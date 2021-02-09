BOYS HOOPS: Randolph's late big run helps beat Beaver Dam 70-63

Bunkoske answered with a triple of his own with 7:36 remaining to cut the deficit to 53-52, but Grieger, who finished with 18, answered that with a 3 after the Beaver Dam defense left him wide open on the left side to put Randolph back up 56-52 just 26 seconds later.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He made big plays down the stretch again,” Fischer said. “He made some outside shots.”

The Rockets (19-3) started the game with a 7-0 run in the first 2 minutes, but Beaver Dam responded with a run of its own when Bunkoske drained his first 3 of the night that started a 12-5 run, pulling the Golden Beavers within 13-12 with just under 13 until halftime.

Beaver Dam stayed right with the Rockets, never going away and ultimately took a 32-20 lead into halftime following a Bunkoske triple with 55 seconds left.

“We scored 65 points, that’s a very good offensive effort considering we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Ladron said. “It was probably on the defensive end where we struggled a little bit.”

Ladron said he thought Colton Fakes defended Alvin well down low, but the junior forward let Alvin finish with 10 buckets inside the post, to go along with six foul shots, and ended with a game-high 26 points.