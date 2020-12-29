BOYS HOOPS: Nate Abel's historic night leads Beaver Dam to 79-75 victory over Oshkosh North

Beaver Dam prep boys basketball coach Tim Ladron had a million things going through his mind Tuesday night.
His Golden Beavers held on to beat Oshkosh North 79-75, thanks in large part to Nate Abel’s big night.
The 6-foot-2 senior not only led all scorers with 41 points, which was fourth most in program history, but with that total, he also became the seventh Golden Beaver to score 1,000 points in a career. To top it off, he drained 10 of Beaver Dam’s 16 triples, which was two short of tying a program record.
“In 101 years of the boys basketball program, only seven guys have gotten 1,000 points,” Ladron said. “And he did it on a night we had to have it.”
Ladron said Beaver Dam (9-0) was missing several key players due to quarantining, so Abel’s big night was needed against the Spartans. The Spartans may be 3-6 overall, but they are 2-5 in the Fox Valley Association, which includes Neenah and Kimberly, the second- and fourth-ranked teams in Division 1 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
“It’s one thing to get 41,” Ladron said. “It’s a whole other thing when you do it against a really, really good team, in a big game. That’s just phenomenal.”
Abel shot 13-of-27 from the floor and 10-of-20 from beyond the arc. When Beaver Dam was down 57-50 in the second half, Abel drained four of his five triples during a 12-4 run to help Beaver Dam regain the lead at 62-61 with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.
“I knew it was an important game, especially on break, and especially with five younger guys up (from JV),” said Abel, who also finished with five rebounds and five assists. “It’s very important to lead and show the way for them.
“Coach (Ladron) just kept telling us to hit and shoot open shots. That was the mentality and then to break the zone when needed.”
Abel needed 31 points entering Tuesday night to reach the 1,000-point milestone. He had 24 points at halftime, and he reached the mark during the 12-4 run, when his triple at 8:39 cut the Beaver Dam deficit to 60-56.
The Golden Beavers saw a 23-9 first-half lead turn into a 41-34 halftime lead as the Spartans got hot near the end.
“We had a little bit of a lull there near the end of the first half,” Ladron said. “I think our legs were starting to get to us a little bit, but we caught our second wind (later in the second half).”
That momentum carried into the start of the second half, as the Spartans started with a 19-5 run to go up 53-46 with 13:42 left.
"We got a couple turnovers and got a little careless," Abel said. "They got a lot of fast-break points, which allowed them to get some energy and momentum. It allowed them to get the lead, but we stayed composed and we got it back."
Oshkosh North senior Jalen Keago finished with 25 points, and junior Cooper Juedes added 17 points while junior Kaden Lasee dropped in 10 points.
Ladron put it simple as to why the Spartans made it a game.
“They’re good,” he said. “I think it’s as simple as that. They’re a really good basketball team and they score a ton of points, 75 points is just over their average. I think they’re averaging just over (70 points) a game. They’re a really, really good team and they’re really well coached.
“One of our keys tonight was we had to have some mental toughness because they were going to make runs.”
And it wasn’t just Abel who stepped up his game. Junior Alex Soto finished with 10 points, six assists and three rebounds.
“Alex has been big for us all year,” Ladron said. “He’s kind of playing Broden Boschert’s role from last year. He’s an undersized player, playing against post guys. He rebounds well. He just does all the little things super well. It was another really good night for him.”
Beaver Dam junior Brady Helbing finished with nine points, seven assists and four steals while junior Tyler Bunkoske put up nine points and five rebounds.
Beaver Dam junior Evan Sharkey, who finished with eight points, also had some highlight-reel plays for the Golden Beavers. His steal and easy layup raised the lead to 70-64 with 4:11 left. He then blocked a shot by Keago with 2.3 seconds left when the Golden Beavers had the four-point lead.
“Evan is a do-it-all type of guy,” Ladron said. “He’s a really good athlete. He’s certainly capable of making plays like that. He certainly rises to the occasion in big games. That’s who Evan is.”
Freshman Jack Jens rounded out the Beaver Dam scoring with two points. Ladron was pleased with everyone’s efforts in the victory, especially the JV players that moved up and practiced with the varsity team.
“It’s a full-team win, a full-program win. There’s no question,” Ladron said. “It’s a gut-check win. It’s one of those where you’ve got to grind it out. We knew it was going to be a high-scoring game. It was a real gut check towards our starters, who had to play a ton of minutes. I thought they responded really well.”
