BOYS HOOPS: Rocky 2nd-half stretch trumps otherwise well-played game for Beaver Dam in loss to Mt. Horeb

Maybe if there was just a little more time, the Golden Beavers could have made it all the way back.

“It’s kind of been like that a few times this year,” said Ladron, whose team did get within four or five points four times over the final 1:19 but could never get the break it needed to really make things interesting. “I thought our pressure was good at the end and guys were knocking down shots — we were creating pretty well. And I thought we did a good job trying to force them into things that they didn’t want to do.

“But they had that nice stretch there where they were able to get into their offense, and they’re really good in their half-court offense. We knew that and we tried to speed them up a little bit, and they did a good job of being able to run their offense at times — especially through that (18-5) stretch in the second half.”

Post, who had seven of his 20 in the first half, only made two field goal after halftime. But he was able to get to 20 on the night in part because he attacked the basket well — he was “able to get inside a little bit off the dribble and he hurt us there,” Ladron said — and in part because he was fouled a lot late as the Golden Beavers tried extend the game. He made 9-of-14 free throws, all in the second half.