BOYS HOOPS: Randolph goes all 12 rounds with top-ranked Cuba City, falls 70-66 in sectional semifinals

CUBA CITY — Staying within arm’s reach of Cuba City wasn’t an issue for Randolph’s prep boys basketball team in Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals. The Rockets did that just fine.
Reeling in the Cubans and making them be the ones chasing was a different story.
Fourth-seeded Randolph trailed by just one possession for most of the final 9½ minutes after the score was tied at 50 with 9 minutes, 50 seconds to play, but the top-seeded — and top-ranked in Div. 4 — Cubans didn’t fold and ultimately held on to win an entertaining game between two of the top programs in the state over the last 25 years, advancing to Saturday’s sectional finals with a 70-66 victory.
“It seemed like every time we’d get a bucket, we couldn’t get a stop. They’d hit a shot to answer,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “I bet it was a fun game to watch. It’ll be fun putting this one in the player and re-watching it.”
With the win, Cuba City moves on to face second-seeded Racine Prairie School.
Randolph (22-4) trailed 32-27 at halftime after Sam Grieger’s jumper with 2 seconds left answered an alley-oop dunk by 6-foot-6 senior Brayden Dailey, a UW-Green Bay commit who was playing in his first game — with a cast on his left non-shooting wrist — after breaking the wrist in late-December.
But the Rockets were able to go in front 44-43 with 12:20 remaining when Travis Alvin, who led them with a game-high 29 points to end his junior season with 1,000 points on the nose, scored from the left block.
Max Lucey, who was held scoreless in the first half but had 10 points after halftime, hit a 3-pointer on the Cubans’ (21-2) ensuing possession to make it 46-44 and Cuba City never trailed after that.
Randolph did, however, tie the game at 46 (on a transition lay-up by Brayden Haffele), 48 (on a basket in the paint by Alvin) and 50 (on a drive to the hoop by Haffele) before the Cubans would make the Rockets play catch-up the rest of the way.
Alvin’s basket in the paint with 4:01 to go got Randolph within 63-60, but a fastbreak lay-up by Carter Olson, who had 16 points, and a tip-in by Dailey, who finished with 20 — only two of them in the second half — stretched the Cubans’ lead out to 67-60 with 2:35 left.
A triple by Haffele, who matched Grieger with 15 points apiece, made it 67-63 with 1:47 left but Randolph never was able to get the ball with a chance to tie down the stretch.
Jack Misky, a 6-4 senior, picked up the slack for Dailey in the second half, tallying 17 of his 21 in the game after the break. And his play coupled with that of Dailey and Olson was just a little too much for Randolph’s three-headed monster of Alvin, the 6-4 junior Grieger and Haffele to outduel.
Still, though, it was a much better showing for Randolph against Cuba City in the rematch than it was when the Cubans took it to the Rockets in a game, also in Cuba City, back on Jan. 30 when the Cubans won 76-53 without the services of Dailey.
“We knew coming in what they were about, getting licked the last time,” Fischer said. “We focused on defending (Misky) and Dailey, and getting around in the post. We couldn’t allow post touches, and when they were scoring at will on offense we were (allowing) too many post catches.”
The Rockets certainly counter-punched all night long, never falling to the mat and losing what amounted to a 12-round bout decided by decision and not knockout like in the first meeting.
“We hung around,” Fischer said. “The kids made some big plays, that’s for sure. That’s all you can ask for — hang in there and be around at the end and see what happens. We came up a little bit short.
“It was physical, no doubt. Both ways it was physical. Some big, strong post players inside. You get to this level, it’s going to be a battle every night.”
And it was.
In the end, though, the Rockets season came to an end short of making it back to the state tournament for the first time since winning the last of their record 10 state championships in 2013.
It’s not the way Fischer wanted the program to have to wave goodbye to seniors Haffele, Parker Kohn, Zach Heft, Jordan Tietz, Caden Spors, Ricardo Castillo, Zach Paul and Anthony Zander — a talented bunch that has spent the majority of the last two seasons as part of a team in the top-10 of the state rankings.
But Fischer is also proud of the way that group — and this team — went out.
“Every time of year at this time it’s hard,” he said. “I’m very proud of the guys and the effort they put forward.
“We talked about having no regrets and playing with a lot of guts, and they did that tonight.”
CUBA CITY 70, RANDOLPH 66</&hspag3>
Randolph 27 39 — 66</&hspag3>
Cuba City 32 38 — 70
RANDOLPH (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Parker Kohn 1 0-0 2, Jordan Tietz 1 0-0 2, Caden Spors 1 0-0 3, Sam Grieger 6 2-2 15, Brayden Haffele 6 0-0 15, Travis Alvin 14 1-3 29. Totals: 29 3-5 66.
CUBA CITY — Riley Richard 1 1-2 3, Carter Olson 6 3-4 16, Max Lucey 3 2-2 10, Jack Misky 10 0-0 21, Brayden Dailey 11 0-0 20. Totals: 29 6-8 70.
3-pointers: Randolph 5 (Spors 1, Grieger 1, Haffele 3), Cuba City 6 (Olson 1, Lucey 2, Miksy 1, Dailey 2). Total fouls: Randolph 11, Cuba City 8. Fouled out: None.
