BOYS HOOPS: Plymouth's Booth drops 22 points to defeat Waupun, 62-50

Gosse held Keach to just nine points while he finished with 14 points himself. Reilly had 10 and Shutter added eight for the Panthers.

The Warriors’ leading scorer was Jaden White with 18 points, but he fouled out at the 4:30 mark, right before Keach got a layup to cut the deficit to 52-46 with 4:28 left.

“Jaden had been playing spectacular,” Pickarts said. “He’s been coming along great. He’s probably our most improved player overall. … He did a great job tonight. He got shots. He was confident.”

Waupun (10-5, 3-5) stayed within the six-point deficit until the Panthers closed out the game with a 10-4 run.

“We just couldn’t get over the hump tonight,” Pickarts said. “It really hurt not having Brady (Navis, who was out with a back injury). It’s not an excuse, because our other players are great players. Not having Brady in there was (a big loss) for some of our scoring.”

Pickarts said the Warriors didn’t shoot the ball well throughout and turned the ball over too many times in the first half. After Waupun wad down by five with 5:55 left in the first half, Cole Hicken swished a 3-pointer that started an 8-2 run to give his team the lead at 23-22 with 2:32 left.