BOYS HOOPS: Mayville's Adamson, Hurtienne, Mitteldstadt make all-Flyway awards list

At 6-foot-7, Joseph Adamson didn’t have much trouble this season making his presence in the paint known for the Mayville boys basketball team, putting up nearly a double-double at 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Point guard Emmit Hurtienne’s all-around stats were a little more modest, at 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

Both made big impacts that weren’t reflected on the stat sheet, at least not on their own stat sheet, as well — and for their efforts, both were picked as second team all-Flyway Conference this winter.

Joining them on the league’s awards list for Mayville is Addison Mittelstadt, who received honorable mention.

Of Adamson, Mayville coach Matt Hurtienne said, “He had the ability to plug the lane, he had the ability to box his guy out and he had the ability to take the pressure off of our guards by creating lanes so they could put up their points. Without Joseph, I don’t think we would have had as successful of a season as we had.”

Adamson also chipped in with 2.2 assists per game and he was a rim protector as well, altering many shots and finishing the year with 1.4 blocks per night.