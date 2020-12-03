BOYS HOOPS: Plethora of returning players has Dodgeland eyeing big improvement this season

Dodgeland also returns 6-2 junior forward Tristan Hahn and would have had back 6-2 senior Mason Ockerlander but he’s out for the year with an injury.

New to the fold are junior guards Ben Bunkoske and Dylan Raabe and 6-2 junior guard/forward Damon Wieloch.

Given the lack of roster turnover and the amount of size the Trojans have, they should be quite a bit better this year than last year. But winning the conference title would be the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest given the fact Oshkosh Lourdes begins the year as the preseason No. 2 ranked team in Division 5 according the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook—a preseason publication compiled by state hoops pundit Mark Miller—and Hustisford begins as the No. 6 team in D5.

Both the Red Knights and Falcons boast two of the top seniors in the state according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, with Preston Ruedinger — the league’s Player of the Year last season — and Northern Michigan recruit Dylan Kuehl rated as Nos. 19 and 20, respectively.

The Trojans aren’t putting the cart before the horse, though.

Bill Otte stated that the No. 1 priority game-in and game-out is going to be to limit turnovers, which was a problem last year.

And that the overall goal is simply, “To get better every time we step on the court.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.