BOYS HOOPS: Randolph, Hustisford, Markesan all ready for sectional semifinals on Thursday

The second-seeded Randolph prep boys basketball team came into this season with a lot of high expectations considering the Rockets lost four heavily contributing seniors (Cobey Alderden, Sawyer Westra, Jake Roberts and Seth Cupery) that helped the Rockets finish 24-1 in 2018-2019 and earn an appearance in the Division 5 sectionals.
The Rockets lost a close one in the Division 5 sectional semifinal to Trailways West Conference rival Rio to end the season.
The Rockets went 22-3 this year and earned a second seed in the postseason and will be back in the sectional semifinals, but this time against top-seeded Monticello (23-1) at Edgewood High School.
“The confidence has been pretty high with high expectations,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “To get confidence and to gain confidence, you’ve got to be successful at something. You’ve got to have success. It’s something you do and prove it out to yourself. That gives you confidence. It’s been high all season.”
Fischer said the Rockets knew it was possible to get back to sectionals because the team knew they had a good nucleus coming back. Senior Peyton Moldenhauer leads the team with 13.8 points a game. Sophomore Travis Alvin averages 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds and sophomore Sam Grieger puts up 13.3 points as well. Juniors Brayden Haffele (9.4) and Parker Kohn (8.8) average close to 10 points a game for the Rockets.
“Last year, they gained experience,” Fischer said. “They might be young, but they got a year of going all the way through regionals and getting a year under their belts. I think that pays dividends.”
Fischer said in order for Randolph to make it to the sectional finals, the Rockets have to play amazing defense and outrebound the Ponies.
“That’s pretty consistent,” Fischer said. “You’ll hear that from me quite a bit, whether it’s the first game or the last game of the year. If we can defense, if we can rebound and we don’t turn the ball over, you give yourself a shot in any game.”
The Rockets' defense for Randolph will have their hands full trying to contain junior Peter Gustafson (20.7) and senior Reece Rufer (18.8) who both average close around 20 points a game.
“It just comes back to just having good help-defense,” Fischer said. “One-on-one I think those guys are very good players, you’re going to have to have very good help. What are you going to do outside that help when they rotate. You’ve got to have great rotation and good weak side help and good gap help.
“It’s all team defense. That’s what we preach and that’s what we keep cleaning up on our end because we’re not where we’re need to be yet. It’s going to take all five guys to stop those two. That’s for sure.”
Husty look for revenge
All season long Hustisford coach Jake Falkenthal and his coaching staff told the third-seeded Falcons (22-3) that that if they want a chance to go to the Division 5 state tournament next week then they would need to get past top-seeded Sheboygan Lutheran (24-1).
“We’ve brought it up in conversation throughout the year,” Falkenthal said. “It’s just what we have to do. This is the type of team we’re going to play. This is how we have to be quicker and how we have to be stronger, and how we have to be more efficient.
The Falcons will get their chance in Thursday’s sectional semifinal game at Oshkosh West High School.
“I think it’s been in the back of their minds throughout the year," Falkenthal said. "I think the best thing that happened is the fact that we did play them (earlier this year).”
Hustisford lost to the Crusaders 92-55 to start the season on Nov. 26. The two teams also met last season in the sectional semifinal and the Crusaders won 76-64 in overtime.
“It didn’t go very well for us,” Falkenthal said about the game that started the season. “We got beat pretty bad. We’re obviously a different team since November when we played that game. There’s definitely some motivation to get a little revenge.”
Falkenthal said in order for his team to get the outcome they want, it will be containing senior Jacob Ognacevic – a Valparaiso recruit who is averaging 39.7 points a game for the Crusaders.
“Our goal with him is to try to push him away from the hoop as much as possible,” Falkenthal said. “He likes to play down low. Obviously, he can score from the outside too, but I think our goal is to keep him more on the perimeter and take our chances out there with him versus having him play down low. They run a lot of sets for him, coming off of sets, going to low post. What we have to do is be in a position to beat him to that spot and have a guy front and back essentially when he’s down there. We will give up a guy and have him be open. We’re not going to completely shut him down, but we need to do our best to contain him. Our goal is to shut the other two guys down, knowing that Jacob is going to get his points.”
The Crusaders have sophomores Casey Verhagen (20 points a game) and Robby Michael (10) who average double digits this season.
But Hustisford also has a balanced attack where the Crusaders can’t focus on just one player. At times the Falcons have had up to five players score in double figures.
Hustisford junior Dylan Kuehl led the Falcons with 23.5 points a game while senior Dylan Schmitt scored 19.4 points. Sophomore Gavin Thimm added 11.4 points a game while junior Brody Thimm, senior Zach Kehl and sophomore Blake Peplinski contributed with around six points a game.
“On any given night a player can step up and contribute in different ways,” Falkenthal said. “It’s hard to contain one or two of our players because other guys can step up on any given night.”
And that gives the Falcons confidence heading into Thursday.
“Nobody thinks you’re going to win this game,” Falkenthal said he’s going to tell his players before the game. “There’s no question in my mind nobody thinks we’re going to win this game. Let’s just shock the doubters. They’ve got to put their shoes on the same way we’ve got to put out shoes on. They’ve got to put their jerseys on the same way we do.”
First-time underdogs
Members of the No. 2 seed Markesan prep boys basketball team is heading into Thursday’s matchup with No. 1 seed Palmyra Eagle at Oconomowoc High School with a chip their shoulders.
For the first time this postseason Hornets (19-5) will be the underdogs to the Panthers (21-3).
In Markesan coach John Koopman’s mind, the key to winning is simple.
“I think it’s the same as any games: It’s whichever team that makes the least amount of mistakes,” he said. “If you can get it to where you can weather storm, because when you get to this level, everybody is capable of making runs, you just have to keep your head above you and not let a four- or six-point run turn into a eight-, 10-, 12-point run. As long as you can keep your head in it the whole time, not get frustrated and move on to the next play, I think that’s key.”
The Hornets, which earned a share of the Trailways West Conference title with Randolph with 12-2 records, will have their hands loaded with Palmyra-Eagles’ big boys in seniors Danny Hammond and Aiden Calderon. Both are 6-foot-4 or taller as Calderon leads the team with 22.2 points a game and Hammond put up 15.6 points a game for the Panthers. Those two led the Panthers to a Trailways South Conference title this season.
Koopman said the Hornets may not have the big bodies to match up, but they do have the length to disrupt lanes to the basket.
“We’re not small,” Koopman said. “We have length. Even though we may not have the bigger bodies, hopefully our length will make it hard for them to get the ball inside. We’ve face big guys this year too. We just have to play. We have to get through our rotations and play team defense to make sure there are always hands around.”
Unlike the Panthers, the Hornets don’t rely on just two players to score the bulk of their points. Seniors Ethan Augustynowicz (14.3), Bryson Zuhlke (12.8), Max Stellmacher (12.2) and Christian Schwandt (11.8) all score in double figures.
“With that, I think we’ve become a pretty hard team to guard because you’ve got to guard more than one or two people,” Koopman said. “That’s kind of what our hope is they double team somebody. We want as many one-on-one matchups as possible. We’ve been fortunate lately that when our guys have been open, they’ve been knocking down big shots.”
