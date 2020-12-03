BOYS HOOPS: Plethora of returning players has Dodgeland eyeing big improvement this season

Last season’s Dodgeland prep boys basketball team went 6-17 overall and tied for fifth in the Trailways East Conference at 5-9, not exactly win-loss records that would be considered foundations for the future.
But the growing pains the Trojans endured might be. And now with a big cast of characters returning, they’re hoping for a far more fruitful 2020-21 campaign.
“We expect,” Trojans’ 17th-year head coach Bill Otte stated in response to a preseason survey, “to finish in the top half of the conference.”
Leading the list of returnees is 6-foot-5 senior guard/forward Sy Otte, who received honorable mention all-league recognition a year ago after posting averages of 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots and 2.0 assists per game.
Joining him is 6-3 senior guard Dilan Fenner (6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists) as well as 6-5 senior Christian Nunez, 6-4 senior Alex Nelson and 6-4 junior John Appenfeldt, a trio that combined for 13.0 points and 14.7 rebounds per game last season.
Add to the mix 6-1 junior guard Caden Brugger (6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds per game) and 5-7 junior guard Jace Christopherson (2.3 points per game) and Dodgeland has seven players in all who had statistically significant seasons in 2019-20.
With five players listed at 6-3 or taller and all that production back, it’s no surprise Bill Otte listed “size, varsity experience and team cohesiveness” as the Trojans strengths entering the winter.
Dodgeland also returns 6-2 junior forward Tristan Hahn and would have had back 6-2 senior Mason Ockerlander but he’s out for the year with an injury.
New to the fold are junior guards Ben Bunkoske and Dylan Raabe and 6-2 junior guard/forward Damon Wieloch.
Given the lack of roster turnover and the amount of size the Trojans have, they should be quite a bit better this year than last year. But winning the conference title would be the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest given the fact Oshkosh Lourdes begins the year as the preseason No. 2 ranked team in Division 5 according the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook—a preseason publication compiled by state hoops pundit Mark Miller—and Hustisford begins as the No. 6 team in D5.
Both the Red Knights and Falcons boast two of the top seniors in the state according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, with Preston Ruedinger — the league’s Player of the Year last season — and Northern Michigan recruit Dylan Kuehl rated as Nos. 19 and 20, respectively.
The Trojans aren’t putting the cart before the horse, though.
Bill Otte stated that the No. 1 priority game-in and game-out is going to be to limit turnovers, which was a problem last year.
And that the overall goal is simply, “To get better every time we step on the court.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
