trouble.”
Columbus (5-4) got seven points from Alex Campbell and 11 from Ben Emler to take a 29-26 halftime lead. But Marshall’s Craig Ward, who came in averaging 16.1 points per game and had 24 in this one, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 25 seconds gone by in the second half to knot things up. And other than when it was 31-29 on an Emler basket in the paint, Marshall never trailed the rest of the way.
Ward’s 3 sparked a 21-9 run for Marshall, which led 47-38 when it was all said and done.
Campbell did hit a 3 from the right corner with 5:19 remaining to make it 49-43, but Ward punched right back with an and-one to make it 52-43 and Columbus never got closer than six after that.
Columbus, which also suffered a 63-52 loss to Marshall back on Dec. 6, did stay within arm’s reach over the final 3 minutes of the game, but Marshall went nine-of-12 at the free throw line down the stretch to salt away the victory.
“A team that can score in bunches like they can, if you take one play off or if you’re out of position once on defense, they’re going to make you pay. And they did,” Schambow said of how Marshall pulled away in the second half. “We were trying too hard to score on offense and we weren’t trying hard enough to stop them from scoring on defense.”
Columbus did hold Marshall second-leading scorer Tyler Chadwick (15.4 points per game) under his average but the big game by Ward and 13 points from Reid Truschinksi (9.1 per game average) were too much to overcome.
Still, there was a positive takeaway for Columbus in that Campbell (8.6 points per game) scored well above his average with 21 points and Will Cotter (6.0 per game) showed signs of life as a reliable third option by chipping in with nine.
Emler, who leads Columbus averaging 23.0 points, was held well under that at 15 points Monday night, but the mix of those three plus seven points from Caden Brunell lend hope to the fact Columbus is headed in the right direction in terms of taking some pressure off Emler with a more balanced attack.
“We’ve figured out in the last few games that moving the ball and running an offense is super important,” Schambow said. “We’re scoring more and getting more energy on the offensive end, which is leading us to play better defense for the most part.
“They’ve really bought into the system and we’re moving the ball and we’re sharing it. We know that teams are going to completely focus on Emler but the more you move the ball, defenses have to move and it’s going to give you more opportunity.”
MARSHALL 65, COLUMBUS 58
Marshall 26 39 — 65
Columbus 29 29 — 58
MARSHALL — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Tyler Chadwick 6 0-0 13, Cole Denniston 3 0-0 8, Gus Timpel 1 1-2 3, Craig Ward 7 9-9 24, Austin Kilian 2 0-0 4, Reid Truschinski 4 5-6 13. Totals: 23 15-19 65.
COLUMBUS — Ryan Schulte 1 0-0 3, Alex Campbell 6 5-6 21, Will Cotter 3 3-4 9, Mason Carthew 0 1-2 1, Caden Brunell 1 4-4 7, Connor Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Ben Emler 7 0-0 15. Totals: 19 13-16 58.
3-pointers: Marshall 4 (Chadwick 1, Denniston 2, Ward 1), Columbus 7 (Schulte 1, Campbell 4, Brunell 1, Emler 1). Total fouls: Marshall 12, Columbus 17. Fouled out: Marshall — None. Columbus — Brunell.
