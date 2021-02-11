BOYS HOOPS: Older Uttech bests younger brother in Lakeside Lutheran's 76-62 victory over Columbus

COLUMBUS ― The Capitol North Conference tilt between Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran was a tale of older brother and little brother.
On one side, Warriors senior Gabe Uttech.
And on the other, Cardinals sophomore AJ Uttech.
In the first half, younger brother got the better of the elder, holding him to just two points.
However, the older of the brotherly duo caught fire in the second half, scoring 13 points and helping the Warriors pull away for a 76-62 win over the Cardinals at Columbus High School.
“He did good in the first half. He really did. I was proud of him for that,” Gabe said of AJ’s first-half performance. “Then in the second half, I just came out and I was like, ‘Alright, now it’s time for me (to turn it up). Now it’s my turn.’”
Gabe said his family lives in Fall River, but the decision for him to go to Lakeside Lutheran — and conversely Columbus for AJ — was made in part because of the bonds they built individually within the two communities growing up.
“We’re so competitive against each other,” said AJ, who had the responsibility of guarding his older brother for most of Thursday’s game as well as their last meeting on Jan. 19, where Gabe got 14 points on him to help the Warriors win 63-58.
“It’s weird being against each other when we’ve been on the same side all of our lives,” AJ said. “We’re still brothers, though.”
AJ only had a couple points in the first meeting, so he was eyeing a better performance in his final meeting with Gabe. He did just that as the Columbus sophomore scored 18 points, including a dozen in the second half, in Thursday's loss.
“I was feeling it,” AJ said of his offensive and defensive performances. “He definitely gave me a lot of smack talk before the game.
“I had to give some of his own medicine back.”
Between the two, they both agreed the smack talk is all fun and games, and strictly that.
“We talk a little smack, but we still love each other at the end of the day,” Gabe said. “It’s just nice to play them at the end of the day. It’s nice to play him once in a while because we were always on same team (growing up), but now we’re like, ‘Who’s better when we’re at home.’ There’s always bragging rights at the end.”
In the early going, the confidence shifted towards AJ’s defensive performance.
“He talked a little smack in the first half,” Gabe said while laughing, “but then I quieted him down in the second half.”
AJ also had a little bit of help in the first half. Columbus senior Will Cotter got a bucket in the post with 7:01 left in the first half, sparking a 16-4 run which ended with a three-point play on a two-handed dunk for a 32-24 with 1:50 left. The Cardinals went into halftime with a 35-30 lead.
Columbus coach Ben Schambow said what helped the most was Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz getting into foul trouble in the first half.
“Obviously they’re a very good team, he makes them an excellent team,” Schambow said of the sophomore with 14 points for the Warriors — the ninth ranked team in Division 3 according to the latest WisSports.net coach poll.
“He got in foul trouble and we were able to claw back in,” Schambow said. “Their offense stalled a little bit with him being on the bench.
“Offensively, we were able to get inside more and we were running our tempo in the first half. Obviously in the second half, they turned the tempo on their side. That’s why they’re one of the better teams in Division 3.”
Cotter finished with a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals.
“Will’s an absolute beast,” Schambow said. “He’s a big, strong, physical kid. Tonight, he was confident. He was knocking down outside shots, which really isn’t his strength. He was getting to the foul line a lot. The and-one dunk really fired him up.
“He was our offensive threat we tried to get going as much as possible.”
Senior John O’Donnell kept Lakeside Lutheran within reach during the first half as he scored 13 of his final 17 points during the first half. That included a bucket and back-to-back triples to put the Warriors up 11-6 with 13:53 left in the first half.
For Gabe, he said he just needed to get the jitters out of his system in the first half and one big play to start the final 18 minutes helped him get to his normal self.
His 3-pointer just 30 seconds into the second half kick started a 24-5 run that sealed the Cardinals' fate as the Warriors' grasp tightened down the stretch.
“At that point, we knew we were going on to win,” Gabe said. “We were playing as a team better in the second half than we did in the first half.”
Gabe notched all but two of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Warriors (17-4) as they finished the year a perfect 8-0 in league play. His triple originally started an initial 13-0 spell that gave the Warriors a 43-35 over the Cardinals (8-12, 0-8 Capitol North) with 15 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game.
“We got into foul trouble and they started to pick up the pressure,” Schambow said. “This has been an Achilles heel for us this year. We get pressured too much and we start making mental errors and we start making physical errors.
“We have a hard time stopping the snowball. It just got away from us.”
The run ended when AJ drained a triple of his own over his elder brother to end the run just 36 seconds later. It didn’t matter as Gabe responded with a bucket bucket of his own at 14:15 that started a 11-2 run to go up 54-40 with 12:57 left in the game.
AJ Uttech finished with 18 points for Columbus.
“AJ has gotten more confident the past couple of weeks,” Schambow said. “He’s got a pretty unique game and skillset. He’s only a sophomore. The more confidence he can build, the better he’s going to be in the future.”
AJ is definitely learning as the season has continued on, and he even took a lesson from big bro when Thursday’s contest was done with.
“He’s a role model to me when you deal with failure,” AJ said. “He had two points and then he came back with 13. That just shows you how he handles adversity.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 76, COLUMBUS 62
Lakeside;30;46;—;76
Columbus;35;27;-;62
LAKESIDE (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Gabe Uttech 6 0-0 15, Seth Veers 4 3-5 11, Tersony Vater 2 0-1 4, Ian Olszewski 3 6-8 12, Levi Birkholz 5 4-4 14, Trey Lauber 1 1-2 2, John O’Donnell 7 0-2 17. Totals: 24 14-20 17.
COLUMBUS — Aaron Uttech 6 3-5 18, Nathan Cotter 2 7-9 11, Oliver Cucinetta 0 1-2 1, Will Cotter 8 2-7 20, Jack Fritz 3 0-0 8, Nolan Stauffacher 0 2-2 2, Collin Selk 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 17-27 62.
3-pointers: Lakeside 6 (Uttech 3, O’Donnell 3), Columbus 7 (Uttech 3, W. Cotter 2, Fritz 2). Total fouls: Lakeside 23, Columbus 19. Fouled out: None.
