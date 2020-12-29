BOYS HOOPS: Nate Abel's historic night leads Beaver Dam to 79-75 victory over Oshkosh North

“I knew it was an important game, especially on break, and especially with five younger guys up (from JV),” said Abel, who also finished with five rebounds and five assists. “It’s very important to lead and show the way for them.

“Coach (Ladron) just kept telling us to hit and shoot open shots. That was the mentality and then to break the zone when needed.”

Abel needed 31 points entering Tuesday night to reach the 1,000-point milestone. He had 24 points at halftime, and he reached the mark during the 12-4 run, when his triple at 8:39 cut the Beaver Dam deficit to 60-56.

The Golden Beavers saw a 23-9 first-half lead turn into a 41-34 halftime lead as the Spartans got hot near the end.

“We had a little bit of a lull there near the end of the first half,” Ladron said. “I think our legs were starting to get to us a little bit, but we caught our second wind (later in the second half).”

That momentum carried into the start of the second half, as the Spartans started with a 19-5 run to go up 53-46 with 13:42 left.