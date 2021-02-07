BOYS HOOPS: Peterson makes amends in OT, lifts Poynette over Columbus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had the momentum early on and then they got it,” Schambow said. “Feller is a beast. We had a hard time guarding him in the first half.”

Once the Cardinals were able to clamp down on Feller in the second half, the Petersen brothers picked up the slack. Their quickness on offense caused Columbus fits as Poynette’s 18-6 free-throws-converted discrepancy in the game showed.

“Nik (Feller) is obviously a tremendous scorer. … He knows when he’s hot guys will get him the ball and he also knows when he’s being guarded like that he can cut back door and he can screen to get other guys wide open,” Odegaard said. “We ask them (the guards) to push the pace and get shots for guys and create for themselves. … I thought we did a great job overall moving the ball on offense tonight.”

The Pumas went to the foul line 21 times in the second half and overtime, converting on 14 of their chances.

Fritz, who averaged just over 10 points a game, was a consistent threat throughout. He scored 14 points in the first half and also finished the game 5-for-5 from the foul line.