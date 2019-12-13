BOYS HOOPS: Oshkosh Lourdes beats Hustisford 77-66 in clash of ranked teams

HUSTISFORD — The Hustisford prep boys basketball team might’ve lost 77-66 to Oshkosh Lourdes in Friday’s Trailways East Conference contest, but the final score doesn’t indicate how close the game actually was.

In fact, up until there was 9 minutes left, Hustisford -- the 10th ranked team in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll -- only tailed 49-48.

“I know how good of a team we are,” Hustisford coach Jake Falkenthal said. “Lourdes is a really good basketball team too, no question, but we’re a great basketball team. We’re growing, we’re building every single day. We’re continuing to work hard. I know we have the right guys in place that can beat this team and compete with this team.

“We proved it tonight. We’ve just got to come out and execute a little bit in other areas and I think the outcome will be different.”

Josh Bauer got a layup to drop with 8:40 left that kick started a 14-4 run for the Knights (4-0, 2-0 Trailways), who are ranked 10th in D4, to go up 63-52 over with 5:03 remaining.

Bauer finished with 22 points for Lourdes. He scored the Knights’ first seven points in the first 2 minutes of the second half to go up 36-30.