BOYS HOOPS: Randolph's late big run helps beat Beaver Dam 70-63

Special teams find that one play that leads to a victory.
In Randolph the prep boys basketball team’s case, the Rockets needed one with just over 2 minutes left in Tuesday’s non-conference game against Beaver Dam.
The Rockets got it from the sharp-shooting capabilities of senior Brayden Haffele who, after two free throws by senior Travis Alvin, drilled a 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining that started an 11-2 run and an eventual 70-63 victory.
“It was huge,” Randolph junior Sam Grieger said of Haffele’s dagger that all but sealed the victory for the Rockets. “It was just like a switch just flips and then it feels like we can do anything.”
Alvin agreed: “That brought a lot of energy. We were starting to gel as a team a little bit more towards the end of the year and that’s when we need it before the tournament.”
The Rockets — ranked seventh in Division 4 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll — are coming off big wins over Fall River on Monday and fifth-ranked Manitowoc Roncalli on Saturday, and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak before they play Pardeeville on Thursday to end the regular season.
“We’re starting to play more as a team,” Alvin said. “Momentum has been with us right now. We’ve just got to keep it up going into the tournament.”
Beaver Dam (15-6) was no slouch against Randolph, either. Junior Tyler Bunkoske, who led the Golden Beavers with 22 points, drained a triple with 3:59 left to initially give his team a 61-59 lead.
“Ty played really well,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “He’s played really well for us in a stretch here. We needed to find him better. We didn’t do a very good job of that down the stretch. He was the hot hand and didn’t get him the ball enough.”
Beaver Dam senior Nate Abel, who leads the Beavers with 26.4 points a game, was held to just 15 against the Rockets, with just six coming after the break. His final points of the game came on a contested layup with 2:06 remaining to cut the Beaver Dam deficit to 64-63.
“Jordan (Tietz) played really good defense (against Abel),” Grieger said. “We had help on defense to stop his drives. We rotated well.”
Haffele, who made two 3s in the second half and finished with 11 points, drained his first to put the Rockets up 50-47 with about 10 minutes left.
“He did and Brayden has been like that all year,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said of Haffele’s heroics. “Travis gets his points and Sam gets his points, but I’m happy for Brayden. He hits a big shot and we needed him. He’s been stepping up and all the guys really have been.”
Bunkoske answered with a triple of his own with 7:36 remaining to cut the deficit to 53-52, but Grieger, who finished with 18, answered that with a 3 after the Beaver Dam defense left him wide open on the left side to put Randolph back up 56-52 just 26 seconds later.
“He made big plays down the stretch again,” Fischer said. “He made some outside shots.”
The Rockets (19-3) started the game with a 7-0 run in the first 2 minutes, but Beaver Dam responded with a run of its own when Bunkoske drained his first 3 of the night that started a 12-5 run, pulling the Golden Beavers within 13-12 with just under 13 until halftime.
Beaver Dam stayed right with the Rockets, never going away and ultimately took a 32-20 lead into halftime following a Bunkoske triple with 55 seconds left.
“We scored 65 points, that’s a very good offensive effort considering we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Ladron said. “It was probably on the defensive end where we struggled a little bit.”
Ladron said he thought Colton Fakes defended Alvin well down low, but the junior forward let Alvin finish with 10 buckets inside the post, to go along with six foul shots, and ended with a game-high 26 points.
“We’re happy he’s on our side. It gives you options,” Fischer said of Alvin. “If they’re going to help, then we’re going to kick out to our guards, and one-on-one, he’s a tough matchup. They’ve got some great players and some great athletes, and Travis had all he could handle. They made it very tough inside on double- and triple-teams.”
Beaver Dam, who hosts Reedsburg on Thursday before ending the regular season on Saturday with Madison Edgewood at home. For Ladron, Randolph was a good tune-up before postseason play begins next week.
“It’s a physical team at home and it’s a team that wants to beat us pretty bad,” Ladron said. “That was why it was a good game for us to play. We’re going to see that in another week when the tournament comes. We’ve got to respond better than what we did tonight.”
RANDOLPH 70, BEAVER DAM 63
Randolph;30;40;-;70
Beaver Dam;32;31;-;63
RANDOLPH ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Parker Kohn 2 0-0 4, Jordan Tietz 2 5-6 10, Caden Spors 0 1-2 1, Sam Grieger 7 3-4 18, Brayden Haffele 3 3-6 11, Travis Alvin 10 6-9 26. Totals 24 18-24 70.
BEAVER DAM ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Tyler Bunkoske 6 6-8 22, Brady Helbing 3 0-0 6, Marshall Kuhl 2 0-0 5, Alex Soto 2 0-0 4, Evan Sharkey 2 0-0 5, Nate Abel 5 4-5 15, Colton Fakes 2 0-0 4, Braxton Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 63.
3-pointers: R 4 (Brayden Haffele 2, Sam Grieger 1, Jordan Tietz 1), BD 7 (Tyler Bunkoske 4, Marshall Kuhl 1, Evan Sharkey 1, Nate Abel 1). Total fouls: R 14, BD 22. Fouled out: R – Jordan Tietz. BD – Alex Soto.
Basketball.jpg
Loose ball
Brayden Haffele
Nate Abel
Travis Alvin
Alex Soto
Alex Soto 2.jpg
Alex Soto 3.jpg
Beaver Dam defense.jpg
Benny the Beaver.jpg
Brady Helbing 2.jpg
Brady Helbing.jpg
Brayden Haffele 2.jpg
Brayden Haffele 3.jpg
Brayden Haffele 4.jpg
Brayden Haffele 5.jpg
Brayden Haffele 6.jpg
Evan Sharkey 2.jpg
Evan Sharkey 3.jpg
Evan Sharkey.jpg
Loose ball 2.jpg
Marshall Kuhl.jpg
Nate Abel 2.jpg
Nate Abel 3.jpg
Parker Kohn.jpg
Sam Grieger 2.jpg
Sam Grieger.jpg
Travis Alvin 2.jpg
Travis Alvin 3.jpg
Travis Alvin 4.jpg
Travis Alvin 5.jpg
Travis Alvin 6.jpg
Tyler Bunkoske 2.jpg
Tyler Bunkoske.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.