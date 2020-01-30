BOYS HOOPS: Plymouth's Booth drops 22 points to defeat Waupun, 62-50

WAUPUN ― There’s not much more respect an opposing coach can give to a player than suggesting that player should be the conference's player of the year.
After Plymouth’s Cole Booth scored 22 points, leading the Panthers’ prep boys basketball team to a 62-50 East Central Conference victory over Waupun, that’s exactly what Warriors coach Brett Pickarts said.
“He’s the player of the year in the conference,” Pickarts said. “He’s getting my vote, no doubt. He’s a great kid. He played really good defense.”
Even with the positive words for Booth, Pickarts still felt Rhyer Smit did a fine job guarding him throughout the night.
“Rhyer did an excellent job defending (Booth),” Pickarts said. “Sometimes good players just hit their shots. That’s what I told the guys. He’s going to hit his shots, but we played really good defense.”
Waupun’s Keegan Hartgerink, who finished with 10 points, made one of two free throws to cut the deficit to three points with 12 minutes, 9 seconds left, but Booth responded with a jumper of his own to start a 9-2 run to put Plymouth (12-3, 7-1 ECC) up 47-37 with 8:45 left.
“We knew it was going to be a tough battle when that happened,” Pickarts said. “We called a timeout to try to get things back, but give them credit. They played varsity basketball. Their seniors, with exception of (Zach Zeeveld), they played varsity basketball for three years. Aiden Reilly, can’t underestimate him. Sam Shutter is really athletic. He’s been a really improved player. Cooper Gosse had a nice game for them. He locked down Gabe (Keach) with really good defense.”
Gosse held Keach to just nine points while he finished with 14 points himself. Reilly had 10 and Shutter added eight for the Panthers.
The Warriors’ leading scorer was Jaden White with 18 points, but he fouled out at the 4:30 mark, right before Keach got a layup to cut the deficit to 52-46 with 4:28 left.
“Jaden had been playing spectacular,” Pickarts said. “He’s been coming along great. He’s probably our most improved player overall. … He did a great job tonight. He got shots. He was confident.”
Waupun (10-5, 3-5) stayed within the six-point deficit until the Panthers closed out the game with a 10-4 run.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump tonight,” Pickarts said. “It really hurt not having Brady (Navis, who was out with a back injury). It’s not an excuse, because our other players are great players. Not having Brady in there was (a big loss) for some of our scoring.”
Pickarts said the Warriors didn’t shoot the ball well throughout and turned the ball over too many times in the first half. After Waupun wad down by five with 5:55 left in the first half, Cole Hicken swished a 3-pointer that started an 8-2 run to give his team the lead at 23-22 with 2:32 left.
Waupun and Plymouth traded buckets before the Panthers closed out the first half on a 5-0 run to head into the locker room with a 29-25 halftime lead.
“I thought that was a ‘we should’ve had them moment,’” Pickarts said. “We won that first half, but we ended up being down by four heading into the locker room. I think that hurt some of our kids’ morale.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.