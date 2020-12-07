BOYS HOOPS: Mayville pressures Waupun into submission, winning 62-57

WAUPUN — The Jahns family knows the Waupun prep boys basketball program all too well.
For 28 seasons as the head coach for Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Todd Jahns only had a handful of victories over the Warriors, including an East Central victory and a sectional final victory when the Chargers went to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in 2018.
That was Jahns’ last season with the Chargers. He also coached his son, Zach Jahns, who is a 2010 graduate of KML and is now in his first season as the Mayville coach.
On Monday, the younger Jahns led the Cardinals to a 62-57 non-conference victory in his first attempt against his father’s former rival.
“It took my dad years and years and years to get that (victory),” Zach Jahns said. “So to get it the first time is pretty special. This is a storied program and has been a rival of our family for years from the years at Kettle. The East Central battles and the sectional finals a couple years.”
It was a battle all the way through in this contest.
“I knew from my time at KML, sharing a conference with Waupun, every game they played physical and they’re well coached,” Zach Jahns said. “It’s just going to be a battle every single time. Every point is earned and every rebound is earned. There’s no freebies in Waupun.
“That’s what I told the kids coming in.”
However, Waupun gave Mayville tons of freebies that turned into points. Waupun had 24 turnovers on the night and Mayville made the Warriors pay by turning them into points the other way.
Waupun had a hard time at the free-throw line, going 8-for-21 to severely hinder its chances at victory.
“We’re not going to win many games this year if we shoot 8-of-21 from the line and turn the ball over seven possessions in a row,” Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said. “Our guys, we’ve just got to play better. We have to play better on the offensive end.”
Waupun did tie the game at 43 when Rhyer Smit got a layup to fall with 7:05 left. However, the Cardinals responded and quickly got a six-point lead when Hunter Traver drained two free throws to make it 53-47 with 2:44 left.
Traver led all scored with 20 points and his teammate Adison Mittelstadt had 17 while Aaron Anderson finished with 11 points.
“From contact days onto the first week of practice, (Traver has) stepped up,” Zach Jahns said. “He’s been that leader for us. We’ve got a lot of young guys. Off the court, on the court, he’s that steady hand for us. He keeps us in control, he’s invaluable.
“Friday, against Laconia, (Anderson) struggled actually. … I challenged him to respond today and bounce back. He really did. He was a monster inside. He played within himself and he did a great job.”
The Warriors did cut it to 57-55 when Austin Wiese knocked down a trey with 49 seconds left, but Mayville responded with a 5-2 run to close out the game.
The first half was evenly matched, with both teams trading small runs, leading to seven lead changes.
Mayville had multiple turnovers turn into points, which allowed the Cardinals to take a 27-26 halftime lead.
“They came out and their half-court defense was very, very good,” Zach Jahns said. “We were struggling to score in the half court. Any time you can get those turnovers, you have to convert, especially against a team this good. If you don’t, you’re going to be in trouble. It’s so difficult.”
Mittelstadt stole the ball from Waupun’s Carson Bresser, who led the Warriors with 17 points, at half court and proceeded to go in for an easy layup to give the Cardinals a 13-12 lead with 9:01 left before half, Pickarts called a timeout to talk to his team. It was Waupun’s third turnover up to that point.
Turnovers were quite the problem for the Warriors during the first half.
“I don’t know how we let passes go at feet,” Pickarts said. “Right now, it’s game three and we’re not going to panic. We have to play better. We have to stop turning the ball over. Give Mayville credit, they turned up the heat a little bit and pressured the ball.”
MAYVILLE 62, WAUPUN 57
Mayville 27 35 —62
Waupun 26 31 —57
MAYVILLE — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Traver 7 5-7 20, Schraufnagel 1 1-4 3, Vollmer 2 1-2 5, Mittelstadt 7 3-4 17, Buschke 1 1-3 3, Anderson 4 3-4 11, Borkenhagen 0 3-4 3. Totals 22 17-30 62.
WAUPUN — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Bresser 6 3-11 17, Hicken 2 0-2 5, Navis 4 0-1 Hull 1 0-0 2, Wiese 4 2-2 12, Smit 3 3-5 9, Stelsel 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 8-21 57.
3-pointers: M 1 (Traver), W 7 (Bresser 2, Hicken 1, Navis 1, Wiese 2w, Stelsel 1). Total fouls: M 23, W 27. Fouled out: M—Traver. W – Hicken, Smit.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
