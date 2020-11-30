BOYS HOOPS: Randolph looks to pick up where it left off last season, contend for conference, state titles

When the 2019-20 season ended abruptly shortly before midnight on March 12, the Randolph prep boys basketball team was one of eight teams in Division 5 still alive. The second-seeded Rockets had just finished thoroughly dismantling top-seeded Montello with a 76-54 victory in the sectional semifinals and a date with Sheboygan Lutheran on Saturday loomed, with the illustrious program seeking its 16th trip to the state tournament and first since winning its 10th gold ball in 2013.

The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, was the reason the season was called off. And the circumstances that existed then haven’t improved a whole lot in the last 8½ months.

But with masks on and social distance protocols in place, the Rockets will hit the court again today to tip off the 2020-21 campaign. They’ll do so on the road against Columbus, looking to pick up where they left off and once again contend for not only their third straight Trailways West Conference title but also the right to call themselves state champions again.

The roster suggests they have a very good chance at doing so, too, as four starters return in Brayden Haffele, Parker Kohn, Sam and Travis Alvin.

Not only that — they’re talented starters. And they’re not small, either.