BOYS HOOPS: Mayville pressures Waupun into submission, winning 62-57

The Warriors did cut it to 57-55 when Austin Wiese knocked down a trey with 49 seconds left, but Mayville responded with a 5-2 run to close out the game.

The first half was evenly matched, with both teams trading small runs, leading to seven lead changes.

Mayville had multiple turnovers turn into points, which allowed the Cardinals to take a 27-26 halftime lead.

“They came out and their half-court defense was very, very good,” Zach Jahns said. “We were struggling to score in the half court. Any time you can get those turnovers, you have to convert, especially against a team this good. If you don’t, you’re going to be in trouble. It’s so difficult.”

Mittelstadt stole the ball from Waupun’s Carson Bresser, who led the Warriors with 17 points, at half court and proceeded to go in for an easy layup to give the Cardinals a 13-12 lead with 9:01 left before half, Pickarts called a timeout to talk to his team. It was Waupun’s third turnover up to that point.

Turnovers were quite the problem for the Warriors during the first half.