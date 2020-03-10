BOYS HOOPS: Randolph, Hustisford, Markesan all ready for sectional semifinals on Thursday

“Our goal with him is to try to push him away from the hoop as much as possible,” Falkenthal said. “He likes to play down low. Obviously, he can score from the outside too, but I think our goal is to keep him more on the perimeter and take our chances out there with him versus having him play down low. They run a lot of sets for him, coming off of sets, going to low post. What we have to do is be in a position to beat him to that spot and have a guy front and back essentially when he’s down there. We will give up a guy and have him be open. We’re not going to completely shut him down, but we need to do our best to contain him. Our goal is to shut the other two guys down, knowing that Jacob is going to get his points.”