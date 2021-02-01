BOYS HOOPS: Nate Abel breaks 54-year-old Beaver Dam single-game scoring mark in win over Janesville Craig

“I knew he was having a big night,” Ladron said, “but we’ve seen a few of those from Nate in the last month and a half.”

Abel had 27 points in the first half and benefited on the night from the game’s up-tempo flow, which Ladron said led to quite a few transition baskets not just for the 6-foot-2 guard but for the team in general.

With the big scoring night, Abel also moved past 2006 graduate Matt Hein (1,269) for second all-time in the program’s 101-year-old history book. Abel is sitting on 1,294 and within striking distance of 2017 graduate Garrett Nelson (1,403) for first.

Abel, who also had 10 rebounds and four steals, had plenty of help Monday night.

Ladron said that Brady Helbing had “his best night of the year” while putting up 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

And Ty Bunkoske scored a dozen points while Evan Sharkey had seven points and five rebounds.

“When you combine all those things with a 47-point school record, I think that makes it pretty special,” Ladron said of the night as a whole.

The win for Beaver Dam not only was fun for all that came with it, but it washed away the bitter taste of Friday night’s 70-57 loss to Milton.