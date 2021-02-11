BOYS HOOPS: Older Uttech bests younger brother in Lakeside Lutheran's 76-62 victory over Columbus

“He was our offensive threat we tried to get going as much as possible.”

Senior John O’Donnell kept Lakeside Lutheran within reach during the first half as he scored 13 of his final 17 points during the first half. That included a bucket and back-to-back triples to put the Warriors up 11-6 with 13:53 left in the first half.

For Gabe, he said he just needed to get the jitters out of his system in the first half and one big play to start the final 18 minutes helped him get to his normal self.

His 3-pointer just 30 seconds into the second half kick started a 24-5 run that sealed the Cardinals' fate as the Warriors' grasp tightened down the stretch.

“At that point, we knew we were going on to win,” Gabe said. “We were playing as a team better in the second half than we did in the first half.”

Gabe notched all but two of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Warriors (17-4) as they finished the year a perfect 8-0 in league play. His triple originally started an initial 13-0 spell that gave the Warriors a 43-35 over the Cardinals (8-12, 0-8 Capitol North) with 15 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game.