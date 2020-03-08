BOYS HOOPS: Randolph holds off Cambria-Friesland to win D5 regional final, 63-55

RANDOLPH ― The last time the Cambria-Friesland prep boys basketball team made the short trip to Randolph, the Hilltoppers picked up an overtime victory over a Rockets team that went on to win a share of the Trailways West Conference title.
The loss for Randolph prevented it from winning the conference championship outright, and it was not forgotten when the two teams met again in Saturday's Division 5 regional championship game in Randolph. And after trailing 7-6 in the first 5 minutes of the game, second-seeded Randolph went on a big run and never looked back, on its way to a 63-55 victory that ended third-seeded Cambria-Friesland's season.
“Obviously, the guys (remember it), it happened just a couple weeks ago,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said of his team's previous loss to the Hilltoppers. “We took that game and we learned from it. We made some adjustments and we tried to focus on those adjustments. In that game we were down big and we battled back and couldn’t finish it out.
“It’s all about runs, surviving the runs and then sticking together to try to get stops and rebounds, and then finish on the other end.”
The loss stung for the Hilltoppers, but coach Derrick Smit said he was still proud of his guys for battling back from an early hole.
“I can’t say enough about this group,” he said. “I’ve been so proud of them with the way they’ve handled themselves. We started out the year 2-3 and they decided they really wanted to do this as a team. That’s what they’ve done. It’s been a team effort throughout. Tonight, we got down early, but we just kept fighting back.”
When Cambria-Friesland senior Mason Owen got a bucket in the paint with 13:01 left in the first half to give the Hilltoppers a one-point lead, Randolph junior Brayden Haffele responded 16 seconds later with a three-point play that started a 20-5 run that gave the Rockets a 26-12 lead with 6:13 left to play in the first half.
Haffele and Randolph sophomore Sam Grieger both led the Rockets (22-3) with 15 points apiece, while junior Parker Kohn contributed with 12 points.
“It’s a total team effort and that’s what we focus on,” Fischer said. “We’re sticking together and we’re all in it together on this. Whether it’s your leading scorer putting up his nightly average or a guy stepping up when he’s need, when their name is called, the guys are ready to respond.”
Cambria-Friesland (19-6), which trailed 35-24 at the half, came ready to play out of the break. A layup by junior Griffin Hart cut the deficit to 40-35 with 14:17 left.
Hart, who finished the game with 10 points, scored a bucket in the paint to start a 7-0 run that cut the deficit down to 47-45 with 7:46 to go.
Cambria-Friesland junior Cade Burmania scored five of his team-high 24 points during that burst for the Hilltoppers.
While Buramania had a big offensive night, Cambria-Friesland's top three leading scorers -- Hart, senior Reed Prochnow and junior Kobe Smit -- were held a combined 23 points under their scoring averages.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Fischer said. “We had ours in the first half. They were definitely on one (there) and we couldn’t get out of that slump. It was about getting stops and we weren’t getting it. Cade kind of had his way. We really focused on shutting down their big three and that was what we were going to give up and (Cade) made the most of it. Hats off to him.”
Just when it looked like Cambria-Friesland was going to surge back in front, Grieger hit a pair of bunnies with to start a 12-4 run to raise the lead to double digits at 59-49 with 2:15 left.
Cambria-Friesland made one last run, as buckets by Hart, Owen and Burmania quickly cut the deficit back to 59-55 with 33 seconds left.
“I’m really proud of how our kids just kept fighting and how they battled tonight,” Smit said.
The Hilltoppers were able to keep things close thanks to their defense.
“Defense is what’s going to win championships,” Smit said. “That’s why Randolph has been so successful in a lot of years. I thought on defense, our guys scrapped hard. They battled hard on the boards. They’re big and strong, and I thought our guys battled all night with them."
The Rockets did just enough to hold off the Hilltoppers, as Grieger went 4-for-4 at the line in the final 28 seconds to close out the game, sending the Rockets into Thursday's sectional semifinal against top-seeded Monticello, which defeated fourth-seeded Argyle 57-41 on Saturday, at Edgewood High School in Madison.
“I think it comes down to getting stops and rebounds,” Fischer said. “Then you’ve got to finish it up by making your free throws, which we didn’t do so well until late in the game. It’s all about stops and rebounds. If they’re scoring at will and getting second-chance points, then you’re in trouble.”
