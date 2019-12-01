With no starters taller than 6-foot-1, the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team knows solving the size disadvantage is going to be an almost-nightly problem.
The Golden Beavers came up with the answer Saturday vs. Greendale.
“A lot of times it just comes down to having to play harder than the other team,” coach Tim Ladron said. “We’ve got to scrap to get rebounds.
“Our kids played awfully hard and I think it showed in the rebounding stats.”
It showed on the scoreboard, too.
Beaver Dam finished with 10 more rebounds than a Greendale team featuring a frontcourt of players who are 6-4, 6-5 and 6-8, overcame an early 13-point deficit and showed the composure of a much more experienced team down the stretch — all adding up to a 76-66 season-opening win over the Panthers at the Oak Creek Classic.
Junior Nate Abel had 28 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way while senior Broden Boschert added 22. Perhaps most impressive of all, though, was sophomore Brady Helbing, who almost had a double-double the unconventional way — going for 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Greendale (0-1) led 19-6 out of the gates before Beaver Dam (0-1) finally gained some traction, finishing the half on a 34-19 run to lead 40-38 at halftime. Boschert’s fourth 3-pointer of the first half with about a minute remaining gave the Golden Beavers a 38-36 lead and the Panthers never led the rest of the game.
They did, however, remain within striking distance the whole way — meaning Beaver Dam needed to be good in crunch time in order to salt away the victory.
Ladron said Greendale trailed by between four and 10 for most of the second half, and never more than 10. Ladron said the lead didn’t feel safe until Ty Bunkoske, who had 16 points and led the way in scoring after halftime with 10, hit a 3 with 2:15 remaining to give the Golden Beavers a 10-point advantage.
“They were trapping all over the place and our guys did a nice job finding the open guys, and Ty was standing all alone and he hit a big one for us,” Ladron said.
Beaver Dam was hardly fazed by Greendale’s pressure the whole second half, in fact.
“They threw three or four different defenses at us and we responded to that well,” Ladron said. “Our kids did a really good job of taking care of the ball and not making silly mistakes — we acted like we’ve been there before and I think that’s the biggest compliment I can give to our guys.”
All in all, Beaver Dam passed its first big test of the year with flying colors.
“It was almost the perfect team for us to play out of the gate because the questions we have going into the season, they have all those things — size, experience, long, athletic kids. They return the majority of their team from last year,” Ladron said of getting to learn how his team might respond to some of its shortcomings right away out of the gate in 2019-20.
Beaver Dam also won the turnover battle, 11-8, and was more efficient on offense, shooting 48.1% (26-of-54) compared to 46.7% (21-of-45) for Greendale. The Golden Beavers made up a bulk of the size difference by connecting for a dozen 3s (on 29 attempts) compared with only five made 3s for the Panthers.
Ladron said that season openers usually are a bit of a mystery considering they’re the first organized attempt at victory after a dozen or so practices. Because of that, they’re often times treated more as a litmus test than anything else.
Saturday was a little different, though — Saturday was about setting the right tone for the year, given the lack of experience on the roster.
“This one felt to me a little more important than in past years because of how young we are,” Ladron said. “Hopefully we can ride this momentum a little bit, but also I said going into the year that I think we’re capable of beating good teams like this.
“The challenge now is bouncing back and beating a good Oregon team on the road on Tuesday.”
BEAVER DAM 76, GREENDALE 66
Beaver Dam 40 36 — 76
Greendale 38 28 — 66
BEAVER DAM (fgm-fga ftm-fta pts) — Broden Boschert 7-10 4-7 22, Brady Helbing 1-7 1-2 3, Alex Soto 3-9 0-0 7, Evan Sharkey 1-2 0-0 2, Eli Wilke 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Bunkoske 5-9 1-2 16, Nate Abel 9-16 6-8 26. TOTALS: 26-54 12-19 76.
GREENDALE — Ian Schuster 9, Theo Brozynski 3, Will Brust 24, Nick Churchill 3, Matthew Schultz 12, Matt Harrison 10, Collin Buch 6. TOTALS: 21-45 16-24 66.
3-pointers: BD 12 (Boschert 4, Soto 1, Bunkoske 5, Abel 2), Greendale 5 (Schuster 1, Brozynski 1, Brust 1, Churchill 1, Schultz 1). Total fouls: BD 17, Greendale 17. Fouled out: None.
