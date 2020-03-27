BOYS HOOPS: Mayville's Adamson, Hurtienne, Mitteldstadt make all-Flyway awards list

At 6-foot-7, Joseph Adamson didn’t have much trouble this season making his presence in the paint known for the Mayville boys basketball team, putting up nearly a double-double at 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Point guard Emmit Hurtienne’s all-around stats were a little more modest, at 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.
Both made big impacts that weren’t reflected on the stat sheet, at least not on their own stat sheet, as well — and for their efforts, both were picked as second team all-Flyway Conference this winter.
Joining them on the league’s awards list for Mayville is Addison Mittelstadt, who received honorable mention.
Of Adamson, Mayville coach Matt Hurtienne said, “He had the ability to plug the lane, he had the ability to box his guy out and he had the ability to take the pressure off of our guards by creating lanes so they could put up their points. Without Joseph, I don’t think we would have had as successful of a season as we had.”
Adamson also chipped in with 2.2 assists per game and he was a rim protector as well, altering many shots and finishing the year with 1.4 blocks per night.
Meantime, Emmit Hurtienne finished out his career as a starter on varsity for the fourth consecutive year, contributing in many ways.
“He doesn’t always get the credit that is probably due to him,” Matt Hurtienne said of Emmit’s versatile role that at times was stat-prohibitive. “Our offense is set up so anyone can score on any given night but more so the point guard doesn’t have the opportunity to score as much as the others the way the rotations work.”
As the point guard, Emmit was indeed a floor general for the Cardinals.
“The case (to be on the all-conference team) was made for Emmit simply from his leadership role,” Matt said. “When Emmit wasn’t on the court, our offense didn’t run effectively and the other players didn’t get the opportunity to score as much.
“High basketball IQ, high work ethic, high leadership role and when he had the opportunity to score he took that. He was a good distributor of the ball.”
Mittelstadt is a 6-foot freshman who had averages of 12.9 points, 4.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game—pretty eye-opening for such a young player.
“Addison is an up-and-coming basketball player,” Matt Hurtienne said of Mittelstadt, who was one vote away from making it on the second team.
Hurtienne added that Mittelstadt was a “silent scorer” this year, methodically putting up points as opponents seemingly didn’t realize he was hurting them so badly.
“He’s really good at the transition game and he has a high basketball IQ, especially for a freshman,” Hurtienne said. “He’s a player that the county and the conference is going to want to watch as he gets older.”
Mayville finished fourth in the seven-team Flyway at 5-7 and was 10-14 overall. The Cardinals defeated conference rival Omro 63-55 in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals before giving top-seeded Waupun a scare in an eventual 69-60 loss in the semifinals. Waupun was still alive in the postseason after a 61-57 victory over Columbus on March 12 when the WIAA late that night canceled the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
