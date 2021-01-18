 Skip to main content
BOYS HOOPS ROUND-UP: Kuehl, Hustisford topple Valley Christian; Waupun falls to WLA
PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS HOOPS ROUND-UP: Kuehl, Hustisford topple Valley Christian; Waupun falls to WLA

Dylan Kuehl turned 18 on Monday. He played like a man to prove it. 

The 6-foot-6 senior on Hustisford's prep boys basketball team had 25 points — equaling his season average of 25.7 — and 10 rebounds to pace the Falcons to a 78-32 win over host Oshkosh Valley Christian on Monday night. 

Of Kuehl's 25 points, 12 came on six dunks. 

Alex Eggelston had eight points and 13 rebounds, one of which he flushed home for a thunderous dunk, while Gavin Thimm had 21 points, eight assists and four steals. 

Dylan Kaemmer had seven points and six assists. 

Husty (6-1, 4-1 Trailways East Conference) used two big spurts to put away the Warriors (4-9, 0-5) — a 38-4 burst in the first half and then a 22-3 run to open up the second half. 

Waupun falls to WLA

Carson Bresser and Austin Wiese had 17 points apiece but it wasn't enough to lift the Waupun boys basketball team by Winnebago Lutheran Academy as the Warriors suffered a 68-59, non-conference loss to the visiting Vikings. 

Waupun led 34-19 at halftime but was unable to contain Aidan Bahr (22 points, 17 of them in the second half), Ethan Cole (16, 10 in the second half) and Tyler Kuske (19, 13 in the second half) over the final 18 minutes. 

With the loss, Waupun falls to 5-8 while the win for the Vikings boosts their record on the year to 2-9. 

