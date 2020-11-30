BOYS HOOPS: Randolph looks to pick up where it left off last season, contend for conference, state titles

When the 2019-20 season ended abruptly shortly before midnight on March 12, the Randolph prep boys basketball team was one of eight teams in Division 5 still alive. The second-seeded Rockets had just finished thoroughly dismantling top-seeded Montello with a 76-54 victory in the sectional semifinals and a date with Sheboygan Lutheran on Saturday loomed, with the illustrious program seeking its 16th trip to the state tournament and first since winning its 10th gold ball in 2013.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, was the reason the season was called off. And the circumstances that existed then haven’t improved a whole lot in the last 8½ months.
But with masks on and social distance protocols in place, the Rockets will hit the court again today to tip off the 2020-21 campaign. They’ll do so on the road against Columbus, looking to pick up where they left off and once again contend for not only their third straight Trailways West Conference title but also the right to call themselves state champions again.
The roster suggests they have a very good chance at doing so, too, as four starters return in Brayden Haffele, Parker Kohn, Sam and Travis Alvin.
Not only that — they’re talented starters. And they’re not small, either.
Haffele is the shortest of the bunch at 6-foot-1, while Kohn (6-3), Grieger (6-4) and Alvin (6-5) will team with fellow returnee Tanner Moldenhauer (6-5) to give the Rockets one of the tallest overall units in the state.
No surprise, then, that Randolph coach Tyler Fischer — entering his eighth year at the helm, with a career mark of 118-52 — said in response to a preseason survey that “size and experience” are the team’s strengths this year.
After those five players, however, Fischer listed only 5-11 senior guards Jordan Tietz and Caden Spors as “key returners,” with no “key newcomers” listed.
Thus, he indicated “depth” could be a weakness this winter.
But don’t expect it to be too much of a weakness — if it ends up being a weakness at all. The pollsters don’t, as Randolph is the preseason No. 3 team in Division 5 according to the 36th Annual Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, a publication put out every fall by state hoops pundit Mark Miller.
Of Randolph’s returning players, none were first team all-conference selections last year. The lone first team honoree was Peyton Moldenhauer, a senior in 2019-20 who averaged 13.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
But Alvin (second team) and Grieger (honorable mention) both made the awards list in what was — and should be again — an incredibly deep pool of talent in the conference.
Alvin flirted with a double-double for the year, averaging 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest while Grieger put up 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Haffele and Kohn did not make the awards list but averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds and 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, respectively. None of the other three returning players posted statistically significant averages but will be called on for much larger roles this winter.
The Rockets run a variety of different offensive sets in the half-court, and on defense get in the face of opponents with an aggressive man-to-man scheme that’s centered on Dick Bennett’s pack-line principles.
Randolph has high hopes for this season and won’t have to wait long to find out how it stacks up against others with similar goals, as the second game of the season a week from today is against fellow Trailways West contender Cambria-Friesland — ranked as honorable mention in D5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook — followed by a home game against fourth-ranked Sheboygan Lutheran on Saturday, Dec. 12.
They then will face Pardeeville and the Bulldogs star player Derek Lindert, an honorable mention preseason all-state pick by the yearbook, on Dec. 17 followed by a contest at Monticello, a preseason honorable mention choice in D5, on Dec. 21.
Late in the season, the Rockets face another gauntlet when they’re scheduled to face Cuba City, the preseason No. 1 in D4, on Jan. 30 followed by games against Cambria-Friesland (Feb. 2), fifth-ranked-in-D4 Manitowoc Roncalli (Feb. 6) and Division 2 squad Beaver Dam (Feb. 9), which features the preseason 29th-ranked senior in the state in NCAA Division II Michigan Tech recruit Nate Abel.
After winning the league title outright in 2018-19 the Rockets tied with Markesan for first in 2019-20 due to some drama on the final night of the conference slate, when Cambria-Friesland upset Randolph 69-66 and the Hornets beat Rio 64-40.
Now this year, the Rockets hope the night-in, night-out tests they have on the docket will help them rise above the rest and take the throne for themselves.
“Our goal,” Fischer said, “is to compete for a championship in a very tough conference this year and use a very tough non-conference schedule to gain experience and learn from.”
