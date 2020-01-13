BOYS HOOPS: Marshall pulls away in 2nd half, ices game at free throw line to beat Columbus

COLUMBUS — The first half didn’t pose much of an issue for Columbus’ prep boys basketball team Monday night. The Cardinals led Marshall by three and were for the most part following the game plan to a T.

Not so after the break.

And Columbus was never able to regain the momentum following a Marshall surge over the first 9 minutes of the second half, resulting in a 65-58 non-conference loss.

“What changed?” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said, reiterating the question that was asked. “They put a little bit of pressure on us and we weren’t getting to the same spots in the second half as we did in the first. We neglected to run our offense as well as we did in the first and we took some really hurried shots instead of being patient — we tried to make up the deficit in one shot as opposed to grinding it out and getting to the free throw line.

“And defensively we got tired — we had a harder time staying in front of guys. I think mental lapses just got the ball rolling, and against a team like Marshall if you let them get the momentum you’re in trouble.”