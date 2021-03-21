BOYS HOOPS: Mittlestadt highlights group of four Mayville players earning All-Flyway honors

Sophomore Adison Mittelstadt had an outstanding season for the Mayville prep boys basketball team, averaging team highs with 17.6 points 6.4 rebounds a game.

He helped the Cardinals finish second at 9-3 in the Flyway Conference, with two losses to conference champions Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs and one from Laconia.

The league coaches took notice and was unanimously selected to be a first-team All-Flyway, along with three other Cardinals to earn league honors.

Mittlestadt shot 46.2% from the field and led the Cardinals with 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Mittelstadt had a season-high 28 points in an 84-66 victory over Omro on Dec. 15. He scored 20 or more points in 10 games, and scored 10 or more in 16 games on the season.

Mayville senior Hunter Traver averaged 15.2 points a game and was selected to the second team. He averaged three rounds and 2.6 assists on the season.

Both senior Aaron Anderson and Braedon Vollmer were honorable mentions from Mayville. Anderson averaged 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds a game, to go along with a team-high 29 blocks on the season. Vollmer was third on the team with 10.4 points and fourth with 3.8 rebounds a game.

Springs’ Aiden Ottery averaged 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a game, and was voted Player of the Year in the Flyway.

