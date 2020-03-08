BOYS HOOPS: Randolph holds off Cambria-Friesland to win D5 regional final, 63-55

RANDOLPH ― The last time the Cambria-Friesland prep boys basketball team made the short trip to Randolph, the Hilltoppers picked up an overtime victory over a Rockets team that went on to win a share of the Trailways West Conference title.

The loss for Randolph prevented it from winning the conference championship outright, and it was not forgotten when the two teams met again in Saturday's Division 5 regional championship game in Randolph. And after trailing 7-6 in the first 5 minutes of the game, second-seeded Randolph went on a big run and never looked back, on its way to a 63-55 victory that ended third-seeded Cambria-Friesland's season.

“Obviously, the guys (remember it), it happened just a couple weeks ago,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said of his team's previous loss to the Hilltoppers. “We took that game and we learned from it. We made some adjustments and we tried to focus on those adjustments. In that game we were down big and we battled back and couldn’t finish it out.

“It’s all about runs, surviving the runs and then sticking together to try to get stops and rebounds, and then finish on the other end.”

The loss stung for the Hilltoppers, but coach Derrick Smit said he was still proud of his guys for battling back from an early hole.