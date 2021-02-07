BOYS HOOPS: Peterson makes amends in OT, lifts Poynette over Columbus

COLUMBUS — Second chances are fleeting. Poynette’s Connor Petersen made the most of his Saturday night.
The 5-11 senior guard, who missed on a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation, calmly sank two free throws with 4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Pumas a two-point lead. When Columbus’ Jack Fritz’s open 3-pointer from the left corner at the horn hit short off the rim, Petersen had redemption and the Pumas a 67-65 Capitol North victory.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” said Poynette coach Cody Odegaard. “It’s definitely nice to see something like that go back and forth. Obviously, for us, it is nice to come out on top in a game like that.
“We want to gain experience in close games like that,” he said.
The second half proved to be quite the experience as the Pumas opened with a 34-29 advantage fueled by 17 first-half points from senior forward Nik Feller, who would finish with a team-high 27 points as well as 15 rebounds.
Poynette (10-6 overall, 3-3 Capitol) built its lead to nine, 48-39, with 12:46 left in regulation when the Cardinals (6-11, 0-7) made things interesting thanks to an 8-1 run, fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman Colton Brunell and a basket from Fritz to trim the margin to one, 48-47, with 11:09 to play.
Fritz, a 6-5 junior who would finish the night with a career-high 30 points, gave Columbus its first lead since the 5:57 mark of the first half, 55-54, on a basket with 4:33 left in regulation. But the Pumas’ Connor Petersen, who finished with 16 points in the game, 12 coming in the second half, responded with a basket and two free throws to put Poynette up 58-55 with 3:53 to play.
Columbus forced the overtime when junior Caden Brunell sank a 3-pointer with 1:36 to play to knot things at 60-60 in regulation as both teams failed to convert on opportunities in the final minute.
Feller opened the scoring in overtime one minute into overtime with two free throws, but Columbus’ Nathan Cotter answered that with a put-back basket with 1:58 to play. The Pumas’ Kelby Petersen, Connor’s twin brother, made it 65-62 with a trey with 27.3 seconds to play.
Columbus’ Fritz continued his amazing night by converting on a traditional 3-point play to even things at 65-65 with 11.5 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Connor Petersen’s game-winners.
It was all Columbus early in the game as the Cardinals looked to avenge an earlier 64-41 defeat to the Pumas. The Cardinals rode 12 points from Fritz to open an 18-9 advantage. But it was all Feller from there. He scored 11 points in a 20-5 run giving the Pumas a 29-23 lead with 2:14 to play in the half.
“We had the momentum early on and then they got it,” Schambow said. “Feller is a beast. We had a hard time guarding him in the first half.”
Once the Cardinals were able to clamp down on Feller in the second half, the Petersen brothers picked up the slack. Their quickness on offense caused Columbus fits as Poynette’s 18-6 free-throws-converted discrepancy in the game showed.
“Nik (Feller) is obviously a tremendous scorer. … He knows when he’s hot guys will get him the ball and he also knows when he’s being guarded like that he can cut back door and he can screen to get other guys wide open,” Odegaard said. “We ask them (the guards) to push the pace and get shots for guys and create for themselves. … I thought we did a great job overall moving the ball on offense tonight.”
The Pumas went to the foul line 21 times in the second half and overtime, converting on 14 of their chances.
Fritz, who averaged just over 10 points a game, was a consistent threat throughout. He scored 14 points in the first half and also finished the game 5-for-5 from the foul line.
“Jack (Fritz) had an awesome game. When he gets confidence there aren’t many better,” Schambow said. “At the end, he had a good look, but it wasn’t on him. It should have come down to us making free throws or making some bunnies around the hoop that we just didn’t convert on.”
Kelby Petersen finished the game with 14 points for Poynette while Colton Brunell was the only other Cardinal to score in double figures, finishing with 12.
POYNETTE 67, COLUMBUS 65 (OT)
Columbus ...... 29 31 5 — 65
Poynette ....... 34 26 7 — 67
COLUMBUS (fg ftm-fta pts) — Aaron Uttech 1 0-0 2, Colten Brunell 5 0-2 12, Nathan Cotter 3 1-2 7, Will Cotter 4 0-0 8, Caden Brunell 1 0-0 3, Jack Fritz 12 5-5 30, Collin Selk 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 6-9 65.
POYNETTE — Kelby Petersen 4 4-4 14, Brock Chadwick 1 0-2 2, Jaden McCormick 2 0-0 5, Jacob Keller 1 1-2 3, Nik Feller 9 7-9 27, Connor Petersen 5 6-10 16. Totals: 22 18-27 64.
3-pointers: C 5 (Co. Brunell 2, Ca. Brunell 1, Fritz 1, Selk 1), P 5 (K. Petersen 2, Feller 2, McCormick 1). Total fouls: C 21, P 13. Fouled out: W. Cotter, Ca. Brunell.