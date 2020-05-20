BOYS HOOPS: Mayville turns to successful coaching family in picking Zach Jahns as new coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zach Jahns isn’t naïve. He knows the job that’s in front of him — and he knows the kind of effort it takes to make things work.

He’s seen it first hand for almost his entire life, and that’s why he’s confident he’s ready.

Jahns, a 2010 Kettle Moraine Lutheran graduate and the son of longtime KML prep boys basketball head coach Todd Jahns, was hired on Monday to be Mayville’s new boys basketball head coach. The decision was approved by the Mayville School Board at its regular meeting.

Not only did Zach watch as his dad compiled a 268-175 record in 19 seasons at KML, a tenure that ended with a loss in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals in 2018, but he also has been mentored by Ryan Walz at Wisconsin Lutheran and Pat Clarey at Brookfield Academy — two coaches with impressive resumes of their own.

Walz guided Wisco to Division 2 state titles in 2009 and 2014 and the runner-up trophy in 2013 — the one year that Zach was on his staff — while Clarey took Brookfield Academy to the D3 sectional finals in 2019 during Zach’s one year on his staff and has a 172-71 career record with five Midwest Classic Conference championships.