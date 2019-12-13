BOYS HOOPS: Oshkosh Lourdes beats Hustisford 77-66 in clash of ranked teams

HUSTISFORD — The Hustisford prep boys basketball team might’ve lost 77-66 to Oshkosh Lourdes in Friday’s Trailways East Conference contest, but the final score doesn’t indicate how close the game actually was.
In fact, up until there was 9 minutes left, Hustisford -- the 10th ranked team in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll -- only tailed 49-48.
“I know how good of a team we are,” Hustisford coach Jake Falkenthal said. “Lourdes is a really good basketball team too, no question, but we’re a great basketball team. We’re growing, we’re building every single day. We’re continuing to work hard. I know we have the right guys in place that can beat this team and compete with this team.
“We proved it tonight. We’ve just got to come out and execute a little bit in other areas and I think the outcome will be different.”
Josh Bauer got a layup to drop with 8:40 left that kick started a 14-4 run for the Knights (4-0, 2-0 Trailways), who are ranked 10th in D4, to go up 63-52 over with 5:03 remaining.
Bauer finished with 22 points for Lourdes. He scored the Knights’ first seven points in the first 2 minutes of the second half to go up 36-30.
“We talked about (it at halftime, that) we needed to have a good start coming out into the second half, especially with having the ball to start,” Falkenthal said. “We needed to score out of that first possession to set the tone again. Unfortunately, we came out a little flat to start. That’s one thing you can’t do against this team. We weren’t able to score.
“They do such a good job of transitioning off of your misses and off of your turnovers that we weren’t able to locate defensively and that allowed some wide open baskets there to give them the lead.”
Hustisford's Dylan Kuehl, who finished with a team-high 23 points, got two buckets to cut the deficit to 63-56 with 3:56 remaining.
However, Lourdes’ Preston Ruedinger drained a 3, which felt like it sent a dagger through the hearts of the Falcons’ fans to raise the lead to 66-56. Kuehl answered back with a tough layup, but Ruedinger finished a three-point play to go up 69-58 with 1:41 left.
Ruedinger led the Knights with 25 points. His teammate, George Muench put up 12 points and Jack McKellips added 10 for Lourdes.
Zach Kehl was held to just two points in the first half, but scored 14 points in the second half to finish with 16.
Hustisford (2-2, 1-1) led 30-29 at the break because Dylan Schmitt scored seven of his 15 points in a 9-0 run in the final 5:31 of the first half.
“I felt that stretch late in the first half was huge,” Falkenthal said. “It started on defense. We were getting some stops on defense. Dylan Schmitt was able to play solid and hit some big shots for us there to give us that lead going into halftime.
“We definitely had a lot of momentum, even with 11 turnovers in the first half and not playing as well as I think we should’ve been. To be up going into halftime was a huge positive.”
What hurt the Falcons was going 12-of-22 from the free-throw line against the Knights.
“I don’t have an explanation,” Falkenthal said. “It’s on our home court. We shoot free throws every day, probably more than what most teams do. We do it in sessions after we go for hard drills, so they’re used to a game situation of their legs being a little tired.
“We’ll get back in the gym and shoot more free throws. That’s all we can do, but that wasn’t the only thing that affected the game or gave us the loss. It definitely would’ve helped.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.