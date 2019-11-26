COLUMBUS — Length, times width, plus distance, was a winning formula for the Waupun prep boys basketball team on Tuesday night vs. Columbus.
The Warriors’ size advantage helped them own the paint, as they got to the free throw line 34 times and made 27 of their foul shots. And they also were hot from the perimeter, shooting 9-of-17 from 3-point range.
The sum was a blowout victory.
Paced by a big run midway through the first half and then another big run when the Cardinals made things interesting again with 11 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the game, the defending WIAA Division 3 runner-up Warriors claimed a 76-53, non-conference victory on opening night of the season to christen the Brett Pickarts era in style.
They did it with plenty more points than they thought they would need to do so, too.
“I told our guys, if we got to 55 I think we could have won the game because our identity is more of grit and grind. But I think we have a little more offensive firepower with these guys than initially thought,” said Pickarts, Waupun’s first-year coach who has taken the reigns from Dan Domask after he resigned following last season.
Waupun trailed 12-8 almost 7 minutes into the contest before a 15-0 burst put it in front by 11 at 23-12 less than 3 minutes later. And the Warriors got all of their points on that run in bunches of three, with a pair of 3-pointers by Keenan Westhuis and another 3 by Cole Hicken to go along with old-fashioned three-point plays by Jaden White and Gabe Keach.
“When you’re as aggressive as they were at getting to the basket and getting fouled and shooting free throws, then we’re playing on our heels a little bit,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said. That’s going to open up a lot of 3-point shots, and when they’re doing both of those at the same time, they were scoring at will.”
As good as the Warriors were offensively during that stretch — “We’re really capable of going on those big runs when we get on our motion offense going,” Pickarts said — defense might have played an even bigger factor.
At least as far as momentum goes.
Columbus 6-foot-5 senior Ben Emler scored six of the Cardinals first 12 points, all in a variety of ways — a turnaround jumper, a putback basket and a step back jumper before Waupun was able to put the clamps down.
“Ben Emler is a special player — he’s going to have a big year — and I think what sparked that run was playing really good defense on him,” Pickarts said of the talented big man, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “We fronted him. We face-guarded him. Emler still had a really good game but I thought we did a really good job adjusting to him.”
Columbus was able to stop the bleeding and did stay within striking distance for the rest of the first half and the start of the second half — trailing by seven or eight on several different occasions — but after cutting it to six at 48-42 on a turnaround jumper by Emler, the wheels finally fell off for good.
You have free articles remaining.
Westhuis, who hit four of the nine 3s, went 1-of-2 at the free throw line and then a steal and fastbreak lay-up by White made it 51-42 with 11:02 remaining, igniting a 23-4 run over the next 7-plus minutes that salted the game away.
“Defensively I think they’re ahead of most teams at this point in the year. They did a great job of taking away our strength and making it difficult for us to move the ball,” said Schambow, whose team’s cause was dealt a blow when senior starting point guard Caden Bieker had to leave midway through the first half with an injury. “We became one-dimensional on offense really quickly. As big of a game offensively as Ben did have, we just weren’t able to get anybody else going.”
It all added up to a lopsided loss for the Cardinals.
“We kind of had to take our lumps,” Schambow said. “I like this team. We’re going to be better, but we just kind of got our teeth kicked into tonight.”
The complete opposite was the case for the Warriors, who graduated pretty much all of the key players from last year’s state runner-up team — including first-team all-state Marcus Domask, who’s playing a lot of minutes so far for Southern Illinois in his freshman year there — but got big points from Keach (23), Westhuis (16) and 6-4 senior Keegan Hartgerink (12).
“For having (only) eight days of practice, it was impressive how much we got to the line and executed our offense. Once we get a little more comfortable, and the guys get a little more comfortable with each other stepping into roles, we’re going to be pretty special on offense,” Pickarts said.
“We told the guys, it might not go perfect today, but you just have to play less mistakes than them. And I thought we played a pretty dang perfect game tonight on the offensive and defensive end.”
WAUPUN 76, COLUMBUS 53</&hspag3>
Waupun 38 38 — 76
Columbus 30 23 — 53
WAUPUN (76) — Keegan Hartgerink 12, Jaden White 7, Keenan Westhuis 16, Cole Hicken 3, Austin Wiese 3, Carson Bresser 1, Brady Navis 7, Aaron Hull 1, Gabe Keach 23, Rhyer Smit 3. TOTALS (FGM FTM-FTA PTS): 20 27-34 76.
COLUMBUS (53) — Ryan Schulte 4, Alex Campbell 5, Will Cotter 2, Mason Carthew 9, Ayden Adam 2, Caden Brunell 3, Connor Schroeder 3, Ben Emler 25. TOTALS (FGM FTM-FTA PTS): 22 5-9 53.
3-pointers: Waupun 9 (Hartgerink 1, Westhuis 4, Hicken 1, Navis 1, Keach 2), Columbus 4 (Carthew 1, Brunell 1, Schroeder 1, Emler 1). Total fouls: Waupun 17, Columbus 25. Fouled out: Waupun — None. Columbus — Brunell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)