BOYS HOOPS: Randolph goes all 12 rounds with top-ranked Cuba City, falls 70-66 in sectional semifinals

Still, though, it was a much better showing for Randolph against Cuba City in the rematch than it was when the Cubans took it to the Rockets in a game, also in Cuba City, back on Jan. 30 when the Cubans won 76-53 without the services of Dailey.

“We knew coming in what they were about, getting licked the last time,” Fischer said. “We focused on defending (Misky) and Dailey, and getting around in the post. We couldn’t allow post touches, and when they were scoring at will on offense we were (allowing) too many post catches.”

The Rockets certainly counter-punched all night long, never falling to the mat and losing what amounted to a 12-round bout decided by decision and not knockout like in the first meeting.

“We hung around,” Fischer said. “The kids made some big plays, that’s for sure. That’s all you can ask for — hang in there and be around at the end and see what happens. We came up a little bit short.

“It was physical, no doubt. Both ways it was physical. Some big, strong post players inside. You get to this level, it’s going to be a battle every night.”

And it was.